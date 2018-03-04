Call for release of Chinese wives of GB men in Xinjiang
GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) through a unanimous resolution has called for the federal government to take urgent steps for the release of over 50 Chinese wives of GB men detained in neighbouring Xinjiang province of China.
Over 50 citizens of GB, most of them affiliated with import and export businesses between Pakistan and China, are married to Muslim women in Xinjiang province. The Chinese police have arrested these women.
The resolution was tabled by lawmaker Bibi Salima during the ongoing GBLA session on Friday.
It says that the citizens of the two countries frequently visit each other’s countries via the Khunjerab Pass. There are also many cases of intermarriages between the people of GB and Xinjiang province in which rules and laws of the two countries were followed.
But, the resolution says, last year the Chinese police had started arresting those Chinese citizens who are married to foreigners and among those who have been taken into custody are the women who have married to Pakistani men.
It says many children belonging to GB families have been suffering because their Chinese mothers are under detention in Xinjiang province.
The resolution has demanded that the federal government take up this issue with the Chinese authorities.
Speaking on the resolution, Pakistan Peoples Party member Javed Hussain said that the history of intermarriages between the people of GB and Xinjiang province was decades-old. He said in many cases women under detention in Xinjiang province had travelled to China with their children who were now in China without any help from their families because their fathers were in Pakistan.
He urged the federal government to urgently take up the issue with the China government.
GBLA Deputy Speaker Jaffarullah Khan said that many of these women were arrested on suspicion of their links to religious extremist groups when the Chinese government launched a crackdown on elements involved in religiously-motivated acts of terrorism in Xinjiang province.
But, he added, no one from these women had been found involved in acts of terrorism in China.
The resolution says that the GB is the gateway to Pakistan-China friendship and its people have historical, traditional and cultural relationship with the people of Xinjiang province.
It says the GB people have always respected and provided hospitality to Chinese guests during their stay in the region. They have also played an important role in joint projects launched by the two countries in GB, including Karakoram Highway which has now been declared a route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
It claims that Chinese workers and engineers working in the region have never complained about local people and no untoward incident with Chinese citizens in GB has ever been reported.
The resolution says that the Pakistan-China relationship has become strong due to border trade between the two countries through GB.
Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018
Comments (19)
This can be called simply as an act of oppression by China. If two adults decide to marry, no Government or Court can or should interfere.
Iron brother and what not. Youbare they the prey and they are the predators. Fair and square. Stop living in delusions!!!
When suspicion is aroused, there is little room for other considerations.
I would also like to add: Thank you Dawn for highlighting this.
China is no pushover
I think this is indication of new global block of superpowers - China, Russia and Pakistan.
That’s totalitarian rule for all to see...
@Aimal "This can be called simply as an act of oppression by China. If two adults decide to marry, no Government or Court can or should interfere"
Communism my friend.
This serious problem should be dealt with by the government on top urgent basis.
Government of Pakistan should immediately take action.
Their country, their rules.
@Zak What action, please elaborate.
@Indian get your head out of the sand The article clearly states that many women with foreigner husband's are taken into custody including with Women with Pakistani husband's Has any other country taken up this issue other then Pakistan
What's wrong with China . They didn't behave this way before .
Chinese government is a totalitarian regime, so no one should expect any respect for basic human rights. However, the Pakistan government has the leverage over china which it must use now to protect the rights of the Pakistani families
You can negotiate with China or anybody else if you have something to bargain. Here the first thing may be, how many GB women have Chinese husbands and where are those men now.
China is our all weather friends. Such issue can't deter our resolve for unconditional friendship.
@Hamed Quraishi
True face of China emerging.
China will have to open up culturaly and introduce diversity in their culture if they want to become a global player otherwise they will be stuck in the hen house for ever. Instead of imposing chinese culture they should make it a 2 way street and absorb other cultures. This will also help them easily implement OBOR and reduce friction.