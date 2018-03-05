Veteran communist leader Jam Saqi passes away in Hyderabad

Veteran communist leader and rights activist Jam Saqi passed away in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to family sources, Jam Saqi was suffering from multiple ailments, but the cause of death was kidney failure.

He will be laid to rest at the Nasim Nagar graveyard in Qasimabad on Monday evening, family sources told APP.

Saqi, born October 31, 1944, was born in the village of Jhanji in taluka Chachro, Tharparkar.

He completed his primary education in 1953 from a school in his native village, and did his Matriculation in 1963 from the Local Board High School Chachro.

He completed his second year and Bachelors degree from Sachal Sarmast Arts College Hyderabad in 1964 and 1967 respectively, and later did his Masters in Politics from the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

He began his political career as part of a student union in 1961, and was elected as general secretary of the Hyderabad Students Federation.

Later, he laid the foundation of the Sindh National Students Federation and was elected the founder-president.

The left-wing politician from Sindh was a staunch communist. He joined the National Awami Party in 1972 and later served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of Pakistan.

Saqi was arrested in 1978 during the Zia regime and tried before a military court in the 80s. As he was facing trial, Benazir Bhutto appeared before the same court and, as Saqi's defence witness, deposed that "Jam Saqi is a patriotic citizen of the state and [must] be released."

He was jailed for about seven years until 1988. His first wife ended her life upon learning that her husband was being tortured in solitary confinement.

He joined the Pakistan Peoples Party in the 90s, and remained a member of the PPP Sindh Council until his death.

He has also been a council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and served as special assistant to the former chief minister of Sindh, Syed Abdullah Shah, on bonded labour.

Saqi has authored seven books and launched newspapers and magazines, including the Daily Halchal.