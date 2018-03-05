DAWN.COM

PML-N backed candidate wins by-polls in Sargodha

March 05, 2018

PML-N-backed candidate has reportedly emerged victorious in the by-election held in PP-30 constituency in Sargodha on Sunday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Yasir Zafar Sindhu secured 42,736 votes in the by-polls, way ahead of his competitor Rao Sajid Mehmood of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, who bagged 23,586 votes.

The PP-30 seat fell vacant after Punjab Assembly member Chaudhry Tahir Ahmad Sindhu died of a cardiac arrest in January.

Elected from PP-30 in the 2013 general election as an independent candidate, Sindhu joined the PML-N. Earlier he resigned as assistant commissioner to join the electoral politics.

The polling process started at 8am. Besides, four candidates were participating in the by-election PP-30, including two independent candidates Asim Iqbal and Rao Waqas Ahmad.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, there were 173,912 voters and 137 polling stations where 417 booths had been set up. The polling stations were divided into three categories; 15 polling stations were kept in category ‘A’ category, four in ‘B’ category. while 118 were kept in ‘C’ category.

As many as 1,400 police officers and 200 volunteers performed duties besides army men under whose supervision the presiding officials were given polling material.

Falling in Kot Momen tehsil, the PP-30 has lost three sitting MPAs, all belonging to the ruling party, since the 2008 general election. First Fakhar Iqbal died of a cardiac arrest. Then his brother Zahid Iqbal perished in a car crash.

