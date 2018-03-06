Big demos in held Kashmir after six killed by Indian troops

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik looks out from a police vehicle after being detained while leading a protest on Monday. The protest was organised against Indian troops who on Sunday killed six people.—AFP

SRINAGAR: Police fired tear gas when thousands defied a curfew in India-held Kashmir and took to the streets on Monday in protest over the killing of six people by soldiers.

Indian authorities had shut schools and suspended internet services as tension mounted over the shooting of civilians at a military checkpoint in southern Kashmir.

But thousands of demonstrators still clashed with police and troops across the disputed territory, one police officer said.

Tear gas was fired to disperse crowds who defied an official order to stay indoors, he added. There were no initial reports of injuries.

The unrest was triggered by the shooting of four people in Shopian district on Sunday evening when soldiers exchanged gunfire with a suspected militant at a checkpoint.

The alleged shooter was killed and a weapon found at the scene, army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia claimed.

Three others were found dead in a car some distance away. The army described them as accomplices but police were investigating this claim.

Police later found another apparent civilian dead in a separate car.

A sixth victim found on Monday was identified by police as a suspected militant but no weapon was found on his person.

The shootings sparked an outpouring of anger among locals, who said the civilians were non-combatants.

An alliance of separatist groups resisting Indian rule called for widespread protests.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was “deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire” as demonstrators took to the streets.

