China says its increasingly powerful military is no threat
China has no desire to overturn the existing international order and its increasingly powerful military does not constitute a threat to others, the spokesman for the country's ceremonial legislature said on Sunday.
However, in a break with recent practice, Zhang Yesui refused to provide a figure for the rate of growth in the national defence budget. That move follows complaints that China isn't open enough about how it funds its military or what the goals of its massive campaign of expansion and modernisation are.
Zhang sought to strike a reassuring tone in remarks at a news conference on the eve of the opening of the National People's Congress' annual two-week session. He said China defended and contributed to the current United Nations-centered global order, but also said some reforms were necessary.
“China's development is conducive to world peace, stability and prosperity,” Zhang said, pointing especially to global economic growth, trade and poverty reduction. “As to the international order, we have no intention of overthrowing everything for starting over again,” Zhang said.
Reforms should focus on “international rules that have fallen behind the times and no longer align with the shared aspirations of all nations”, Zhang added.
China's secretive military had begun to open up a crack in recent years, and the NPC spokesman in recent years has made a tradition of responding to a question on the defence budget by announcing the percentage increase over the past years, at least in rough terms.
Zhang, however, did not address the question of numbers, saying instead that past increases by a “modest margin” had gone to equipment upgrades, training and improving welfare and living conditions for troops. China's defence spending as a share of GDP and the budget also remains lower than that of other major nations, he said.
“China proceeds from a defence policy that is defensive in nature. China's development will not pose a threat to other countries,” Zhang said.
The finance ministry last year said the defence budget would top 1 trillion yuan ($145 billion) for the first time, after the exact figure was initially kept out of public documents released at the start of the annual legislative sessions.
That marked about a 7 per cent increase, continuing a trend of lowered growth amid a slowing economy, despite regional tensions over the South China Sea and other issues. Years of double-digit percentage growth have given China the world's second-largest defence budget after the United States, which is in a class of its own with a proposed budget of $716 billion for next year.
However, China's publicly announced defence spending has never been entirely accurate since it fails to omit a significant amount of “off book” expenditures on defence equipment projects, said Peter Jennings, executive director of the non-partisan Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank.
“What's alarming is not the non-reporting of largely fictitious defence spending figures so much as the Chinese leadership is shedding even the pretence of being open about its military plans,” Jennings said in an email to The Associated Press.
Combined with Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to eliminate term limits on his rule and his consolidation of control over the military, the lack of public information about defence spending and military planning “pushes China toward a more authoritarian and militarised leadership”, Jennings said.
“These trends should be deeply concerning to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond,” he said.
Comments (21)
Sure, tell that to Taiwan and Japan.
China's 'increasingly powerful military' is perceived as a threat to USA, Far-East and India.
China was not a starter or main player of World Wars. We all know the only country that used nuclear weapons to kill millions of innocents. One that has military bases in countries around the world and attacked Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya etc.
The question is, why is USA still the biggest military spender?
Long Live China
Powerful military and no threat? That's chinese whisper for me.
What happened in Tibet is a proof
Donot understand what Chinese ships were recently doing in Maldives.... It was their military display nothing else. Then why these people lie????
Your actions do not correspond with what you speak !!
It works as a deterrent to the aspirants for getting control of the world at large and puts them back in their tiny spots fixed for them.
China faces challenge from USA USSR India and EU so they have to be well prepared.
Defense growth of China China should be top secret matter for the necessary element of deterrent against the unknown capabilities.
China is buying time and once they are powerful enough from technology and resources perspective than they will threat their powerful rival
Sheer ego.
China is a bully dictatorial junta run state.
Its economic fall is imminent.
It is the most despised country in the world. Every second African, Asian, American, European and South American resident of the world, including most of Hong Kong residents and a big chunk of mainland Chinese hate communist party and its junta leaders.
After seeing Russian weapons and Putin's aggressive pitch, China fell to the ground and realized it's nothing in front of US or Russia interms of military might
Never trust the Chinese
That's exactly what every rising military power has said down history lane.
Then what’s up with that island building and threatening that poor Filipino President with War by no less than Xi Jinping himself ?
And poison does not kill!
Time and Nature works in cycles... Once Japan, Germany, USSR, USA and before that British and Dutch dominated Chinese... Now see how the time is flipping again, and Chinese are gaining dominant position.