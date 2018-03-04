DAWN.COM

Minister questions timing of SC verdict against Sharif

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday questioned the timing of the Supreme Court’s judgement that barred former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and recalled that it was this verdict that threw the ruling party out of Senate elections.

“Could this judgement not have been given before the expiry of date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections?” he wondered loudly while talking to journalists here at the Parliament House.

Elaborating his point of view, Mr Iqbal said the court verdict forced the PML-N’s nominees to contest the elections as independent candidates.

He was of the opinion that the court should have considered the implications of its verdict on the Senate elections.

The minister said the party that was being targeted constantly was getting stronger by the day. But he added that all the stakeholders should try to promote harmony among institutions.

“We cannot afford confrontation between institutions.”

He said the members of the Punjab assembly had demonstrated complete unity recently during polling for a Senate seat vacated as a result of disqualification of Nehal Hashmi as a Senator.

The PML-N was set to emerge as the largest party in the upper house of parliament after its elections, he said. “Neither will the heaven fall nor will the democratic process be derailed by the PML-N’s victory.”

Mr Iqbal said the PML-N had an economic agenda to pursue “which will not be possible in the absence of political stability”.

Gone was the time when every decision was taken by the establishment, claimed the minister. “Now the 200 million people of the country have emerged as the new establishment.”

He said the PML-N would win the general elections as well, adding that the people wanted to see continuation in the country’s economic policies. When it came to development of people, Pakistan was destined to leave India and other countries in the region behind.

Terming the Senate elections “a milestone”, the minister regretted that certain elements had tried to create doubts about the polls. All attempts to derail democracy had failed.

He said the people of Pakistan were politically mature now and that peasants, labourers and vendors were as aware about politics as any lawyer, intellectual or journalist was.

“We need to march forward under the Constitution through a strong and stable democratic system,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018

Jawaid
Mar 04, 2018 09:20am

Realistic and positive view. Great

Truth is truth
Mar 04, 2018 10:38am

There are still five months or so for the general election, it seems PMLN is getting stronger and more popular among masses. Congratulations to PMLN for their successes so far.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 04, 2018 10:52am

They should have consulted the minister and sought his permission for announcing the verdict.

Lahore
Mar 04, 2018 11:35am

There is something even more powerful than the votes of people behind SC.....the establishment.....which has ruled Pakistan for almost all the time since 1947. It's time that votes of people are given the chance to govern.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 04, 2018 11:59am

@Lahore Not since 1947. It came later with the weakening of the peoples' institutions.

Ahmed
Mar 04, 2018 12:04pm

@Truth is truth Wait for sometime please

jaredlee67
Mar 04, 2018 12:23pm

Just act upon the verdict, stop complaining. Court is not your servant.

Love Your Country
Mar 04, 2018 12:47pm

It seems all guns are positioned to target and weaken one party/person - why? Perhaps weak political system is beneficial for some. Will the public take note of this in the coming general elections, time will tell because these elections are perhaps the most critical turning point in the history of our fragile democratic system.

Skyhawk
Mar 04, 2018 01:55pm

This man doesn't want accountability. He wants free hand to loot the national wealth of this country.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2018 02:20pm

What else can he say?

Vikas Rehman
Mar 04, 2018 02:42pm

So instead of giving a verdict on time, courts should have taken into consideration the timing. Reminds me of PMLN term Nazriya-e-zaroorat.

Saif Zulfiq
Mar 04, 2018 04:02pm

PML(N) is dead. Forget the party and its owner Shariffs.

fairplay
Mar 04, 2018 05:30pm

mr. iqbal, like the PPP, THE PML-N are fiefdoms run by families, optimistically called democratic parties. calling them institutions is a joke. show respect for the supreme court. Raise you complaints through the institution rather than in press statements.

