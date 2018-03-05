DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP govt issues driving licences to 15 transgenders

Ali AkbarMarch 05, 2018

Email


SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi hands over traffic licences to 15 transgenders. —photo provided by author
SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi hands over traffic licences to 15 transgenders. —photo provided by author

Marking a first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to 15 transgender persons, DawnNewsTV reported.

The licences were issued to transgender persons at a ceremony held in Peshawar, where SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi distributed the licences among them.

Speaking at the occasion, Afridi briefed the audience that 300 transgenders had applied for driving licences. In the first phase, 15 transgenders were licensed to drive whereas the rest of applications would be processed gradually, he added.

Also read: Transgender people having no information about their parents can now obtain CNICs: Nadra

After getting the first ever driving licence issued to a transgender person in KP, Farzana said this development will pave ways for transgenders to earn a respectable livelihood.

She said that most of her community members were fed up of dancing and therefor searching for alternate professions.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Imran_Chitrali
Mar 05, 2018 07:48pm

We appreciate the step taken by KP government to empower transgenders, the most marginalized group of Pakistani society. Prosperity of nation can only be ensured without discriminating men, women and transgenders.

Javid Shirazi
Mar 05, 2018 08:01pm

Better late than never.

Omer
Mar 05, 2018 08:20pm

Thanks pti. Everyone should be treated equally.

Mohsin Malik
Mar 05, 2018 08:35pm

Good to hear that KP is catching up with other provinces. In Punjab hundreds of transgenders already have Licenses.

watcher
Mar 05, 2018 08:52pm

Kpk seems to leading in trends after PTI came into power.

BK
Mar 05, 2018 09:21pm

Welcome decision! This can open new job opportunities for transgender Pakistanis - who like every other human being deserve to earn a respectful living and be treated with dignity.

Asad
Mar 05, 2018 09:38pm

Transgenders are also human beings like any other, and it's high time that we recognize their rights as such. No religion or culture should allow humiliation of another human being.

They deserve equal shot at all opportunities and equal treatment based on pure merit.

Bashir Elwin
Mar 05, 2018 10:04pm

Great! Thank you to the KP government

Amin Ansari
Mar 05, 2018 10:14pm

Great step KP. Well done.

Changez Khan
Mar 05, 2018 11:24pm

Why they were not allowed to have driving license? The discrimination must be stopped.

Imran
Mar 06, 2018 12:02am

Excellent step...All human beings must be treated equally. Beside, giving driving licence to a marginalized group will create employment opportunities for them. Good News.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2018 12:17am

Welcome to the club.

f
Mar 06, 2018 12:46am

Wellcome. They are human. and all humans have right to drive. Only safety element like age and medical condition should be a restriction. Gender restriction is not logical by any means

Abdul Bais
Mar 06, 2018 01:32am

Why were they unable to get a driver license?

Syed D
Mar 06, 2018 02:09am

This should be done all provinces of Pakistan.

Mir Ali
Mar 06, 2018 02:10am

bravo IK

s.r.reddy
Mar 06, 2018 02:32am

good

parveez
Mar 06, 2018 02:48am

Nothing wrong with that.

Ghar_Damad
Mar 06, 2018 03:31am

Good going KP Police!

saeeds
Mar 06, 2018 04:23am

Good job . There are many people from KPK are teachers , sportsman , world travel and still simple driving license is th News in that part of world. Whatever People of KPK doing is not working,they need to bring drastic change in there society and in there life.

Swz
Mar 06, 2018 04:34am

Such a great news. Very welldone.

Dr. Malaria, Garib phaltoo
Mar 06, 2018 04:35am

Good step.

Hasnain Haque
Mar 06, 2018 06:05am

One day there will be equality in Pakistan once PTI takes iover.

Ali
Mar 06, 2018 06:27am

Good initiative. Instead of beginning on road sides, they will find some better livelihood.

Salimullah
Mar 06, 2018 06:36am

Way to go, KPK. Other provinces need to do same.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money and politics

Money and politics

A major question left unaddressed in the Elections Act pertains to the limit on poll spending.

Editorial

March 06, 2018

Opposition to privatisation

ONE can have many opinions regarding privatisation, but a knee-jerk rejection of all plans to privatise any...
March 06, 2018

On ephedrine’s trail

THE observations by the International Narcotics Control Board about the use of ephedrine by Pakistan would appear to...
March 06, 2018

Plea for ‘amnesty’

FORMER Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal is known for his no-holds-barred approach to politics, often tearing into his...
Updated March 05, 2018

A better Senate

The country needs a better Senate than what it has had in recent years.
Updated March 05, 2018

Gender inequality

When women have a voice in shaping public policy it maximises their economic potential.