KP govt issues driving licences to 15 transgenders
Marking a first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to 15 transgender persons, DawnNewsTV reported.
The licences were issued to transgender persons at a ceremony held in Peshawar, where SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi distributed the licences among them.
Speaking at the occasion, Afridi briefed the audience that 300 transgenders had applied for driving licences. In the first phase, 15 transgenders were licensed to drive whereas the rest of applications would be processed gradually, he added.
After getting the first ever driving licence issued to a transgender person in KP, Farzana said this development will pave ways for transgenders to earn a respectable livelihood.
She said that most of her community members were fed up of dancing and therefor searching for alternate professions.
Comments (25)
We appreciate the step taken by KP government to empower transgenders, the most marginalized group of Pakistani society. Prosperity of nation can only be ensured without discriminating men, women and transgenders.
Better late than never.
Thanks pti. Everyone should be treated equally.
Good to hear that KP is catching up with other provinces. In Punjab hundreds of transgenders already have Licenses.
Kpk seems to leading in trends after PTI came into power.
Welcome decision! This can open new job opportunities for transgender Pakistanis - who like every other human being deserve to earn a respectful living and be treated with dignity.
Transgenders are also human beings like any other, and it's high time that we recognize their rights as such. No religion or culture should allow humiliation of another human being.
They deserve equal shot at all opportunities and equal treatment based on pure merit.
Great! Thank you to the KP government
Great step KP. Well done.
Why they were not allowed to have driving license? The discrimination must be stopped.
Excellent step...All human beings must be treated equally. Beside, giving driving licence to a marginalized group will create employment opportunities for them. Good News.
Welcome to the club.
Wellcome. They are human. and all humans have right to drive. Only safety element like age and medical condition should be a restriction. Gender restriction is not logical by any means
Why were they unable to get a driver license?
This should be done all provinces of Pakistan.
bravo IK
good
Nothing wrong with that.
Good going KP Police!
Good job . There are many people from KPK are teachers , sportsman , world travel and still simple driving license is th News in that part of world. Whatever People of KPK doing is not working,they need to bring drastic change in there society and in there life.
Such a great news. Very welldone.
Good step.
One day there will be equality in Pakistan once PTI takes iover.
Good initiative. Instead of beginning on road sides, they will find some better livelihood.
Way to go, KPK. Other provinces need to do same.