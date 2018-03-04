Pakistan loses 50pc market share in Kabul
KARACHI: India has succeeded to penetrate in Kabul slashing the market share of Pakistan by more than 50 per cent in the last two years, Chairman Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair Motiwala told Dawn on Friday.
Motiwala who recently visited Kabul said the penetration of India and China has limited Pakistan’s option to retain its market share while India subsidises heavily on its exports. He said Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan fell to $1.2 billion from $2.7bn within in the last two years and the country has been losing even the traditional markets of flour, men and women’s clothes and red meat.
India has been providing goods at subsidised rates to capture the market and are providing air tickets with a 75pc rebate, said Motiwala, adding that Afghans find it easy to travel to India with cheap tickets and free multiple visas without police checks.
Kabul has been the natural market for Pakistani exports but that is changing as cheaper products from China and India flood the country. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports to Afghanistan dropped to $1.271bn in FY17 from $1.437bn in FY16. Exports in the first quarter of 2017-18 stood at $319 million.
Each year thousands of Afghans used to visit Peshawar for medical treatment but now they prefer India due to cheaper treatments and other attractions like concessional treatments. “Medical tourism of Peshawar, which was mainly due to Afghans, is now at zero level; hospitals in Hayatabad are empty,” he continued.
He said Peshawar is the main victim of the declining trade with Afghanistan where people have lost their businesses on a large scale. Out of 200 flour mills, about 100 have been closed down due to a drastic fall in the export of flour to Afghanistan, he added.
He also referred to the decreasing containers’ traffic from Pakistan to Afghanistan. He said 70,000 goods containers were used to pass through between the two countries which has now dropped to just 7,000, reflecting the change of routes for imported goods to Afghans.
Pakistan was the biggest supplier of shalwar qameez suits to Kabul but that too has changed since both India and China are now supplying the readymade suits which are traditionally Pakistani products.
State Bank’s data showed that the imports from Afghanistan increased to $68m in FY17, compared to $40m in FY16.
Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018
With Chabahar fully operational, it will go down even more.
it was bound to happen
Each year thousands of Afghans used to visit Peshawar for medical treatment but now they prefer India due to cheaper treatments
I thought pakistani goes to INDIA for medical treatment as they dont have good hospitals. Anyone explain ?
Changing times, if you cannot catchup, you fall behind
The only country we had a favorable balance of payment appears to have turned its back on us and we have done the same, result - we are fast losing the market and our traders are taking a significant hit. The last line in the article claims of increasing imports from Afganistan, actually shocked me since there is very little Afghanistan produces and they are still able to increase their exports. Clearly, this will have very bad effects on our economy, even though we may end up growing more than 6% in few years ( on Paper only) but without increasing exports, we are just fighting a losing battle. We are already behind Bangladesh in lot of aspects and if we continue with same trade and foreign policies we may be left to compete with Afganistan in few years times.
Trade always flows when there are less restriction. Trade between India and Afghanistan has lower restrictions and so it is flourishing. Pakistan has itself to blame for this.
Pakistan can retain its traditional market if they can allow trade to be conducted over land route. It will be win win situation for all the parties. Ultimately citizens of Afghanistan who will be winners having access to affordable commodities and products.
Slow and steady wins the race. Anyways, afghans are our friends so it is a win win situation. We provide food and trade and education and not kalashnikov to people there. Long live afghanistan and india.
Well , thats one way how you fight a war.
Pakistan will even lose 100 % market share to China in its own market.
It's good from Afganistan point of view, They cannot be blackmailed now and negotiation will be more rational with any country.. way to freedom for them
wait till cpec gets completed than, Pakistan production would drop to zero and all our(Pakistani) market would only be flooded with Chinese goods and services. When that stage nears , we will see drop in production of Pakistani producers and increase of imports from China which would in any case be readily available to replace our local goods (due to Chinese goods being cheaper & cpec) At a later stage , Pakistan would become a state akin to Greece , depending on other powers to foot the bills of running administration of Government.
Wait till cpec gets completed our net production than would become zero and our products won't even sell in Pakistan due to easy availability of Chinese cheap goods.
Hats off to both the government and establishment for bringing Pakistan to such a state
There has been overall economic downturn in the country, but not to the scale imports has declined from Pakistan
That's why it is important to maintain good relations with neighbors.
as we Indians and Chinese are focussing more n more on our strengths and plugging our week points , Pakistan should do the same ! pakistan can not compete with india n China on level of manufacturing n scale of business because both countries have enough money to subsidize traders ! pakistan can focus on those products which we r not exporting to Afghans at present!
Chabahar has been operational for only a couple of months. Wait for a year & Pakistan's share will drop by 90%.
A reduction in exports from $2.7b to $1.2b amounts to a 7% drop in total annual exports of Pakistan (which are at around $23b). That is a matter of concern to any country that is serious about its economy.
