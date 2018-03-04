CJP lambastes Punjab Assembly’s resolution against NAB
LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took exception to a resolution recently passed by the Punjab Assembly against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the wake of the arrest of former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema.
“Tell your political bosses to get another resolution passed against the Supreme Court as it summons you (bureaucrats),” CJP Nisar told Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, who appeared before a three-judge special bench to represent the provincial government in multiple suo motu notices of public interest taken by the top judge. Justice Mansoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.
The chief justice made these remarks when LDA director general Zahid Akhtar Zaman was explaining details of the LDA-City housing scheme, which was initially approved during the tenure of Mr Cheema.
The chief justice interrupted the LDA director general and asked him, “Where is Mr Cheema nowadays?” “He is in the custody of NAB,” Mr Zaman quickly responded. When asked by the court, he further said that Mr Cheema was now head of the Quaid-i-Azam Thermal Power Company and had been recently promoted to BPS-20.
Asks chief secretary to tell his bosses to get another resolution passed against apex court
The chief justice summoned the service profile of Mr Cheema when the chief secretary, on the bench’s query, disclosed that Mr Cheema had been receiving a monthly salary of about Rs125,000 while now he would be getting about Rs1.4 million from the public sector company employment.
In response to a query about the strike observed by the officials of the Pakistan Administration Service (PAS) against the arrest of Mr Cheema, Mr Zaman said he had not observed strike, neither did he participate in any protest. “If any officer wants to resign, submit it before us. We would get that approved,” said CJP Nisar.
He ordered NAB not to cause any harassment to anyone and directed the bureaucrats of Punjab to cooperate with the anti-corruption watchdog whenever needed and do not observe strike.
Coming back to the housing scheme, the chief justice said that there were complaints the land for the LDA-City had been acquired from people under coercion.
Had NAB not taken notice of the complaints over the housing scheme, the Supreme Court might have taken action, he said, adding that the affairs of the project appeared to be shady.
However, Mr Zaman denied having received any such complaint during his tenure as the director general of the LDA.
The bench adjourned the case till March 8 with the directive to the LDA chief to submit the complete record of the housing scheme along with the rules which allowed the authority to launch a project under public-private partnership.
The bench also issued notices to six private companies/developers engaged in the LDA-City project on Ferozepur Road. The companies are: the Millennium Land Developers, Urban Developers, Paragon City, Alfa Estate, Pak Estate and Maymar Housing Service.
Media campaign
During the hearing of another suo motu case, the chief justice questioned the media campaign about the Punjab government’s ‘performance’ being run with taxpayers’ money.
Since general elections were around the corner, such a media campaign amounted to pre-poll rigging, he observed while referring to long advertisements broadcast by the electronic media showing performance of the provincial government in different sectors along with the picture of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
“The chief minister should have paid for the advertisements from his own pocket. The court cannot allow misuse of public money,” the chief justice said.
Earlier, Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir told a three-judge special bench that Rs5.5 million was paid to 12 television channels for one-day broadcasting of an advertisement.
The chief justice asked the secretary to tell the name of the authority who had ordered the media campaign through the use of public money. He also questioned appearance of the chief minister’s prominent photo in the TV advertisements.
He went on to say that the government would have to justify the misuse of taxpayers’ money for its own promotion.
The bench adjourned the matter for March 8 and directed the information secretary to come up with a detailed reply about the promotional campaign of the provincial government.
Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018
Comments (32)
Becoming more and more political.
SC is stuck in politics. Thousand and thousands of cases are pending in courts. First, improve yourself!
Honorable Chief Justice should take some time from his busy political schedule and visit different jails in the country and see how many people are waiting his subordinates courts to dispense justice. People are waiting for verdicts and the Chief is busy in so called activities of Public interest and trying to get cheap publicity like a third grader.
Many politicians had a free for abusing their power as well as the tax payers money. Tax payers are happy to see that court system is holding politicians accountable for their wrongdoings. This is the only way to teach a lesson to corrupt people before they completely destroy the country. May Almighty help people of Pakistan.
Well done CJ. At least someone voices out against misappropriation public money. Good on you CJP
Well done sir, you are doing great.
CJP why don’t you quit judiciary and start politics directly? Current CJP seems far ambitious than Chaudary Iftikhar. He is acting more like the leader of the opposition.
