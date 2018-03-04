DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

In historic first, a Thari Hindu woman has been elected to the Senate

AP | Dawn.comUpdated March 04, 2018

Email


In this Feb 12, 2018 file photo, Krishna Kumari, from the Hindu community, works in her office in Hyderabad, Pakistan. ─ AP
In this Feb 12, 2018 file photo, Krishna Kumari, from the Hindu community, works in her office in Hyderabad, Pakistan. ─ AP

In a historic first, Thari Hindu woman Krishna Kumari was elected to the Senate on Saturday.

Kumari, a rights activist belonging to the Kohli community from the remote village of Dhana Gam in Nagarparkar, was selected as a candidate for a Senate seat by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Kumari was elected to a reserved seat for women from Sindh, along with Quratulain Marri.

"I feel delighted, this was unthinkable for me, to reach the Senate," Kumari told The Associated Press.

"I will continue to work for the rights of the oppressed people, especially for the empowerment of women, their health and education," she said.

Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla from Jacobabad was the first Hindu woman to be elected to the Senate on a PPP ticket in March 2006.

Born on Feb 1, 1979, Kumari (lovingly called Kishoo Bai by her parents) had a tough childhood when she along with her family members and relatives were held for three years as bonded labour in a private jail allegedly owned by the landlord of Kunri of Umerkot district.

They were set free in a police raid on the farmland of their employer. She started her primary education initially from Talhi village of Umerkot district and then the Tando Kolachi area of Mirpurkhas district.

Her parents facilitated her and her brother Veerji’s studies and academic activities despite the hard days they had been facing.

She attributes her success to her parents, who encouraged her to pursue her education and eventually helped her to earn a university degree.

She was married off to Lal Chand, a student of the Sindh Agriculture Unive­rsity, Tandojam, in 1994, when she was 16 and a class IX student. She continued her studies after the marriage to get a postgraduate degree in sociology from the University of Sindh.

She started taking part in social activities in 2005 by organising and participating in different seminars in Tharpa­rkar.

She was selected for the third Mehergarh Human Rights Youth Leadership Training Camp held in 2007 in Islamabad during which she covered an overview of people’s movements in the world, history of social movements in Pakistan and a thorough understanding of the governance system in the country. She also learned strategic planning and tools for bringing social change.

After completing the training, she worked for the Youth Civil Action Progr­amme to identify cases of bonded labour and conducted case studies focusing women under bondage, organised workshops and seminars on bonded labour, sexual harassment at workplace and other human and women’s rights issues and contributed write-ups to various newspapers.

PPP lawmaker from Thar Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, when contacted by Dawn earlier, was hopeful that Kumari, a Kolhi girl from the family of the valiant freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi would be elected.

Rooplo Kolhi had waged a war against the invading British colonialist forces when they had attacked Sindh from Nagarparkar side in 1857. Subsequently, he was arrested and hanged by the British on August 22, 1858.

Kumari, who worked the fields alongside her parents as a child, will take the oath of office later this month alongside some of the biggest landowners in the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (74)

1000 characters
Hwh
Mar 04, 2018 01:27pm

Long way to go. In India, minorities have become President also.

Wow
Mar 04, 2018 01:28pm

Fantastic. Wish her best of luck.

Waseem Sarwar
Mar 04, 2018 01:29pm

Good luck to her.

Citizen
Mar 04, 2018 01:31pm

good to see our sister in Senate

Akram
Mar 04, 2018 01:32pm

Amazing and very inspiring story.

Pankaj
Mar 04, 2018 01:39pm

Great news in bad times....

VJ
Mar 04, 2018 01:40pm

It took you 70 years to achieve this. Wow.

Hamid shafiq
Mar 04, 2018 01:40pm

We all are Pakistani and congratulate to Krishna for selecting upper house member.

Noor
Mar 04, 2018 01:43pm

Bravo, loving this. Please dont forget your roots and work for the downtrodden esp the minorities and women of this country. You won and Sami ul haq lost .. yesterday was a good day

Polluted Nation
Mar 04, 2018 01:46pm

Who does blame us of not taking care of communities in Pakistan?

Ashish Kumar
Mar 04, 2018 01:51pm

positive. but too little too late...

Shami
Mar 04, 2018 01:52pm

Congratulations Kumari. Hope more minorities get representation in parliament as well.

Trump Et
Mar 04, 2018 01:58pm

@Hwh India was ruled by Muslims for centuries. Yet recent elections in India had the lowest ever Muslim representation in Indian history. Pakistan is improving. Not India.

S.G Wazir
Mar 04, 2018 01:59pm

Best of luck. India should learn from its neighbors.

BhaRAT
Mar 04, 2018 02:01pm

@Hwh President is merely a ceremonial job with no power whatsoever

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2018 02:02pm

Who says minorities have no say or representation in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

Ashraf
Mar 04, 2018 02:13pm

I am not a PPP supporter . But I thank them from the bottom of my heart for choosing Kumari. This bodes well for Pakistan although we have a long way to go.. I wish Kumari the best of luck..

on FLIP SIDE
Mar 04, 2018 02:19pm

So glad to see a woman that too from a minority Hindu community to become a legislator in upper house - well done PPP - we got our bearing right.