For the last few years Pakistani authority used the trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan as bargaining tool. These routes were closed several time by Pakistani authority. Also Iran and India has developed Charbahar which is operational now and is the main route for Indian export to Afghanistan. Pakistan need to realize the changing scenario of the world. If Pakistan's name is put in FATF list in June then Pakistan will have to face decreasing export to USA and Europe and their allied countries.
@Rizwan Hope people in govt and military will think with cool head rather then old style of Cold-war era.
Business and Trade is most important for any country and it's people. And that needs to first priority.
But according to Pakistan it's costly, and without Pakistan there is no gateway to Afghanistan
Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and other central asian countries are small markets..yes the opening of chabahar will take 2 billion dollar away ..but pakiatan needs to wisenup..gather all the afghan refugee and throw them on the otherside of the border.. fence ur border and ensure that CPEC remains on track.. also improve security situation in baluchistan.. and improbe ties with IRAN.. finish iran gas pipline andnjust waut.. afghanistan can never live without the support of Pakistan.
@Ashok no it wil not when Gwadar will be fully operational.
@Rahim The pessimist
Pakistan needs to change.
When CPEC will be ready then we will be most richest country in South Asia. Patience pays!
Great diplomacy by Modi
Good to see that Pak care it's bussiness. Well India itself is the biggest market of the world and Pakistan enjoys special status in India being it's neighbouring country. Why don't pak give some focus on harbouring world largest market. I know it's not easy it will require pak army's and govt's friendly relation with India but trust me Indian market is many times bigger and better for Pakistan trade it can drastically change the manufacturing capacity of Pakistan and bost it's foreign reserve which is in crisis.For trade with Ind Pak has every thing like goods to sell roads to transport and people to support. Pak hand made goods, dairy products etc has huge demand in India.Think about it as Pak goods may compete with India goods that is not possible with cheaper Chinese goods
A war is being waged and Pakistan can only win if it uses it's pride possession.
India has been reliable friend of Afghanistan for many thousand year when Afghan ruller Akbar rules India. Chabahar port has opened a new trade rout to west Asia including Afghanistan. Railway connection is on progress to connect Kabul to Chabahar.
@Suraj Please convince your country's military and political forces to give up their designs about destroying Pakistan and see the warmth that would result from the people of this country.
is establishment reading this
China says other countries to sit and sleep and do not work. Because they supply every goods and material with bad quality and kill local manufacturer. Unemployment will rise in Pakistan due to close downall local factories.
@Pakistani But the full and successful operation of Gwader depends on good relationships with Iran, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and these countries have very strong relationships with India and their interests coherent with India.
Pakistan is learning and important lesson - one should not trade emotionally and vice cersa.
@Farhan really
@Rahim You are still in daydreaming!
Pakistan will lose its market even in Pakistan, China will overtake every and each market .
"..exports to Afghanistan dropped to $1.271bn in FY17 from $1.437bn in FY16." This is a small price to pay for ensuring security of our western border and defeat Indian sponsored terrorism in FATA/KPK. Pakistan exports and GDP to rise to healthier levels in coming years.
@Manu USA . Yes, change for the better I hope!!!
CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan.
Any country fail on global if it runs only only and only one agenda. Focus must be on other subject like building dams bridges science technology good relationship with all countries and stopping infiltration and taking strick actions on world designated organisation's and individuals .
India captured the market is ok as expected but Iron Brother is taking pakistani share.
@SATT perfect
@brr total agreed because our traders only want the business increasing with out any hardworking.
Who Cares, if we loose and our Chinese brothers wins, at the end it is the iron brother who is going to win everything anyway.
@Shail Pakistan has many good hospitals but cancer and neuro related diagnoses with advanced technologies are not available in all good hospital. Certainly huge demand and expensive treatment people cant afford and prefer to go India or other countries where success ratio is high...
Any country falling for subsidies products will not be able to sustain for long term same thing will happen to Afghanistan sooner or later India will increase the prices and then they will start looking at realistic options
Previously I had doubts about the "business mentality" of Pakistani people. But now it is sure that they neither have business or development anything on there head.
@Shail, Pakistan have all basic medical facilities including heart and neurological surgeries, and pakistanis with severe and complicated cases visot to India, where facilities and experience is more diversified..
There were seven shipments till February of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar. The shipments are part of a promised 1.1 million tons of wheat as India’s “gift” to Afghanistan. Once it is over Pakistan can very well compete with India and reclaim its share.
@SHAHID SATTAR Please convince your country's military and political forces to give up their designs about destroying Pakistan " Had India really wanted to destroy Pakistan, they would just have focused on closing the water tap that has been taken for granted since the sixties. Remember that India can easily make a case to the world about their dire fresh water requirements, in fact Indian Haryana and Punjab are fighting over water. Actually just like China, India does not need to respect humanitarian norms, they can just usurp the water of all downstream riparians officially abrogating IWT. Our establishment just loves to give them excuses to take such drastic measures.
