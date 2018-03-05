DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Veteran communist leader Jam Saqi passes away in Hyderabad

APP | Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2018

Email


Veteran communist leader and rights activist Jam Saqi passed away in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to family sources, Jam Saqi was suffering from multiple ailments, but the cause of death was kidney failure.

He will be laid to rest at the Nasim Nagar graveyard in Qasimabad on Monday evening, family sources told APP.

Saqi, born October 31, 1944, was born in the village of Jhanji in taluka Chachro, Tharparkar.

He completed his primary education in 1953 from a school in his native village, and did his Matriculation in 1963 from the Local Board High School Chachro.

He completed his second year and Bachelors degree from Sachal Sarmast Arts College Hyderabad in 1964 and 1967 respectively, and later did his Masters in Politics from the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

He began his political career as part of a student union in 1961, and was elected as general secretary of the Hyderabad Students Federation.

Later, he laid the foundation of the Sindh National Students Federation and was elected the founder-president.

The left-wing politician from Sindh was a staunch communist. He joined the National Awami Party in 1972 and later served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of Pakistan.

Saqi was arrested in 1978 during the Zia regime and tried before a military court in the 80s. As he was facing trial, Benazir Bhutto appeared before the same court and, as Saqi's defence witness, deposed that "Jam Saqi is a patriotic citizen of the state and [must] be released."

He was jailed for about seven years until 1988. His first wife ended her life upon learning that her husband was being tortured in solitary confinement.

He joined the Pakistan Peoples Party in the 90s, and remained a member of the PPP Sindh Council until his death.

He has also been a council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and served as special assistant to the former chief minister of Sindh, Syed Abdullah Shah, on bonded labour.

Saqi has authored seven books and launched newspapers and magazines, including the Daily Halchal.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
YOUSUF
Mar 05, 2018 11:08am

very sad news

Rafaqat Bano
Mar 05, 2018 11:12am

it is good to be informative in the world of news. Staff and column writers deserve to be appreciated in this respect. Dawn, thank you for the informative and important news.

Abdul Zaheer
Mar 05, 2018 11:53am

Rip.

Taimur
Mar 05, 2018 11:58am

Salute to Jam Saqi. He will be missed. We need people like him

Saleem
Mar 05, 2018 12:50pm

RIP -Respect for Saqi

Bari Abro
Mar 05, 2018 01:26pm

Very sad to hear this news.

Syed Irfan ali
Mar 05, 2018 01:50pm

Rest in peace. Amen.

sam
Mar 05, 2018 04:15pm

a good man R.I.P

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 05, 2018

A better Senate

The country needs a better Senate than what it has had in recent years.
Updated March 05, 2018

Gender inequality

When women have a voice in shaping public policy it maximises their economic potential.
March 04, 2018

After the Senate polls

ELECTIONS can be redemptive. If reasonably free and fair and perceived to reflect the will of the people, elections...
March 04, 2018

Trade ties with Turkey

TRADE talks between Pakistan and Turkey are nearing collapse following seven rounds of dialogue for a free-trade...
March 04, 2018

Nigerian girls’ kidnapping

LAST month, in the Nigerian town of Dapchi located in the northeast of the country, militants believed to be...