M.Saeed
Mar 04, 2018 02:20pm

@Hwh: In India, minorities/scheduled castes are the real majority by far.

Faisal
Mar 04, 2018 02:21pm

Proud of her achievement. It's not so much that she's a minority but the fact that she's coming from a poverty stricken area. That is inspiring, to me. Best of luck to her.

Ajith Pandit
Mar 04, 2018 02:21pm

@Trump Et But a country was already curved out from India in the name of faith 70 year back.

Democrat
Mar 04, 2018 02:23pm

@Noor

100% agreed.

akram
Mar 04, 2018 02:25pm

@Ashish Kumar "positive. but too little too late..."

Why too late ? This is just the beginning.

akram
Mar 04, 2018 02:27pm

@VJ "It took you 70 years to achieve this."

I think you Indians need to realise that this is not a race with Pakistan to get most minorities into parliament. You claiming to be champions of democracy should know. India has more Muslims than entire Pakistani population and should have far more representation. Democracy is all about proportional representation.

raj
Mar 04, 2018 02:28pm

why compare with India ? Get over with your hangover on India and think for urself and Pakistan what you want to be ?

Fatima Khan
Mar 04, 2018 02:30pm

Dear Krishna Kumari,

We as Pakistanis and Muslims feel proud that you have been elected to the Senate. Our best wishes and prayers for your success. Make us proud and make Pakistan proud.

Gaur
Mar 04, 2018 02:39pm

WoW! What an achievement!!!!!

Samrat
Mar 04, 2018 02:41pm

@Trump Et yeah sure! Delusions at its best.

Samrat
Mar 04, 2018 02:42pm

@BhaRAT Take a look in the mirror.

Abroad
Mar 04, 2018 02:42pm

This is a good progressive step for this Lady and the country. Well done to PPP for forwarding her name. I hope she becomes a role model for Muslim women to others. We need more people like this instead fo the usual rci corrupt elte.

Nazir
Mar 04, 2018 02:46pm

Congratulations to this brave lady. You are an inspiration to all women.

Leoman
Mar 04, 2018 02:46pm

Good step but in reality what a woman from minorities can do while the previous members even from majority could no bring any noticeable change in the fate of Pakistani women specially those poor women who belong to remote areas. Though Even in urban or bit advanced areas or cities women are comparatively bit better but still a long way to go. However the bottom line is that the women who reach such posijtions must work very hard to bring noticeable changed in the lives of poor women.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Mar 04, 2018 02:50pm

Congratulations! Well done.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Mar 04, 2018 02:51pm

@VJ "It took you 70 years to achieve this. Wow. "

And it took you 70 years to make sure no Muslim is given a ticket in the UP election 2017. Wow!

Aamir Raz
Mar 04, 2018 02:52pm

After mqm, it's ppp now who achieved milestone to send lower classes in the parliament

Sahir Rahman
Mar 04, 2018 03:05pm

Congratulations and wish you all the best for your successful tenure.

R Sultan
Mar 04, 2018 03:35pm

In my opinion all senate seats and MNA seats should be open to all citizens of any faith, caste or creed to compete in elections with some more seats reserved for women and minorities until we become an well informed literate broad minded open society in the fullness of time.

Karim
Mar 04, 2018 03:39pm

What a great News when Hindus are accepted as full citizens and given their due rights.

Atif Amin
Mar 04, 2018 03:45pm

Fantastic! Keep up the good work.

V. Govindarajan
Mar 04, 2018 03:45pm

Good to know. Congratulations not only to her but also to all those who thought it fit to appoint her. Such steps are in the right direction

SQB
Mar 04, 2018 03:48pm

Well done sister, please contribute positively to our country. Wish you all the best.

MG
Mar 04, 2018 03:50pm

A small good step in right direction. Kudos

Khalid
Mar 04, 2018 04:06pm

Congratulations

Chakar Baloch
Mar 04, 2018 04:23pm

It prove that still there is some democratic norms in PPP.

Fareed
Mar 04, 2018 04:27pm

Wish to see her in high ranks of parliament, all the best.

Shyam
Mar 04, 2018 04:44pm

Congratulations!

Syed Irfan ali
Mar 04, 2018 04:56pm

All the best to Kumari. She should continue to work for the oppressed sections of our society.

Prasannajit
Mar 04, 2018 05:02pm

Pakistan is blessed to have a hindu girl in senate.Now I am sure Pakistan would definitely improve in its decision making process and can flourish its education system.

Rajesh
Mar 04, 2018 05:19pm

Well done Pakistan,

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Mar 04, 2018 05:25pm

Heartiest congratulations dear Krishna Kumari on your grand success of securing senate. More power to you, your family and your community and congratulations to PPP as well who gave you the ticket to contest on their behalf.

