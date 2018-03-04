At least 17 PTI lawmakers in KP allegedly sold votes in Senate election: sources
At least 17 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) allegedly sold their votes during the Senate election, enabling two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates to be elected to the Senate from the province where the PPP only has seven MPAs.
An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse-trading revealed that at least 17 ─ and as many as 20 ─ PTI MPAs in KP had voted for candidates outside the party, sources in CM House Peshawar and Bani Gala told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.
The investigation report also claimed that those allegedly involved in the practice included several prominent party leaders and disgruntled party members, the sources said.
CM Khattak shared the findings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan today, according to the sources. During the discussion, the party chief expressed his anger over alleged horse-trading in the province and directed Khattak to submit a detailed report in this regard.
The PTI and PPP both accused each other of resorting to horse-trading in the Senate elections in Punjab and KP on Saturday.
As Imran Khan questioned the victory of two PPP candidates in KP, the PPP put the same question to the PTI with respect to the victory of its lone candidate in Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar.
Meanwhile, a reliable source in the PPP claimed that it was KP CM Khattak who had approached the PPP’s provincial chapter for an understanding on a seat reserved for women. However, this claim was rejected by the PTI.
"This is unbelievable and seems to be a part of a conspiracy theory," PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn earlier when his views were sought on the PPP leader’s claim.
On the other hand, responding to Imran Khan’s allegations against his party, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar yesterday accused PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar of using unethical means to win the seat in Punjab.
"We negotiated with the parties (in KP) and secured their support. If we got two Senate seats with only seven MPAs, how did PTI win one seat in Punjab, when it could not?" Babar said.
PPP, PTI look to independent Baloch senators for support
In a bid to muster support for the post of Senate chairman, the PPP and PTI approached Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and newly elected independent Senators from the province, DawnNewsTV reported.
A PPP delegation, comprising Dr Qayyum Soomro and Faisal Kareem Kundi, flew in to Quetta from Peshawar on a special plane and met CM Bizenjo, seeking the support of six newly elected independent senators from Balochistan.
PTI's Jehangir Tareen telephoned freshly elected Anwar ul Haq Kakar and also asked for his support in the matter.
The PPP and PTI have been struggling to gain the support of the newly elected six independent senators from Balochistan as both the parties want to field a strong candidate for chairmanship of the Upper House.
However, the senators from Balochistan declined to join any political party.
"Our doors are open to all, but we are not going to join any political party", Kakar told DawnNewsTV on Sunday evening.
Instead, the independent senators demanded mainstream political parties give the slot of chairman Senate to Balochistan.
"This time, the chairman Senate should be from Balochistan to remove the sense of deprivation of our people", Sadiq Sanjrani, another independent senator said.
The PML-N suffered a major political blow from Balochistan during Senate elections. Despite having 21 legislators in the Balochistan Assembly, the former ruling party in the province failed to bag a single seat.
'Greed responsible for poor MQM performance'
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Sunday lashed out at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) alleging that the party's MPAs sold their votes and blamed their greed for the party's poor performance in the Senate election.
Only one MQM-P member, Barrister Farrogh Naseem, was elected into the Senate, bringing the party's total count to five seats.
Kamal, who has been embroiled in a feud with the MQM since his return to Pakistan, claimed that eight PSP leaders in the Sindh Assembly had rejected all the offers to sell their votes.
Had PSP members not voted for PML-F, the seat would also have fallen to the PPP, he claimed.
The PSP chief alleged that MQM-P lawmakers' differences with Dr Farooq Sattar's favoured candidate Kamran Tessori were being used as an excuse for horse-trading and selling of votes to the PPP.
PTI leadership should learn from PPP and PMLN how to win elections instead of blaming and accusing of horse-trading; PTI should set its HOUSE IN ORDER.............be an organized and disciplined POLITICAL PARTY.
Corruption, corruption and corruption everywhere, from top to bottom. What can Imran Khan and PTI do?
The voting process needs to change for the senate,period.
The flaw is in the system, any one in such procedure is proned to horse trading.
Everywhere dirt and dust.
