KP govt issues driving licences to 15 transgenders

Marking a first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to 15 transgender persons, DawnNewsTV reported.

The licences were issued to transgender persons at a ceremony held in Peshawar, where SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi distributed the licences among them.

Speaking at the occasion, Afridi briefed the audience that 300 transgenders had applied for driving licences. In the first phase, 15 transgenders were licensed to drive whereas the rest of applications would be processed gradually, he added.

After getting the first ever driving licence issued to a transgender person in KP, Farzana said this development will pave ways for transgenders to earn a respectable livelihood.

She said that most of her community members were fed up of dancing and therefor searching for alternate professions.