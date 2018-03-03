Senate elections: PML-N bags lion's share; PPP outperforms, PTI meets expectations

Unofficial and provisional results for Senate elections held on Saturday are now in. According to the information received, the PML-N is now the biggest party in the Senate after bagging the most seats in polls today.
The PPP was the runner-up in Saturday's polls, but it also lost a net six seats — and its majority — in the Upper House. Nonetheless, it certainly 'outperformed' expectations, bagging at least three seats more than were expected.
The PTI, on the other hand, managed to secure its expected number of seats and expand its presence in the Upper House with five more seats than it had previously.
Among the day's biggest losers were the PML-Q and BNP-A, which lost all representation in the Senate after a poor showing.
PML-N: 11 seats; PTI: 1 seat
According to reports from DawnNewsTV, 11 candidates backed by the ruling PML-N were elected on the 12 seats from Punjab. The competition for the 12th seat was intense, with the PTI and PML-N going down to the wire for the prized seat. The PTI eventually emerged victorious in that contest.
Candidates backed by the PML-N won six of the seven general seats from the Punjab Assembly, with PTI taking the remaining seat. Meanwhile, the PML-N swept the technocrat, women and minorities seats from the province, DawnNewsTV reported.
From PML-N, Ishaq Dar and Hafiz Abdul Karim both bagged the technocrat seats; Nuzhat Sadiq and Saadia Abbasi took the women's seats; and Kamran Michael took the minorities seat.
The PML-N's Dr Asif Kirmani, Shaheen Butt, Haroon Khan, Musadik Malik, Rana Maqbool and Rana Mehmoodul Hasan grabbed six of the seven general seats. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar took the remaining seat.
PPP: 10 seats; MQM: 1 seat; PML-F: 1 seat
From Sindh, MQM's Barrister Farogh Naseem and PML-Functional's Muzaffar Hussain Shah were elected on general seats, DawnNewsTV reported.
PPP led the chart in Sindh, however, with outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, Mola Bakhsh Chandio, Mohammad Ali Jamot, Imamuddin Shauqeen and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar being elected to general seats.
Sikandar Mendhro and Rukhsana Zuberi, also from the PPP, were elected on technocrat seats.
Krishna Kohli and Quratulain Marri were elected to women's seats. Krishna Kohli's election is particularly historic: she will be the first Dalit woman to sit in Pakistan's Senate.
Anwar Laal Deen was elected to the minorities seat.
PTI: 5 seats; PML-N: 2 seats; PPP: 2 seats; JUI-F: 1 seat; JI: 1 seat
PTI managed to bag five seats on its home turf, with Ayub Afridi, Faisal Javed and Fida Muhammad successfully bagging a general seat each. The PPP's Bahramand Tangi, JUI-F's Talha Mahmood, JI's Mushtaq Ahmed and the PML-N's Sabir Shah also won a general seat each.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehar Taj Roghani was elected to one of the women's seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the other was taken by PPP's Rubina Khalid.
PTI's Azam Swati and PML-N's Dilawar Khan were elected to the two technocrat seats for the province, DawnNewsTV reported.
PTI-backed cleric Maulana Samiul Haq of Darul Uloom Haqqani notoriety could bag only three votes.
PML-N: 2 seats
PML-N backed candidates Mushahid Hussain Syed and Asad Junejo won both seats for Islamabad.
Independents: 4 seats
Meanwhile, four independent candidates were elected to the Senate from Fata after bagging seven votes apiece, DawnNewsTV reported. These were: Shammim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hidayat Ullah and Hillal ur Rehman.
Independents: 6 seats; NP: 2 seats; PkMAP: 2 seats; JUI-F: 1 seat
In Balochistan, the PML-N suffered a major blow and could not bag a single seat during the elections held for the upper house.
An alliance from the incumbent government comprising dissidents from the PML-N and PML-Q managed to get six senators elected from Balochistan. These included Anwarul Haq Kakar, Ahmed Khan, Kuhda Babar and Sadiq Sanjrani on general seats; Sana Jamali on the women's seat and Naseebullah Bazai on the technocrats seat.
Former ruling coalition partners PkMAP and the National Party got two seats each. According to results, Sardar Shafiq Tareen and Abida Omar of PkMAP, and Tahir Bizenjo and Akram Dashti of NP were elected to the Upper House.
Maulana Faiz Muhammad of the JUI-F was also elected on a general seat for the upper house.
A total of 133 candidates had vied for Senate seats in the elections, which started at 9am and continued smoothly till closing time.
The polling was held in the national and four provincial assemblies of the country.