I was hoping PTI would come in a close second in the upcoming elections, but now it seems it will be a repeat of 2013 and it will again come in a distant third.
IK will blame this on rigging as well
Pmln and PPP are the curse to the nation.
Unless open election to senate seat is done, this kind of blame game & controversy will keep on haunting the society & the people in general.
IK did not train members of his party to stick with honesty as IK needs himself to establish an example.
PTI should expell them they are rotten eggs. Was this hidden auction. What good these corrupt sould out persons are worth now
PTI has no chance against the 2 most corrupt parties, it’s a sad fact of democracy.
A good Pakistani is good Pakistani, whether he belongs, to this party or that party, so one should not be surprised at all about what this news item has to say. Politics is not a profession for the altruistic person.
PTI never worked on party building they are just waiting for some hidden miracle to bring them on the TOP. What is morality for IK to ask others about their votes when he did not bother to cast his own VOTE.
So that clearly says that PTI did not invest money in buying members and did not do horse trading, however, some of their members were purchased by PPP since PPP did the horse trading. Easy to understand?
When the main parliament is full of corrupt people what do you expect, everything else including Provisional assemblies, senate, institutions will also be full of corrupt people. When the foundations of democracy are based on corruption then the produce from it will also be corrupt and tainted.
The whole system is corrupt, if MPA, MNA, Senators knew they could not make a single rupee from these positions then they will not pay money to be elected. They pay to get elected so that they can have power and make money.
This is politics and Imran needs these seventeen.
No worries, as long as PTI is saddiq and amin none of this will be an issue.
This horse trading allegation must be suomoto taken notice of by the CJP and thoroughly investigated and those found involved must be deseated and jailed for a good time. There should be zero tolerance for this brazen corruption that deprives people of genuine representation.
Fall already started
Naya Pakistan in making in KP. Congratulations IK
Almost one third of the party has sold itself. IK has failed to inculcate his message to his MPA/MNAs but is roaming around to lecture masses. First reform yor own home.
Horse trading is part of dirty politics and exists in all parties - amazing what money can do and some people sell their eithics for fame and money!
BLAME others ALWAYS!!! Why always discuss after effects and why not be proactive PTI? How these people who got elected can be trusted to do be loyal to Pakistan? They sold themselves now and they will sell out in future also. This is the characteristic of corrupt and dishonest people running Pakistan.
As you sow so shall you reap.
Why there is no direct Senate elections?every time the blatant use of illegal money used and powerful election commission is powerless to stop this.
MQM deserved what they got after such infighting within their ranks. Considered to be a party of highly educated people they behaved the worst after fighting and crying like juveniles!
Senate is the waste of public money, all crooks buy the senate seats for more corruption and in return it offers nothing, therefore it is Pakistan Public demand in the strongest sense to abolish it.
Time for IK to kick them out of the party!
All of them are true democrates.
ECP must investigate Money trail and kick out who received forever from politics.
So, this is the reality of new KPK. After the much touted billion trees scam, this is the mother of all scams. Lawmakers of KPK sold out to highest bidders in what they call horse trading.
This is the upper house of your democracy, a public entity for sale to the highest bidder, in little bits as private ownership. What a moment to be proud of the flock of democratic traders. Ever wondered where the money comes from? Next time you drink water, cast a glance at piles of dirt everywhere around you, even smell breath of polluted air, better think about the answer to this question.
Lets get them all 17 out of the party and show what PTI stands for. The PTI we would want to see, The PTI we believed in when it was founded. No place for corrupts!
It means PTI mpa's are sell able and Imran has no control over them
New Pakistan
There must be some solid U-turn in offing after such a happy fortune hunting from PTI.
This is what happens in secret ballots. Many MNAs and MPAs spend tens of millions in elections. Anyone who thinks this is for the salary package lives in fools' paradise.
the game has begun. How can anybody claim 'selling' in secret voting.As PML N has won now horse trading and rigging will be claimed
@Anwar Qureshi I believe PML-N is biggest loser in Senate election, look what happened in Baluchistan they have majority and not single seat they able to won. PTI even able to won one seat through corrupt practices in Punjab. Here Corrupt practices was followed by PTI & PPP.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad "what can Imran khan and pti do" PTI is clearly part of the problem almost 50% of them sold out.... seems PTI is no different to any other party
Who bought Imran Khan's vote? Because he abstained himself from the voting.
