3 Pakistani fishermen languishing in Yemeni jail for over a decade, say families
Three Pakistani fishermen are said to be languishing in a Yemeni prison for more than a decade, DawnNews reported on Sunday.
The three fishermen, identified as Saleem Dad, Imam Baksh Ayub, and Khuda Baksh Lal, said their fellow inmate Ghulam Wali Mohammad had died during the custody.
Family members of Imam Baksh said Yemeni authorities had reportedly arrested 11 fishermen when they allegedly drifted into Yemen's territorial water after losing way in the sea.
Inmate Imam Baksh, while talking to DawnNews, said that they have been in captivity for more than 10 years.
Of those 11 fishermen, families of seven fishermen managed to get them released, whereas, the remaining four were left to languish in the jail because their families have neither any influence or money at their disposal.
The fishermen belong to different coastal districts of Balochistan.
According to the affected families, over the years they had approached several non-governmental organisations but to no avail. The prisoners, who contact their families over the telephone, demanded of the government to ensure their safe and immediate repatriation to Pakistan.
In a series of video messages, the inmates claimed that their release orders had been issued by the authorities in Yemen but they "needed the diplomatic support of their own country to secure a release".
The Pakistani prisoners requested the prime minister and the foreign minister to look into the matter and help them secure a release.
Comments (15)
This is an unfortunate story. Pakistan has an Embassy in Sana'a, Yemen. Dr Irfan Yusuf Shami is there as the Ambassador. Is he aware of the circumstances of these citizens of Pakistan languishing there in jail for more than a decade? If yes, what has he been doing to fulfill his obligations?
Tell these fishermen current PMLN govt is interested in any thing which can bring quick money... they are interested in metro only not for you.
Do they have to pay to get permission from their government or is it that the embassy of Pakistan is not willing to co-operate in obtaining their release for any other reason?
@rsutam ; What Ambassador ?? That crook is posted by corrupt PMLN chief crook NS; He is there just to get salary and enjoy the perks of Ambassadorship; If Pakistanis are in jail for even no offence but just poor fishermen, it is of no interest to PMLN; as they cannot have bank accounts there to laundry PMLN stolen money;
Poor Pakistanis
What a cruel tragedy? The inept, care-free and incompetent "movers and shakers" in Islamabad should be ashamed of themselves for miserably failing to protect the safety, integrity and honor of their own land and citizens.
Sad the poor people paying a price.
Shows the political elite are so cute off from the experience of ordinary citizens.
Thank you Dawn and Ismail Sasoli for high lighting this matter, PML N only interested in Punjab and Amassador Shami is highly recommended by his Master, Can somebody can help this unfortunate Baluchistani citizen. Can new CM can help them.
Shame on the Govt of Pakistan
They were fishing in troubled waters.
Thanks Dawn for highlighting this tragedy. Please bring them back. Our embassies and consulates are full of goons.
It's a complete negligence that 3 poor Pakistani fishermen have been languishing in Yemeni jail for a decade . The government and the embassy in Yemen has done nothing to get them released.Without the proper equipment,it's easy to stray into other countries waters. The government may not be aware that these Pakistanis are in jail.This is the worst negligence on the part of the government. The media is not doing its job to bring the story of these people in the forefront. We should ask our representatives what actions they are taking to get them home. If it was a western country they would have been out in a week.
@rsutam Yes questions must be raised about the PERFORMANCE of Pakistan's civil servants whose JOB is to serve and safeguard the interests of its citizens especially when they are in vulnerable situations abroad. It is beyond shameful and beyond inexcusablethat these poor fishermen are being left to rot in Yemeni jails by the Pakistani government where there is a humanitarian catastrophe being perpetrated by the Saudis. Do not these overpaid foreign service personnel not have a conscience and a duty to secure their release immediately? Or do they think so little of their fellow citizens and are simply content to simply soak up the perks and privileges of their 'foreign tours' at the taxpayers expense.Small wonder that Pakistan and Pakistanis command such little respect on the world stage when their own government agencies don't value the citizens who are poor and dispossessed. They only act if they are rich and influential.
@rsutam, Under the PML(N) and PPP governments, all the ambassadors were appointed on their support to the party. Not a single ambassador is qualified person for the ambassadorial post.
@Alba What do you mean by troubled water? They drifted into Yemen's territorial water after losing way in the sea, as said in the news article. Therefore, this lame excuse is regrettable even from devils' advocate.