Imran Khan says will contest upcoming elections from Karachi
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday announced that he would contest the 2018 general election from Karachi.
Khan, addressing a press conference in the city, lamented the poor state of affairs in Karachi, claiming that the city had been "abandoned" by political parties. The PTI chief said that the parties in power had failed to "own Karachi".
Last month, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had hinted that Khan might contest the election from Karachi but a constituency had not yet been agreed on.
Khan said that the city was not just infested with garbage but also with corruption. "Karachi is seen as a cash cow by the people in power," he claimed, adding that infrastructure and institutions in Karachi had been "ruined".
"Mafias prevail in this city. The tanker mafia for example — citizens do not have access to water because of it... The Rangers have been posted in the city because [political parties have] ruined the police," he said.
The PTI chief promised his party would bring in a "directly elected mayor" who would solve Karachi's problems with his "team of experts".
He stressed the need to elect a mayor who has administrative powers and financial resources to deal with the challenges being faced by the city.
"Major cities like New York and London run smoothly because their mayors are strengthened," he said.
Good luck Khan sb.
We need a just leader as in Imran bhai and a just system and just people to run it
I hope people of Karachi will free themselves from the shackles of PPP and MQM mafia and vote for their own future. They have voted the same people again and again, at least give someone new a chance and if they don't perform them throw them out. Vote with your conciseness, vote for your future and the next generation.
This is a brave and bold decision, people of Karachi need to be freed from these feudal lords and mafia.
By looking at the masses in Pakistan, I don't see any chance for you to implement western style democracy and accountability in Pakistan.
Imran told these same ideas about Peshawar. He should run based on his performance there in Peshawar. That would be a true test of where he stands.
Khan sab! For us, it will be good enough to see all these claims for Peshawar first. Same conditions are being faced in Peshawar.
Welcome Ik. ...we love this
Why not Imran khan, since we already have LEAs not from Locals now lets have imported Leader once again not from local. Local Leader of the community is unacceptable.
What have you done for Karachi, Prince !
Funny man.
Furthermore, PTI had golden opportunity to win a seat or support from voters in MQM stronghold. But it was wasted and campaign directly criticized voters and MQM. Good to see this is not the case now.