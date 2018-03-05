DAWN.COM

Najam Sethi tells Karachiites to 'get ready' for PSL final

Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2018

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday told Karachiites to "get ready" for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 final, scheduled to be staged at the National Stadium Karachi on March 25, 2018.

The PCB chief has time and again assured that the PSL 2018 title-deciding match will be held in Karachi, and also invited a team of foreign security experts for a detailed inspection of the venue last month.

Renovations at the National Stadium are also underway, yet cynics continue to cast a shadow of doubt on the planned event, claiming that the final will eventually be held in Lahore.

However, Sethi, who touched down at the Karachi airport on Monday and headed straight to the stadium, has rubbished the naysayers.

When asked if it is certain that the final will be held in Karachi, Sethi, in a brief chat with newsmen, replied: "Where else would it take place."

Sethi, who is on a two-day visit to the port city to oversee the final's arrangements, added: "[My message to Karachiites is] get ready!"

Security arrangements for Sharea Faisal, Karasaz Road

His views were lent further credence by a notification — supposedly issued by the Bahadurabad police station — informing Karachiites that "all buildings, marriage halls, hotels, business centres and other offiices in vicinity of Sharea Faisal and Karasaz Road will be closed off from 6am on March 25 to 6am March 26."

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, also warns that those found in violation of the notification's instructions will face strict legal action.

Ali
Mar 05, 2018 09:08pm

Mr. Sethi is one of those people who are actually doing good for Pakistan in their respective capacities. Political differences aside, this man is a hero without a cape!

Citizen
Mar 05, 2018 09:43pm

Hope all will be done so smoothly.

George
Mar 05, 2018 10:05pm

How will do an audit for the money he is making out of PSL?

anonymous
Mar 05, 2018 10:52pm

@George you really need to grow up nd stop finding negativity in every single thing. psl is a constructive thing for our country and it only happened bcz of this man 's brilliance.

MBS
Mar 05, 2018 10:57pm

@Ali You said it right

Janta44
Mar 05, 2018 11:18pm

These people should not close business, marriage halls, etc. and if they have to do it then they should give advance notice of three months and compensate people. Imagine, you have marriage scheduled in one of the marriage hall or hotel and just fees day in advance they are told it cannot happen. How the person will handle it and expenses.

Tunyoo
Mar 05, 2018 11:21pm

By putting the city to a close and disturbing the lives of over 5-10 million people (at least), what fun would the common man would have if you hold a match by closing the city for more than 12 hrs and conducting it in a curfew situation, then with such, even you could hold a match anywhere.

Last year, I had faced twice this situation in Lahore and I could see how the curfew stopped life for a common man.

Khurram
Mar 05, 2018 11:45pm

What does he mean by “all buildings” to remain closed for 24 hr. Where will these people go?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2018 12:34am

Let's do our best, be prepared for the worst and leave the rest to God Almighty. City of lights; Karachi Zindabaad. Land of five seasons and the brave 225 million people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Paeendabaad.

UnshacklePak
Mar 06, 2018 12:54am

What good is this doing when businesses are closed by 'force'? This is a private league and has the gall to inflict state decree on private citizens and businesses. It doesn't matter how good it is for the nation or what not. It's good only for the private owners of the franchises while private businesses suffer.

Max
Mar 06, 2018 01:37am

@George Like the wheelers and dealers of the game he appears to be untouchable!

Syed D
Mar 06, 2018 02:06am

Janta44 and Tunyoo do your remember the proverb ,to get something you have to loose something, here gain is greater than loss, Mr. Sethi is a man of good character as seen what he has done and right doing for revival of cricket in Pakistan the only sport which is the life of the people and everybody loves it.

Theossa
Mar 06, 2018 02:19am

While closing the businesses along major highways will be an inconvenience for many in terms of time and money but let's look at the big picture; if the final goes smoothly in Karachi and eventually international/league cricket is back in the country businesses will prosper by selling merchandise and food to fans when the national stadium is sold out. While I lived in Karachi, residents loved cricket. It's just too bad local talent has not been represented in the three episodes of PSL and that's on Karachi frechise owners not Sethi.

