Najam Sethi tells Karachiites to 'get ready' for PSL final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday told Karachiites to "get ready" for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 final, scheduled to be staged at the National Stadium Karachi on March 25, 2018.

The PCB chief has time and again assured that the PSL 2018 title-deciding match will be held in Karachi, and also invited a team of foreign security experts for a detailed inspection of the venue last month.

Renovations at the National Stadium are also underway, yet cynics continue to cast a shadow of doubt on the planned event, claiming that the final will eventually be held in Lahore.

However, Sethi, who touched down at the Karachi airport on Monday and headed straight to the stadium, has rubbished the naysayers.

When asked if it is certain that the final will be held in Karachi, Sethi, in a brief chat with newsmen, replied: "Where else would it take place."

Sethi, who is on a two-day visit to the port city to oversee the final's arrangements, added: "[My message to Karachiites is] get ready!"

Security arrangements for Sharea Faisal, Karasaz Road

His views were lent further credence by a notification — supposedly issued by the Bahadurabad police station — informing Karachiites that "all buildings, marriage halls, hotels, business centres and other offiices in vicinity of Sharea Faisal and Karasaz Road will be closed off from 6am on March 25 to 6am March 26."

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, also warns that those found in violation of the notification's instructions will face strict legal action.