Rawalpindi girl panicked by gunshots dies after jumping from fifth floor

A girl died and another was injured in the early hours of Saturday after an enraged man fired aerial shots upon discovering his apartment was being used for a party in the Bahria Town housing society in Rawalpindi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Kazim Naqvi talking to DawnNews, revealed that the apartment owner, Nadir, who owns a car showroom on Committee Chowk, had returned to his flat in Bahria Town's Safari Villas One early in the morning. Upon seeing two boys and two girls occupying the apartment, he "could not contain his anger" and fired in the air.

The DSP informed that out of fear, the two girls, Bisma and Shimla, jumped out of the window of the fifth-storey apartment. Bisma died on the sport while Shimla suffered from a broken leg.

He added that police reached the apartment and arrested Nadir and recovered the weapon used. The police also arrested an accomplice, Zulqarnain.

Two other accomplices — Shiraz, who had given the youngsters access to the apartment, and Azan — managed to flee.

"A postmortem examination of the dead girl will be carried out which will uncover the cause of death," he said, adding that the injured girl's statement will also be recorded.

"The girls' families have been notified and a case will be registered," he said.