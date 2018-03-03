DAWN.COM

Rawalpindi girl panicked by gunshots dies after jumping from fifth floor

Tahir NaseerUpdated March 03, 2018

A girl died and another was injured in the early hours of Saturday after an enraged man fired aerial shots upon discovering his apartment was being used for a party in the Bahria Town housing society in Rawalpindi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Kazim Naqvi talking to DawnNews, revealed that the apartment owner, Nadir, who owns a car showroom on Committee Chowk, had returned to his flat in Bahria Town's Safari Villas One early in the morning. Upon seeing two boys and two girls occupying the apartment, he "could not contain his anger" and fired in the air.

The DSP informed that out of fear, the two girls, Bisma and Shimla, jumped out of the window of the fifth-storey apartment. Bisma died on the sport while Shimla suffered from a broken leg.

He added that police reached the apartment and arrested Nadir and recovered the weapon used. The police also arrested an accomplice, Zulqarnain.

Two other accomplices — Shiraz, who had given the youngsters access to the apartment, and Azan — managed to flee.

"A postmortem examination of the dead girl will be carried out which will uncover the cause of death," he said, adding that the injured girl's statement will also be recorded.

"The girls' families have been notified and a case will be registered," he said.

Comments (28)

Asif A. Shah
Mar 03, 2018 07:28pm

Tragic! A senseless death!

hello
Mar 03, 2018 07:43pm

Why is the owner of the apt being arrested? If an unknown person is found in someone else house house what will they do ? Why were these Yongster there probably to do something unethical.

hello
Mar 03, 2018 07:44pm

These youngster parents should be arrested for not controlling their children.

Panocha
Mar 03, 2018 07:49pm

It must be the apartment owners family member who gave access to it.

bkt
Mar 03, 2018 08:08pm

Illegally occupying a space belonging to someone else comes in encroachment. The owner fired in the air to warn the intruders that he was armed and was ready to take action to defend his property. If a case is field it should be against the encroachers and those who enabled them to get inside the apartment. The parents of the kids should also be punished for their lack of vigilance.

Truth
Mar 03, 2018 08:10pm

Well, the owner should not be made responsible for the death, however, he should not have shot fires. This is not something ethical!

Definitely, the girls must have jumped in fear of being caught by parents.

Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 03, 2018 08:16pm

Shameful. Gun and violence culture in Pakistan is unbearable.

Wahid UK
Mar 03, 2018 08:36pm

The country’ s criminal justice system is so weird ; the owner is being punished for attempting to protect his property from squatters. He didn’t shoot in the air he could have been attcked and even killed but his action warned the intruders that he is armed and will use his arm to protect himself and his property. That was logical . He didn’t kill anyone and even if he did it would be in self-defence! The police was created to defend the citizens and their property from encroachment and not to be a tool of harassment and distress. The police only only fulfills it’s duty to the political elite and treats the public with contempt even though they are “public servants”!

Shehreyar Khan
Mar 03, 2018 08:42pm

I think every situation should warrant a proportional response. We don't know why he discharged his weapon. Perhaps the youngsters threatened him, but even then firing into the air in a closed apartment makes little sense. I think the question of whether or not he deserves to be punished depends on whether he had the situation under control and fired the weapon for no good reason, or if he was in genuine fear for his life and discharged his gun in order to frighten the trespassers. If it is the former, he should be punished for his reckless endangering of life or pay diyat to the girl's family; if it is the latter, I think he can't be held responsible for the disproportionate reaction of the girls. However, given that both girls leapt out of the building suggests that the situation was frightening enough that they had to take such drastic measures. However, in Pakistan offences such as these rarely reach completion and are settled out of court by the relevant parties.

Shoaib
Mar 03, 2018 08:48pm

Arrest owner as he had no right to fire

Hulkman
Mar 03, 2018 08:49pm

Why the owner didn't inform police, why he fire in the air and from where he has own the gun.

LION
Mar 03, 2018 08:54pm

The girls did not flee due to shots, these are common in Pakistan and all provincial govts have failed to control arial firing. They fled or jumped because they do not want their families to know. that was the panic basically. Also arial firing solution has been developed by a university in USA years ago. Pakistan can also develop that indigenously

Yasar
Mar 03, 2018 08:58pm

Why is the owner of the house being arrested. He was defending his property from intruders. The four intruders should be arrested for being in there illegally.

Harmony-1©
Mar 03, 2018 09:04pm

@hello - "Why is the owner of the apt being arrested?"

Is insane firing like that and scaring the hell out of people justified? The unfortunate result is out there!

Alba
Mar 03, 2018 09:49pm

No one survives a fall from the fifth floor or higher unless something on the way down, like an awning, breaks the fall.

Lea
Mar 03, 2018 09:55pm

Situations that can be handled easily by discussion, end up in murders and suicides in Pakistan. People are carrying guns but don't have any sense how to use it. They should never put their finger on the trigger. Never. That is a basic rule, unfortunately unfathomable by weapon users of Pakistan.

Alba
Mar 03, 2018 09:56pm

Someone that irresponsible should not carry a gun. There were other ways to handle the situation. He could easily have thought someone was robbing the apartment, but he had the gun. He could have gone up there. It was a tragic mistake by someone.

Haroon
Mar 03, 2018 10:01pm

And we are talking about banning guns in America!

shahid
Mar 03, 2018 10:18pm

@hello , If an owner finds his house occupied by teenagers , he is not suppose to take his gun out , istead he puts all four to questions as to why and how they landed up there , OH i am sorry i forgot we are discussing an uncivilised country

A shah
Mar 03, 2018 10:36pm

No gun control in Pakistan. Lawless county

A shah
Mar 03, 2018 10:36pm

A lawless country

Riz
Mar 03, 2018 10:42pm

@hello you call police!

Sajid Sajjad Abbasi
Mar 03, 2018 11:09pm

Sad!

rizwan
Mar 04, 2018 12:20am

Well the young folks were trespassing!Isn't that illegal!If you break the law you suffer some consequences!

Rehan
Mar 04, 2018 01:01am

The man over reacted .. firing and the young have to jump from ... tragic loss of precious life..

sukhera
Mar 04, 2018 01:18am

If the owner of the apartment found someone in the house without his permission, he should notfire his gun but call the police.

Ata Elahi
Mar 04, 2018 03:21am

@rizwan ! There are always options to handle a situation. No one should have to die for some stupid mistake.

Sami
Mar 04, 2018 03:23am

@hello he shouldn’t have fired.... common