Wonder if Supreme Court will take action and disbar these senators from taken oath of the office, plus investigate political parties. In a country like Pakistan, they should follow Chinese model.
@Pakman What about the 22 PTI persons who sold themselves in KPK to PPP
Corruption Zindabad, Punjab kept its history - welcome invadors
Imran khan starts blaming whenever he becomes the victume of this system. He just shouts and advises the people of Pakistan that this system isn't fine. Politics is the 2nd name of corruption. His innocence and immaturity in politics is being technically and politically used by the top tycoons of politics. His shouts are just shouts or the representation of peoples aggression. Whenever aggression goes on after that all is smooth n fine. Again the same story same politics.
Thats the bad part of hugging electables . They will remain selfish and ditch you at first instance. Imran should have changed the culture as pti gets votes on his name but he lacked confidence in himself.
Shameful act from whoever voted against their party policy, such kind of politicians could never be loyal to the country
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad yes indeed poor PTI setting a glaring example of nepotism and horse trading in the form of election of chowhadry M Sarwar with only 30 MPA’s
Sale, sale, sale. PPP does good shopping,
Bribe and money is the essence of dirty politics and part of so called 'democracy' and widely used by all parties. Shame on such individuals and party leaders who advocate corrupt practices - amazing what money can do and encourage bribery and disrespect ethics!
Democratic / political system prevalent since 2008 has thrown up the present Senate which indicates that the electoral system has been corrupted to the core by PMLN / PPP. Shameless attitude shown by Bilawal in today’s press conference speaks volumes about his and PPP attitude towards corrupt democratic practices.PTI led by IK is surely a hope,but the conduct shown by its 17- 20 KPK members ( mostly first time/ middle class MPAs ) indicates the level of moral degradation in the people at large. PTI needs to identify these and shunt them out. No need for PTI to demoralize.Success comes with continued efforts.
@Anwar Qureshi Agree.
I am deeply saddened by the fact that even today we are talking of horse trading etc. This takes me back to 1990s when this all was common. Where are we going?
Sorry to say Ik didn't do anything to build party or strengthen democracy or bring constitutional changes during last five years; rather he cursed the parliament. Now he claims to change system of senate elections after winning next elections- chances of which are remote if not impossible. Will he be able to do so with such rotten eggs?
Some basic questions. Why do we need senators? Who are they? What is their contribution during the last 10, 15.... years? Why should the people of Pakistan pay for their salaries and privileges? Lets find answers and then discuss seats, corruption, horse trading etc.
The blame game will not help PTI. Compare PML(N) to PTI when chips were down still MNAs, MPAs of the party stood by Nawaz Sharif. MNS and AAZ are old political players, IK is a novice.
Political leaders just blame each other for corruption but they are all united on the backend. What have they done during the last five years to eradicate corruption. Majority of them were absent from parliament sessions for most of the time.
PTI has a history of accusing and maligned the election results. It is simple, they lost their members support in KP because elected members in KP realized that Mr Khattak and PTI are worst than PPP.
PTI still functioning the best. NO horse trading is important. This may be the last horse trading. Ultimately it will end. However, Khasttak slackness is countable.
@Raza Absolutely right!!! The system hasn't worked for last 70 years. Show me one election without controversy...
Pakistan need selfless leader like Altaf Hussain where not a single member assembly will vote against the party whereas PMLN,PPP and PTI have failed.
PTI does not want to change system so that it can benefit from it - like in Punjab. Then why cry?
PTI got Chudhry Sarwar elected from Punjab where the party doesn't have the required strength,similarly PPP got two senators elected from KP where PPP doesn't have enough members in provincial assembly. So both parties are as corrupt as they can get.
@Ayub Of course the 'sack' factor helped in the days gone by. But it had to be the of the right size for packing purposes.