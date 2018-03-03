Supreme Court bans 'Chinese salt' across country, declares it 'hazardous to health'
The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered a ban on the sale, import and export of 'Chinese salt' (monosodium glutamate) — popularly known as Ajinomoto — all over the country, declaring it "hazardous for health".
After hearing a suo motu case concerning the sale of MSG and used oil in the SC Lahore Registry, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that the chief secretaries of all provinces be informed of the court's decision. He further said that the prime minister should take up the issue in the cabinet.
The Punjab chief secretary, who had appeared in court today, told Justice Nisar that the Sindh government had prohibited the sale of Chinese salt under Article 144 of the Constitution. The Punjab Food Authority, meanwhile, was taking measures against the selling of the "hazardous" condiment.
The court was also told that a debate over the import and export of MSG was pending in the Cabinet.
The Punjab government had imposed a ban on the sale, import and export of MSG in January. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had followed suit and banned the condiment for its “hazardous effects on human health” in February.
Comments (30)
Am from India, India government also should do the same.
Pakistani should not allow chinease food and diary products, they do not meet quality speciation, hazard to Pakistani awam,moreover their products are substandard nobody trust chinease product only foreign brands made in China are ok.
Best salt in the world is Pakistani red salt aka Himalayan salt from near sargoda. Why the hell do people buy imported salt.
it is likely the most consumers dont realize that many of the NATIONAL packet masalas contain MSG aka Chinese salt.
MSG alias Chinese salt/Ajinomoto could reappear under a new name. MSG under what ever alias trade name, should be banned, full stop.
Chinese Quality is evident here.
Chinese salt or MSG as its also called, is included in almost all products and its extremely hazardous for health. Almost all pakwans are adding this to enhance taste; almost all recipe mix spice manufacturers are adding this and not disclosing this on pack. gr8 decision. Hope its implemented in letter and spirit.
Good decision. I just read that it can cause cancer. Salute to our Justice system that offers some sensible judgements. Pakistan Zindabad
Even salt is imported from China . Cpec is in full effect.
Now it will be sold after mixing with table salt
Time to Kick Chinese out
Good decision. Wish Indian government also takes note of this and bans it in India. It is indeed hazardous for health.
All food items produced in china are dangerious for health and cause of cancer.
I'm live in China and rarely people use it here, it's a n overrated Ingredient that's all.
East or West, Khewra mountains rock salt is the best.
I think we should dismantle the assemblies and rest of the department and handover everything to Courts, because they are the active ones only
Whats wrong with stupid and crook traders. Pakistan has mountains of Salt, and they import n sell Chinese salt.
Its a good movement
Pakistan has mine of black salt which is very safe. It should be using that and not imported salt. I am sure salt from the sea water is also being manufactured in Pakistan. There is no need to import any salt fro abroad.
MSG has been given a bad name and is not really scientifically backed. The latest data shows that MSG doesn't deserve the wrong publicity.
Monosodium glutamate its genetic name, is a food additive, or a taste enhancer. In small quantities it's OK. In large consumption its injurious. As simple as that, instead of banning an awareness is better.
A few years ago baby milk powder imported from China to Canada and USA was found to have hazardous ingredients ..it was promtly banned... similarly canned fish, vegetables and packed condiments contain poisonous substances....not to forget a deadly street drug called fentanyl manufactured in China is creating a huge crisis of users deaths in North America..!
It’s hilarious at best. Scientifically it’s well proven that extra salt is not good for health. There is no scientific proof that MSG per say is worst than regular salt. That is why it’s not banned by FDA. Regular salt is sodium chloride and so called Chinese salt ( it has nothing to do being Chinese it’s made in many other countries as well) is monosodium glutamate, glutamine is an amino acid in body and part of our protein building blocks. Please don’t get lost in words Chinese salt. Educate community so that they can understand that any extra salt is bad for health. Courts are not the places for education. Hope it helps.
Is this not a job of the concern health department(s) or municipality etc. to ensure imports are edible and fit for human consumptions. Why supreme court has to jump and correct things every now and then?
Monosodium Glutamate is deadly. It must be fully banned. Its also present in other food items like Knorr cubes and Maggi Noodles etc. Its requested that a detailed investigation be made into all food items for sale and anything containing this noxious substance, be immediately confiscated from market and production shut down.
All edibles produced and exported by China are below standard, poor quality and unsafe for consumption. In north America, no one likes to purchase China made edibles.
@Pervez Ajinomoto is NOT salt (the one you get from the sea) The Himalayan salt or the pink salt can also be used as replacement of the sea salt and in the west it is sold as 'healthy salt'. But you can not use 'Chinese Salt' to replace the sea salt. It is called a flavor enhancer.
MSG is flavour and taste enhancer which is added to almost all kinds of seasoning items used for preparing food. Many countries have already banned it . Noodles contain this chemical in substantial quantities and so it is better to avoid taking noodles. Children below 9 years should never be exposed to the harmful MSG. You should do very well to take anything from China with a pinch of salt.
This is also the supreme courts job?
Why in the World are we importing salt from anywhere? Are the salt mines in Kharian all used up and the Arabian sea has quit being salty as well?