The Senate — the Upper House of parliament — is a body of 104 lawmakers. Each senator serves a term of six years, barring resignation, disqualification, or other extraordinary circumstances. They are not all elected at the same time: rather, half are elected in one election, and the other half three years later.
In March 2018, 52 senators (who were elected in 2012) are slated to retire. The other 52 were elected in 2015 and will retire in 2021. Of the 52 Senate seats vacated for election, 46 were filled by the four provincial assemblies, 2 by the National Assembly, and 4 by lawmakers representing Fata.
Of all the candidates in the running, 20 were looking to secure one of 12 seats from Punjab, 33 were contesting for 12 seats from Sindh, 26 for 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 for 11 seats from Balochistan, 24 for four seats from Fata and five for two seats from the federal capital.
With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani and Fahad Chaudhry in Islamabad; Ali Shah in Quetta; Shahid Ghazali in Karachi; and Sirajuddin in Peshawar.
sad days for Pakistan, if corrupt people continue to be elected
Good politics PML-N. Even symbol does not mater. Nawaz name is enough.
Democracy exposed.
Obviously PML(N) will got majority in senet elections 2018.
Carnival of the thieves.....
Alhamduillah
It seems, once again corrupt mafia will be in control, and this is dirty part of politics, ignoring all morals and eithics of humanity and democracy. As long as mafia remains in control and black sheep are NOT rooted out from our society, it is unlikely that Pakistan will prosper - this is my candid assessment!
what is it means.
The victory is nothing but as a result of worse horse trading.
It seem that corrupt mafia will continue to control and run the country their way without having respect for law and judiciary. This is the way of PMLN supported by corrupt cronies and having NO morals and eithics!
Alhamdulillah
Look at pictures of Pmln supporters, any of them look educated?
The era of pmln is finished, their bribery will not work in 2018 general elections
American Presidential system is the best unlike this one crooks selecting or buying crooks!
Its not senate election, its election who got money to invest
Very sad don't even like to comment.
Very sad to see all this Mafia results.
I don't believe in this corrupt system, but it's what people of Pakistan are stuck and have no choice to get out of this disease.
How can PTI claim to be national party, seems like only PPP and PML-N have the lion's share from the main two provinces of Sindh and Punjab. Writing is on the wall, trailer was seen at Constituency NA-154 (Lodhran-I), its PML-N all the way in 2018.
@A&A Fully endorsed.
Alhamudullila. My eyes are on general election I hope and pray we see that happening this year
Anyone who thinks there is democracy in Pakistan needs his head examined.It is a joke to rob the masses by Elite class of the country.
I just wonder what is the role of Election Commission of Pakistan. A common Pakistani is talking about horse trading, but ECP did not any action on it?
When the dust will settle and money received by these dancing supporters evaporate then they are going to realize that they voted wrong people in but it will be too late then. Culture in Pakistan is to make money without hard work and politics is the best option. When one day majority of public will go hungry then there will be rise against these politicians.
A game, our rich people play at the expense of the poor, in the name of democracy.
Welcome to the club of the corrupt, turn-coats and crook legislatures in the guise of democracy. What a cruel joke?
@Aamir shame on you people who are still backing nawaz shrief
Good crushed mark my word
PTI Chief Mr Imran Khan did not show up for the Senate voting. He does not even go to the Parliament but he is enjoying all the parks and previledges provided by the taxpayers money. What kind of morality is this?
What kind of democracy can we have in Pakistan when the whole system of elections both in the upper and lower houses is so completely rigged and corrupt. If we want to have real democracy, the election system has to be clean otherwise we will continue to have the rich and corrupt being elected. This is the reason, I personally don't believe in the current form of democracy. I believe we must a presidential form of government like USA.
@ali vohra educated people are doing the most harm to the nation, look all around and you will see
Only pml n has delivered during last five years
@Aamir PMLN - Corrupt Mafia Party
This is an example of SHAME DEMOCRACY.
Senate elections are done by federal and provincial legislatures and reflect their same majorities.
Democracy is a beautiful system; it's not perfect but it's the closest thing to a practical working system. Although the leaders usually work for their own interests, they give something to their voters too which is better than other systems in which people don't have any power at all.
Getting two seats each PML and PPP, from KPK, surprising.
You see, the perceptions of "drawing room elites" and electorates are very different. Members of assemblies know the popular sentiments in their constituencies and they vote in these elections accordingly. The Senate elections are a good measure of eventual trends in General Elections.
This is what you get out of democracy.
The corrupt mafia has proved her strength.
