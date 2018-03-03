Rawalpindi girl panicked by gunshots dies after jumping from fifth floor
A girl died and another was injured in the early hours of Saturday after an enraged man fired aerial shots upon discovering his apartment was being used for a party in the Bahria Town housing society in Rawalpindi.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Kazim Naqvi talking to DawnNews, revealed that the apartment owner, Nadir, who owns a car showroom on Committee Chowk, had returned to his flat in Bahria Town's Safari Villas One early in the morning. Upon seeing two boys and two girls occupying the apartment, he "could not contain his anger" and fired in the air.
The DSP informed that out of fear, the two girls, Bisma and Shimla, jumped out of the window of the fifth-storey apartment. Bisma died on the sport while Shimla suffered from a broken leg.
He added that police reached the apartment and arrested Nadir and recovered the weapon used. The police also arrested an accomplice, Zulqarnain.
Two other accomplices — Shiraz, who had given the youngsters access to the apartment, and Azan — managed to flee.
"A postmortem examination of the dead girl will be carried out which will uncover the cause of death," he said, adding that the injured girl's statement will also be recorded.
"The girls' families have been notified and a case will be registered," he said.
Tragic! A senseless death!
Why is the owner of the apt being arrested? If an unknown person is found in someone else house house what will they do ? Why were these Yongster there probably to do something unethical.
These youngster parents should be arrested for not controlling their children.
It must be the apartment owners family member who gave access to it.
Illegally occupying a space belonging to someone else comes in encroachment. The owner fired in the air to warn the intruders that he was armed and was ready to take action to defend his property. If a case is field it should be against the encroachers and those who enabled them to get inside the apartment. The parents of the kids should also be punished for their lack of vigilance.
Well, the owner should not be made responsible for the death, however, he should not have shot fires. This is not something ethical!
Definitely, the girls must have jumped in fear of being caught by parents.
Shameful. Gun and violence culture in Pakistan is unbearable.
The country’ s criminal justice system is so weird ; the owner is being punished for attempting to protect his property from squatters. He didn’t shoot in the air he could have been attcked and even killed but his action warned the intruders that he is armed and will use his arm to protect himself and his property. That was logical . He didn’t kill anyone and even if he did it would be in self-defence! The police was created to defend the citizens and their property from encroachment and not to be a tool of harassment and distress. The police only only fulfills it’s duty to the political elite and treats the public with contempt even though they are “public servants”!
I think every situation should warrant a proportional response. We don't know why he discharged his weapon. Perhaps the youngsters threatened him, but even then firing into the air in a closed apartment makes little sense. I think the question of whether or not he deserves to be punished depends on whether he had the situation under control and fired the weapon for no good reason, or if he was in genuine fear for his life and discharged his gun in order to frighten the trespassers. If it is the former, he should be punished for his reckless endangering of life or pay diyat to the girl's family; if it is the latter, I think he can't be held responsible for the disproportionate reaction of the girls. However, given that both girls leapt out of the building suggests that the situation was frightening enough that they had to take such drastic measures. However, in Pakistan offences such as these rarely reach completion and are settled out of court by the relevant parties.
Arrest owner as he had no right to fire
Why the owner didn't inform police, why he fire in the air and from where he has own the gun.
The girls did not flee due to shots, these are common in Pakistan and all provincial govts have failed to control arial firing. They fled or jumped because they do not want their families to know. that was the panic basically. Also arial firing solution has been developed by a university in USA years ago. Pakistan can also develop that indigenously
Why is the owner of the house being arrested. He was defending his property from intruders. The four intruders should be arrested for being in there illegally.
@hello - "Why is the owner of the apt being arrested?"
Is insane firing like that and scaring the hell out of people justified? The unfortunate result is out there!
No one survives a fall from the fifth floor or higher unless something on the way down, like an awning, breaks the fall.
Situations that can be handled easily by discussion, end up in murders and suicides in Pakistan. People are carrying guns but don't have any sense how to use it. They should never put their finger on the trigger. Never. That is a basic rule, unfortunately unfathomable by weapon users of Pakistan.
Someone that irresponsible should not carry a gun. There were other ways to handle the situation. He could easily have thought someone was robbing the apartment, but he had the gun. He could have gone up there. It was a tragic mistake by someone.
And we are talking about banning guns in America!
@hello , If an owner finds his house occupied by teenagers , he is not suppose to take his gun out , istead he puts all four to questions as to why and how they landed up there , OH i am sorry i forgot we are discussing an uncivilised country
No gun control in Pakistan. Lawless county
A lawless country
@hello you call police!
Sad!
Well the young folks were trespassing!Isn't that illegal!If you break the law you suffer some consequences!
The man over reacted .. firing and the young have to jump from ... tragic loss of precious life..
If the owner of the apartment found someone in the house without his permission, he should notfire his gun but call the police.
@rizwan ! There are always options to handle a situation. No one should have to die for some stupid mistake.
@hello he shouldn’t have fired.... common