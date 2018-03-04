Qalandars raise question over umpiring standards, DRS
KARACHI: The 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, staged in Sharjah, had it all.
The thrilling clash between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars was decided in the super over, some brilliant fielding efforts shaped the course of the match, a young cricketer from Kashmir impressed with his all-round performance, spinners outplayed pacers, and, of course, Qalandars batting lineup collapsed.
But what went unnoticed was an umpiring error that resulted in the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman which left Qalandars reeling at four for two just five balls into the chase.
After Umar Akmal’s eventful four-ball stay ended with an LBW, Zaman was adjudged out in a similar manner when Samit Patel’s stock delivery thudded on his back leg in front of the leg-stump as he attempted a slog-sweep on the first ball.
The ball, however, had pitched down the leg.
The left-handed batsman stood there and seemed to be consulting his partner at the non-striker’s end for a review, but apparently he was told by Ranmore Martinesz that his side had exhausted their reviews.
“When Zaman wished to review the umpire’s decision, he was told by the umpires that we had no reviews left,” Lahore Qalandars team manager Sameen Rana said after his side’s loss to Islamabad United in a nail-biter.
“When we clarified to them, they accepted that the review is available. But by then Fakhar had come out of the ground … Umpires make mistakes. But when a batsman is informed that he doesn’t have a review [when he does], it is very, very sad.”
Qalandars had taken a review on the previous ball in a bid to save Akmal as there were doubts about the trajectory of the ball. The hawk-eye, however, revealed that the ball would have gone on to clip the leg-stump and as per the new ICC laws — introduced in September 2017 — the review stayed with them.
According to the current laws, a team keeps their review if an LBW decision is overturned on the umpire’s call To a question whether they will take up the matter with the organisers, Rana said: “We don’t plan to register a protest with the PCB.”
Rana was also critical of the Decision Review System (DRS) technology.
“Whatever the rules are in place, they should be consistent. We know this is the first time DRS is being used [in the group stages]. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be looking to uphold the DRS and umpiring standards in this league. If we look at Brendon McCullum’s dismissal in the last game and Yasir Shah’s first wicket in today’s game, the ball was pitching at a certain trajectory.”
McCullum had gotten LBW off Imad Wasim’s bowling while attempting a reverse sweep. He reviewed the decision and the hawk-eye showed that the ball would have crashed in the middle of the leg-stump.
Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2018
Comments (10)
Common lame excuse of all ordinary cricketers all over the world - blame umpires and umpiring after losing the match.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad: Regardless of excuses, if umpiring is incorrect, it has be called incorrect. Comes from a PZ fan. I am all for new technology and DRS. Umpires have done and continue to do a fantastic job, but they are not saints. They should consult with 3rd umpire of 4th official before turning down an appeal. A player of Fakhar Zamans calibre can change the course of the game on his own, if he stays on crease.
I think, writer and Qaladars management is wrong in understanding review rule. As what I know, in 20 overs game, there is one review per inning for each team. Once a team uses up that review, there is no review left.
When Umar Akmal got out, UA asked for review (it was not umpire review call). Asking and losing review means, Qalandars lost that review, hence there was no review left with Qalandars to use when Fakhar was given out. Now, Qalandars should not cry as umpires do make mistake, and that is why there is review introduced. If team review upturns umpire decision, than team do not lose their review. Thus Qalandars should blame themselves (or Umar Akmal) for using review unsuccessfully and foolishly.
Anyhow, it seems writer and Qalandars management have misunderstanding that team do not lose review. Qalandars would not have lost review if umpire had asked for review (for own satisfaction) and than regardless of review result, team do not lose their review.
Lahore Qalandars Can win if they forgo the following: 1. Fawad Rana 2. Geo TV 3. Umar Akmal
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Besides below average performance of LHR team, umpiring matters a lot and a single ball can change the whole course of match, for your kind knowledge. He was clearly not-out and misjudged by then umpire. They are right, though I am not a fan of this team.
Lack of funds might be the reason of substandard management.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad : it's not excuse. It's a genuine umpire error
Qalandars are weak. Just two or three players cannot win you matches. You need 11 good players. And drop Umar Akmal if you want to change your losing ways. He is over hyped, is a walking wicket and is taking place of a deserving player. The s season is done for them, there is no chance of recovery from here. They should start experimenting with new players and start thinking about the next season.
Yeah lame excuses. How come all the other teams are not complaining where the same umpires are being used. That is because they all are atleast winning.
Aside from this very incident of Lahore Qalandars, the umpiring standards in general have been below par in the PSL this year. There have been a lot of over-turned decisions and also instances where the umpires have been left clueless. PCB should seriously look into this otherwise they might need to assign every team around 10 reviews each.