Long live CJ.
Bottom line the CJ has hinted that he will most likely attempt to undo the doings of the assembly should someone bring the case to his court.
Similarly he has hinted at the population to bring a case of pre-poll rigging against CM of Punjab before or after the elections to send him to the status that was stamped on the elder brother.
Pakistan is going through tumultuous times especially close to these elections. If the highest post in the assembly crosses limits, courts are there to keep a check on it. Who do we call when the roles are reversed?
.Top man of Pakistan state is making charge sheet,remember his statement that restlessness will be over after election.
Voice of people can’t be stopped by unelected people.
Well done Chief Justice
as far as check and balance are concerned there is none.. you are our hope and check and balance too... seems like the opposition and the ruling class are in it together. They can pass one million resolution, it means nothing unless its interpretation coincides with the constitution and the prevailing laws...Selfless service to the people and resolution of their problems should be the top priority of local bodies representatives, as they can come up to the expectations of the people only through service, hard work, and honesty. Shahbaz Sharif ..it is just a political statement and nothing else..Talk is cheap implementation is hard
Finally someone working in this country with honesty and devotion. This Chief Justice made his name in history and will sure no one ever forgets it.
The CJ has no business commenting on parliamentary resolutions and proceedings in this politicized manner. His real intentions and directions being given to him are increasingly obvious to all.
It would be niece if you pay attention to your house and not politics. If the courts can timely dispense honest justice all else will become automatically better.
Punjab government is not behaving different than the central government.
Looks like Pakistan is not FIT for a democratic system of Government. Pakistan people do not seam to really know and understand the basic principles of democracy.
Justice delayed is justice denied, did someone tell CJP. Why can't he dispense millions of pending court cases
@Ayesha Sadozai He is a true patriot and is telling the truth. The political parties are eating up this country in the name of a he so called Democracy:
Well done CJP sahib. Pakistani nation hopes that soon you will take notice of model town incident as well. The orphans are waiting for justice since almost 4 years now.
CJP is on front page news everyday and seems he is trying upsurge ISPR spokesperson. Even politicians don’t give such lofty statements.
The tussel between the judiciary and legislature goes on.
Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, there is a very fine line in between the politicization of the institution which you are now heading and the dirty field of politics. Please try not to cross that. Thank you. Even if others do, that will only make them more dirty.
I fear that very soon our CJP may declare himself "Supreme Leader" and all will be force to adopt the "Hail CJ" greeting.
@Baloch Dear Sir, CJ is asking all the right questions and asking the rulers to explain wasting of tax payers money on advertisements when poor people are dying with out medication or treatment. This is not politics but he is defending the rights of poor people. Please come out of deep sleep and prejudice and use your mind instead of letting your political affiliations cloud your judgement.
If you guys want CJ to stop interfering into the domain of politicians, tell them to work honestly, without corruption & loot & in the interest & welfare of the general public who elected them, otherwise SHUT UP, otherwise, revoke article 62 & 63 from the constitution, legalize corruption, loot, dishonesty, hypocrisy etc;. This will save every ones time on TV talk & social media, save tax payers money to close NAB, anti-corruption dept in all 4 provinces, accountability courts across the country. This will be the only country in the world where corruption & looting of public money is legal. Just imagine all the looters & their corrupt money will flow into our country. This way Pakistan will be rich & pay-off all loans. This will be another feather in the cap of the people who are suggesting CJP not to interfere in the interest of public welfare.
Nation supports CJP all the way for better justice.
Well done, SC. People of Pakistan are with you. Please do whatever is needed to clean our country from diseases.
You are absolutly right. Tax payer money should not be used for personnal advertisement.
Wheat SC is doing is the need of the time
Punjab.Provincial Assembly's resolution will encourage corrupt practices.Let the NAB work essentially required to uproot the corruption from Pakistan. Supreme Court's concern over Punjab Assembly's resolution is just and appropriate. SAY NO TO CORRUPTION!
Resolution of any assembly is the voice of the representative of the people of this country. Yes, resolution may not appeal to everybody. As a common citizen, one can criticize the resolution. But not as Chief Justice of Pakistan. It creates a bad precedence.
Moreover, all the organs of the state are subversient to Parliament. Constitution is created by parliament.