@Shail "I thought pakistani goes to INDIA for medical treatment as they dont have good hospitals. Anyone explain ?" Pakistanis mainly come to Indian hospitals for high specialty treatments and for affordable procedures and drug prices. We have good enough, perhaps better hospitals for normal procedures
These Indian subsidies won't last for ever. It never does. Look at the ex Russian satellite states. India also knows that.
Indian mafia groups in full action.
@Rahim "gather all the afghan refugee and throw them on the otherside of the border.."
Do you really think that's a good idea??? With all the countries virtually opposing you in almost every forum, Afghan refugees are probably the only and only goodwill you have left. If you let go of that too then you'll have a new full time enemy on your western border too. Do you really want that at this point of your current situation???
Its happening because Pakistan closure of border all the time. Even in Kp sugar cane process were the lowest farmrs lost money bacuse of border closer.
@Kaushal Not anymore with Chabahar operational India does not need the land route through Pakistan anymore. Pakistan played the game and let it end it after suffering economically.
@Farhat by the time this happens, Pakistani industres will be killed.
It will 10% in next two years.
@riz1 History tells us differently about India has treated its neighbours ever since its independence. The invasions and capture of many small and vulnerable states and territories have been forgotten and the world is least bothered about them. Even in terms of your own country's rulers, commitments made under the auspices of the UN have been defied. The creation of Bangladesh by breaking up Pakistan is another heinous crime of India committed upon this country. If India would abide by its commitments made to the UN about holding the plebiscite in Kashmir, it will be respected for honouring its own words. Needless to say that India does not desire to resolve any issues with Pakistan and that is all I wished to point out in the first instance. The water problems of Pakistan will be resolved with the solution of Kashmir but the point is that India wants to be the big bully in the region and now it has the backing of the United States it is showing its true colours.
@Shy Guy Those days are gone bro.
When CPEC is completed and revenues begin to come, Pakistan has to pay back loan for at least for 40 years to China. By that time I assume Pakistan will lose its domestic market 100% to China. How about that?
@Farhat who says it will last forever? But it will last till your export is nullified.
@Farhat yes, it will only last till your export is wiped out.
@AKS ....sirji...Greece has the historic monuments for tourism, accumulated wealth,member of EU and is also considered as father of western civilization....does pa
@Rahim Keep up your good work. I don't think even Iran has positive outlook towards Pakistan in terms of business. Especially due to courting of KSA.
Ok, so now iron brother will use cpec route to export to the world while pakistan pay 60 billion plus to china for cpec and get nothing
Don't think Pakistan has anyone else to blame
It was to be expected from an ungrateful nation.
unfortunately! Peshawar is the main victim of the declining trade with Afghanistan where people have lost their businesses on a large scale Punjab Policy
Pakistan should grab markets shares of other neighbouring countries of India like Bhutan,Nepal, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, & thailand etc
@Rahim you are spot on. CPEC will definitely be a game changer but not in the way most Pakistanis are anticipating and gloating about. It will leave Pakistan poorer with less manufacturing and less employment and a mountain of debt that it will be incapable of repaying.
Again, Pakistan can’t blame Afghanistan!!! We have to blame these stooges our government leaders who are incompetent in all fields.
Unfortunately Pakistani policy makers do not know the term Plan B. They formulate a stretegy. Good if it works. No idea what to do if it does not.
Pakistan should try to maintain its market share in Pakistan first before losing exports to Afghanistan and Turkey
when you are not hard working, unaware of competition, corrupt, fake, then you go down in history and easy to forget. The age and time we are witnessing is the age of competition and businesses have tons of money and that money can change any course no matter how far right/left conservative that may be.
A lot of this fall in Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan has resulted from Pakistan's intransigence of not allowing Indian goods to go to Afghanistan over land through Pakistan. Pakistan also lost all the revenue from this traffic. Talk about cutting your nose to spite your face. And as a further fall out of this policy President Ghani will not allow Pakistani trucks to drive in to Afghani roads Pakistan needs to rethink its policy. Moreover, markets once lost are much harder to regain. The sooner this is rectified, the better for Pakistan
Pakistan is in war with Nawaz Sharif... After winning this war, She will think about its neighbours...
When America starts using Chabahar and transport men and equipment to Afghanistan with Indian help, Pakistan would have ceased to exist as a useful ally for USA. Pakistanis should fear that day.
CPEC will be fully functional by 2020 and Pakistan has to pay 3-4 bilion dollars every year to China for next 45 years so CPEC should be able to produce more than 4 billion dollars /year to be really fruitful otherwise its going to damage Pakistans economy to such an extent that it will become irreparable ,its business nobody knows exactly how much CPEC will earn for Pakistan
If Pakistan treats Afghanistan like a partner/brother instead a Market, maybe they will have better success.
Please focus on quality of your products , timely delivery and consistency ! Customers would be ready to pay higher price for better products