Highly competitive cricket being played in Pakistan Super League, says Sangakkara

Zeeshan AhmedMarch 04, 2018

Kumar Sangakkara, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday said that the "level of competition in the league is very high”.

The former Sri Lankan skipper was talking to DawnNews in Sharjah. “Some of the best international players are playing alongside great young talent from Pakistan, and the seniors are there too. I think it is one the best leagues out there,” he said.

Sangakkara praised Shoaib Malik on his captaincy skill and said that the skipper never puts pressure on players.

“He [Malik] has been great as a leader because he is very calm. He never puts pressure on us but expects us just to do the job that we are supposed to do,” he shared.

When asked if he will be coming to Pakistan if Multan Sultans qualify for the playoffs, Sangakkara said, “I think we [have] got a long way to go before we qualify. It’s about playing one game at a time and taking a decision when the time comes.”

Commenting on the hat-trick by Imran Tahir, the second by a Sultans' player this season, Sangakkara said, "I think its outstanding."

"The way Imran Tahir bowls it shows the quality of the man and why he is considered one of the best bowlers in the shorter format of the game. It's just his control, his awareness, and the fact that he gives everything. It's a pleasure to play with him," he added.

A.Husain
Mar 04, 2018 08:11pm

Good for future of PSL

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Mar 04, 2018 08:46pm

PSL has paved the way to get back International cricket in Pakistan itself, inshaallah. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

ali
Mar 04, 2018 09:33pm

IPL is a fixed game show with Bollywood type of staged drama and thriller PSL IS THE REAL DEAL!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2018 09:35pm

Excellent, true, candid and straight forward statement by one of the best, humblest and down-to-earth gentleman cricketers of the 21st century. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Rashid
Mar 04, 2018 09:37pm

Thanks to Mr. Najam Sethi who deserves all the credit to bring cricket back to Pakistan. BTW no doubt PSL is one of the most competitive leagues out there.

Trump Et
Mar 04, 2018 09:58pm

Pure, clean cricket. Zero scandals. Best bowling and catches. No other T20 league matches PSL in these terms.

Wahab
Mar 04, 2018 10:07pm

Much better than IPL. So what if there are less crowd, quality is more important than quantity

suv
Mar 04, 2018 11:33pm

Sharjeel and Latif.