Masood Hussain
Mar 04, 2018 06:18pm

Well done PPP to get a minority girl slected

Shah
Mar 04, 2018 06:24pm

Let's hope she will work for all people of Tharparker, Hindus and Muslims alike, address poverty and work for development.

Kunal majumdar, gurgaon
Mar 04, 2018 06:28pm

More than being an Hindu, what is truly inspiring is the depths from which she did rise and managed to write her own success story. This reverberates an universal message - triumph against all odds. Bravo!

Shan
Mar 04, 2018 06:28pm

A good omen for Pakistan and the oppressed ones.

One hope her brother a human rights activist will also get a ticket from any of the top 4 political parties in the coming elections.

For now, Thank you PPP!

Pakistan needs more Female Lawyers like Asma Jahangir or even better to defend the human rights of the people of Pakistan.

Vikas Rehman
Mar 04, 2018 06:29pm

Congrats. Great achievement. Long way to go yet.

Aamir
Mar 04, 2018 06:42pm

She must be an exceptional lady to have got to the position she has given the obstacles placed in front of her, a lesser person would have given up a long time ago. It would be a matter of pride and progress for the country when such cases become the norm rather than the exception worthy of report. Progress being made but a long way to go.

ROHIT PANDEY
Mar 04, 2018 06:54pm

Pakistan is liberalizing....slower than a snail's pace though.

kamran
Mar 04, 2018 06:56pm

It is now resposiility on you to work for the miniorities betterment and provide them basic facility of life which they are suffering since long time. Please also pay attetion toward the education of the childer which is dire need of the time.

Barkat Ally
Mar 04, 2018 07:04pm

This is what PPP is known for, equality and empowerment of weak and vulnerable. The rest is political tactics and ability to balance odds.

GM
Mar 04, 2018 07:04pm

Finally, Pakistan should see good days now :)

rathorew
Mar 04, 2018 07:12pm

@Hwh Of course Pakistan, like any other country, can improve. But remember that minorities in India constitute nearly 20 percent of the population, while in Pakistan they amount to only three or four percent. Kumari's achievement is therefore all the more to be lauded. Warmest congratulations and best wishes for her success.

Habib Zuberi
Mar 04, 2018 07:14pm

I am pleasantly surprised to read that a lady named Krishna Kumari has been elected to the Senate. Her election shows there has been some improvement in electoral process in pakistan. I wish her success in her political career.

Democrat1
Mar 04, 2018 07:14pm

Well done PPP. At least has no descrimination of any kind in its circle.congrates to lady krishna K.

Richard
Mar 04, 2018 07:27pm

Overcoming two obstacles of being a woman and a minority, is history in making in Pakistan. Kudos to PPP.

indian
Mar 04, 2018 07:37pm

congratulations Mam serve your country with utmost honesty and sincerity and also serve your community In Pakistan

Liaquat Syed
Mar 04, 2018 07:43pm

Good move Pakistan.

Gabbar
Mar 04, 2018 07:45pm

It shows people consider candidates character,ability to do something. Not religion, caste or something which divide people. It is a good move for pakistan and democracy of pakistan. Pakistan needs Good people in its administration and politics . Good luck for her.

RAJA RAMAN
Mar 04, 2018 07:51pm

Good news... This will help women and minorities to achieve more.

Jamshaid
Mar 04, 2018 07:59pm

Long way to go. She is given the position. We will be proud when the system let's people at the bottom come up to that level with their own efforts. She no doubt is a great example of struggle and reliance.

Pakistani
Mar 04, 2018 08:16pm

Very proud of you. Well done

SK
Mar 04, 2018 08:20pm

Great news. Good on her! May Krishna Kumari achieve greater heights as an able Pakistani.

deva
Mar 04, 2018 08:42pm

All the best!! be safe...

virendra sason
Mar 04, 2018 08:51pm

it is win of Democracy.

vinay
Mar 04, 2018 08:52pm

Congratulation to all,voting for merit rather than irrelevant factor.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Planning and patience

Planning and patience

Without a clear plan, Pakistan can fall into the trap of making piecemeal concessions.

Editorial

March 04, 2018

After the Senate polls

ELECTIONS can be redemptive. If reasonably free and fair and perceived to reflect the will of the people, elections...
March 04, 2018

Trade ties with Turkey

TRADE talks between Pakistan and Turkey are nearing collapse following seven rounds of dialogue for a free-trade...
March 04, 2018

Nigerian girls’ kidnapping

LAST month, in the Nigerian town of Dapchi located in the northeast of the country, militants believed to be...
Updated March 03, 2018

Rangers in perpetuity?

The phrase ‘Rangers-led operation’ is one that Karachi’s residents have become used to.
Updated March 03, 2018

Film policy at last

It all sounds well-meaning and encouraging, but as always, the challenge lies in actively pursuing the vision.