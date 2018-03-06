DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Big demos in held Kashmir after six killed by Indian troops

AFPUpdated March 06, 2018

Email


SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik looks out from a police vehicle after being detained while leading a protest on Monday. The protest was organised against Indian troops who on Sunday killed six people.—AFP
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik looks out from a police vehicle after being detained while leading a protest on Monday. The protest was organised against Indian troops who on Sunday killed six people.—AFP

SRINAGAR: Police fired tear gas when thousands defied a curfew in India-held Kashmir and took to the streets on Monday in protest over the killing of six people by soldiers.

Indian authorities had shut schools and suspended internet services as tension mounted over the shooting of civilians at a military checkpoint in southern Kashmir.

But thousands of demonstrators still clashed with police and troops across the disputed territory, one police officer said.

Tear gas was fired to disperse crowds who defied an official order to stay indoors, he added. There were no initial reports of injuries.

The unrest was triggered by the shooting of four people in Shopian district on Sunday evening when soldiers exchanged gunfire with a suspected militant at a checkpoint.

The alleged shooter was killed and a weapon found at the scene, army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia claimed.

Three others were found dead in a car some distance away. The army described them as accomplices but police were investigating this claim.

Police later found another apparent civilian dead in a separate car.

A sixth victim found on Monday was identified by police as a suspected militant but no weapon was found on his person.

The shootings sparked an outpouring of anger among locals, who said the civilians were non-combatants.

An alliance of separatist groups resisting Indian rule called for widespread protests.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was “deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire” as demonstrators took to the streets.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2018

KASHMIR UNREST Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Koshur
Mar 06, 2018 08:02am

Ugly face of indian atrocities and propaganda of being a democracy go hand in hand

Sachin
Mar 06, 2018 08:10am

Feeling sad for deaths of both civilians and soldiers.

Kashmiri
Mar 06, 2018 08:12am

India, leave my country and go back to yours. Your brutality will not subdue us and your occupation will not last.

SATT
Mar 06, 2018 08:36am

Usual issues.

BhaRAT
Mar 06, 2018 10:30am

And when they retaliate that's called terrorism but how about Indian army terrorist activity in IOK

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2018 02:17pm

Yet another barbaric face of India and Indians under the guise of democracy, democratic norms and equality for all races.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money and politics

Money and politics

A major question left unaddressed in the Elections Act pertains to the limit on poll spending.

Editorial

Updated March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

Leadership of PPP, PTI, have stated they will resist government’s plans to privatise PIA or the Pakistan Steel Mills.
Updated March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

Pakistan continues to use large quantities of the drug in spite of studies regarding dire consequences of its dependence
Updated March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

Parties in Karachi should work to end culture of violence in the city by first getting rid of the black sheep within.
Updated March 05, 2018

A better Senate

The country needs a better Senate than what it has had in recent years.
Updated March 05, 2018

Gender inequality

When women have a voice in shaping public policy it maximises their economic potential.