Senate election was an auction where bids were made, horse-trading was rampant: Sattar
Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan on Saturday levelled staggering allegations against the Pakistan Peoples Party, accusing the latter of indulging in horse-trading and of trying to turn MQM-P lawmakers over to their side.
Speaking to media representatives during a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly, the senior MQM-P leader said it was the PPP's hobby to indulge in horse-trading for their own benefit.
On the other hand, Sattar said "everyone can see the role MQM has played in the province in the past 35 years", adding that his own specific role and services were there to see and assess.
"Nasir Shah (of PPP) is here and his leader is present as well. All the feudals should come and speak about how much money they have made, how much they have stolen, and how much taxes they have paid, and how much property they have accumulated. They should take an oath and appear before the camera," the MQM-P leader demanded.
"Me, every MNA, MPA, and senator from our party are willing to appear before the camera. Those about to be appointed senators should also testify," Sattar said.
"This is so that not only the FBR, ECP but also the media can begin their scrutiny in this matter."
Sattar said that before the country goes for the national election this year, a system for accountability should be put in place, even within political parties, in order to stop horsetrading and the buying and selling of political loyalties.
With reference to today's election to the Senate, the MQM-P leader said members of his party had witnessed blatant and shameless attempts at horse-trading.
"Our female and male MPAs, both were subjected to such attempts [of horse-trading]...some of them arrived to the assembly in the same car as two PPP MPAs, went to the chief minister's chambers, then went to cast their votes and were then sent on their way," Sattar alleged.
He further said that the Senate election and the MPAs had been made hostage and the lawmakers' helplessness was being taken advantage of.
A visibly upset Sattar alleged that the election "was turned into an auction where bids were made...I strongly condemn this".
"I warn the PPP. In their greed to get their senators elected, they have dug their own grave," he declared.
"The way they have rigged the elections with horse-trading, I strongly condemn this...I am registering a protest with the ECP through the media and will also formally file a protest in writing, saying that this election was not fair, free and impartial and the ECP should take notice of this," he urged.
In my view, MQM-P will get dose of their own medicine!
Farooq Sattar is not a politician who used to be a worker and worked under Altaf Hhussain. He is doing his best to pretend himself as a leader but people know his leadership qualities recently he exhibited.
Then why does he not disclose the names of people who bid and those that were bid on?
And yes, we are all well aware of how magnificent MQM and Karachi has been over the past few decades..
Mr. Sattar this is what happens when you play in the hands of those who are against the existence of your political party. Divided you fail. United you survive. Time to revisit your strategy before General Elections. Ground reality is different. You very well know where the heart of Urban Sindh lies.
I really really hate it. These political leaders and the parties are criminals and made the so called democratic system so corrupt that I have no trust on truth and honesty. This is absolutely not M A Jinnah's Pakistan.
PPP's money speaking in senate! We all know what is going on
Why complain? In the horse market, what else do you expect? It seems something was wrong with your horses. You should have trained them better on correct freed. For that you had to have trained yourself good. It is someone else's fault is never good mantra. One who wants to play, must know the game and tricks employed to win, particularly at critical moments.
SC should take suo moto notice. Elections in Pakistan have become a joke
PPP will do anything for the seats... We already know about it
Do you guys ever stop crying? would it been fair if you had won?
Farooq Sattar sold is senate seats to PPP. He kept MQM outside of the senate on demands of his masters from powerful quarters.
Dr. Sattar has been failed to keep MQM united due to his childish politics.
As in Pakistan, power is grabbed by hook and crook to have political clout to make money through corruption. Therefore, in elections horse traders are always there, however, the way the horses belonging to MQM traded this time was amazing. As the result speaks itself, no further comments are required.
I am an MQM supporter and delighted that both Farooq Sattar and Kamran Tasuri lost.
All these MQM Pakistan so-called leaders must leave the places for new and fresh blood. They failed to run politics seriously and destroyed te image of people of Karachi.
You should go to SC to declare elections NULL and VOID.
As you sow so shall you reap !
Farooq Bahi you are a failed leader and corrupt politician! Admit it and leave MQM ASAP !
@Irfan_Sydney Well said , I am more delighted that Tessori has lost ! He would soon join another party !
MQM-P has proved they have no direction and still the factions have great friction. In my opinion, if the situation continues and Farooq Sattar keeps signing the same rhyme then MQM-P will have no seats in general elections. Disappointed people of Karachi are already looking somewhere else for general elections.
Recent results of senate election have proved that Dr. Farooq and his companions have no capability to run a party of urban Sindh. It is also clear that Altaf Hussain is the leader who could take along the masses into main stream.
Shame on MQM-P factions for losing senate seats due to their difference. I think Farooq Sattar who used to show himself as a leader of the party completely failed to save mandate.
No wonder general public does not respect corrupt and characterless politicians. What else is new?
@Tanveer ...I am not a MQM fan. But whatever Farooq Sattar is saying here is absolutely correct. PPP politics revolves around corruption, horse trading, and muk muka only to do more corruption
Very glad to know MQM-P lost their seats due to absence of the well known leadership. Sattar is incapable to lead the party.
@Khawaja Waseem Agreed. I think the time is proving that Altaf Hussain is the one who could unite people of urban Sindh else the results are before us.
In my view,this horse trading all over Pakistan will end if ECP rules all the parties who have seats in provinces get select(elect) there senators on there wining ratio in PA?
I am very happy about Farogh Naseem election as he is the most competent person among the contenders for senate !
MQM lost other seats and feel safe that Tessori tajorri failed to buy Senatorship! Farooq Sattar , please resign and leave the party . You failed and you should take responsibility for this failure!