Minister questions timing of SC verdict against Sharif
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday questioned the timing of the Supreme Court’s judgement that barred former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and recalled that it was this verdict that threw the ruling party out of Senate elections.
“Could this judgement not have been given before the expiry of date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections?” he wondered loudly while talking to journalists here at the Parliament House.
Elaborating his point of view, Mr Iqbal said the court verdict forced the PML-N’s nominees to contest the elections as independent candidates.
He was of the opinion that the court should have considered the implications of its verdict on the Senate elections.
The minister said the party that was being targeted constantly was getting stronger by the day. But he added that all the stakeholders should try to promote harmony among institutions.
“We cannot afford confrontation between institutions.”
He said the members of the Punjab assembly had demonstrated complete unity recently during polling for a Senate seat vacated as a result of disqualification of Nehal Hashmi as a Senator.
The PML-N was set to emerge as the largest party in the upper house of parliament after its elections, he said. “Neither will the heaven fall nor will the democratic process be derailed by the PML-N’s victory.”
Mr Iqbal said the PML-N had an economic agenda to pursue “which will not be possible in the absence of political stability”.
Gone was the time when every decision was taken by the establishment, claimed the minister. “Now the 200 million people of the country have emerged as the new establishment.”
He said the PML-N would win the general elections as well, adding that the people wanted to see continuation in the country’s economic policies. When it came to development of people, Pakistan was destined to leave India and other countries in the region behind.
Terming the Senate elections “a milestone”, the minister regretted that certain elements had tried to create doubts about the polls. All attempts to derail democracy had failed.
He said the people of Pakistan were politically mature now and that peasants, labourers and vendors were as aware about politics as any lawyer, intellectual or journalist was.
“We need to march forward under the Constitution through a strong and stable democratic system,” he added.
Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018