Yesssss....PMLN...name of development has won!
Entire system is a cancerous tumour! If not removed from the body will kill the host!
Sold to the highest bidder...
My countrymen, this is an auction where nothing but money matters. PTI will be the pleasant surprise in the next election.
This is exercise in futility. The common person is the big looser as the same so called elite selected by the most corrupt, worthless lower house. Such a waste of national resources on group of sell outs who will not achieve nothing. What a shame as they are the laughing stock for the world.
What is wrong with the Pakistani people? Why do they keep electing tainted people and tainted parties? No wonder it is a poor country :-(
With majority denate seats, Pml N can have any law passed passed now
So the model is to grow country under corruption. Building bridges, roads, dams, airports, etc at much higher cost. The senators has to recover their money in horse trading. It will come either by printing money, borrowing from abroad, or the society will be paying higher prices for every thing. The masses will pay for the corruption and incompetence of few. I can only pray for better days.
It's obviously obvious that which ever party won seats in GE 2013 will won the Senate seat maximum to that ratio; and minimum to the ratio of tag price of the seat.... corrupt leads @ Simple!
Thieves, Vagabonds and crooks of the highest caliber in one institution. A sad day for Pakistan and it’s people.
How can Ishaq Dar win a senate seat. Isn’t he wanted by NAB?
@ali vohra so you think pmln prime minister is an illeterate? pmln is the biggest party of pakistan and they have all type of people not just who live in DHA.
Unless direct election is done for the senate assembly, no one can stop horse trading. It is sad that PTI had recommended direct election in election reform 2017, but is was never included by PML N and PPP representatives. Please note that who so ever party is in majority they will also win senate seat in majority. PPP was in power in 2008 election, they had majority in the senate, today, PML N is in power, it is their turn, this is because due to closed door voting, where no one knows who will vote for which candidate, where only money talks, is an open secret. It is requested that SC to please take sue motto notice and expose the black sheep.
PML-N is the voice of the people and the most democratic party of this country. Nawaz Sharif is the much needed leader of this nation.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani IK said the right words about our parliament.
@Aslam Qadri Corrupt party for sure
@Ishrat salim pmln seems a big loser in senate election despite having clear majority in baluchistan they wre not able to win single seat from baluchistan.It seems Zardari and co are clear winner ,having no national assembly seats in baluchistan to win 5 independent senate seats in baluchistan.PTI also played very smartly to get sole seat in punjab..
IK and PTI are gaining seats and have now officially become the third party, but they need to bring in the marketing and strategy guys from outside like they do in America, so nepotism and favoutisim is avoided.
How do you get rid of horse trading in senate elections? Everyone seems to be asking this question. Well, how about making the ballot public instead of a secret ballot? Wouldn't that be a rather simple solution.
PML-N, is the only choice for betterment of country at this time. For the past 15 years I have been involved in local politic in my home State Maryland and I know how good business minded leaders think and act. There are some people in Pakistan's political parties who are just power hungry and have no agenda, plain or team set up for the development of the country. They just want to be in the chairs of leadership.
Sad day for Pakistan because people still vote for corrupt leaders. That’s is why Pakistan is 100 years behind developing countries and probably will always stay behind. The politics also has become more of race issue it seems. Punjab will vote for a Punjabi leader, Sindh for Sindhi and so on. It’s no more about Pakistan holistically. Today the condition on Pakistan cannot be blamed on anyone but Pakistanis themselves. Sad day, real sad day.
Sad day for Pakistan, corrupts choosing corrupts.
Feeling ashamed on this election. How can a MPA elected on one party's ticket ditch his own party for his private gains. Parliament should frame new law for the election of senators
Shows only two parties have seats in 3 states, whereas PTI in 2 7 others R regional.
Bravo, corruption full steam ahead.
Pakistan got strengthen and integrated one more time.
For the sake of Pakistan, let the Democracy takes it roots.
By the people For the people!
Great win for JUI S in KP by bagging 3 votes. Now go away Mulana Sami
Surprised at the reactions of readers. Pmln has the majority in parliament and nothing went unexpected. Either people arent aware of the way senate elections are held or they are just living in their own world which is far from reality.
The rule of the curropt prevails.
Open.hire purchase practice is evidence in prepolling and the voters got money as much as they could get. Is this a democracy?.If it is, then dictatorship is far better. To become Member.of National Assembly, Provencial Assemblies and Senate, has become a lucrative business. Invest and earn with no risk of sinking funding.
This is not horse trading, this is actually how politics is done. People who are crying foul should learn how to participate and work for such elections.