Supreme Court bans 'Chinese salt' across country, declares it 'hazardous to health'

Rana BilalMarch 03, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered a ban on the sale, import and export of 'Chinese salt' (monosodium glutamate) — popularly known as Ajinomoto — all over the country, declaring it "hazardous for health".

After hearing a suo motu case concerning the sale of MSG and used oil in the SC Lahore Registry, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that the chief secretaries of all provinces be informed of the court's decision. He further said that the prime minister should take up the issue in the cabinet.

The Punjab chief secretary, who had appeared in court today, told Justice Nisar that the Sindh government had prohibited the sale of Chinese salt under Article 144 of the Constitution. The Punjab Food Authority, meanwhile, was taking measures against the selling of the "hazardous" condiment.

The court was also told that a debate over the import and export of MSG was pending in the Cabinet.

The Punjab government had imposed a ban on the sale, import and export of MSG in January. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had followed suit and banned the condiment for its “hazardous effects on human health” in February.

Hari
Mar 03, 2018 05:14pm

Am from India, India government also should do the same.

Punjabi4 ever
Mar 03, 2018 05:33pm

Pakistani should not allow chinease food and diary products, they do not meet quality speciation, hazard to Pakistani awam,moreover their products are substandard nobody trust chinease product only foreign brands made in China are ok.

Pervez
Mar 03, 2018 05:39pm

Best salt in the world is Pakistani red salt aka Himalayan salt from near sargoda. Why the hell do people buy imported salt.

fairplay
Mar 03, 2018 05:42pm

it is likely the most consumers dont realize that many of the NATIONAL packet masalas contain MSG aka Chinese salt.

Tariq, Lahore
Mar 03, 2018 05:54pm

MSG alias Chinese salt/Ajinomoto could reappear under a new name. MSG under what ever alias trade name, should be banned, full stop.

Panocha
Mar 03, 2018 06:02pm

Chinese Quality is evident here.

Imran
Mar 03, 2018 06:18pm

Chinese salt or MSG as its also called, is included in almost all products and its extremely hazardous for health. Almost all pakwans are adding this to enhance taste; almost all recipe mix spice manufacturers are adding this and not disclosing this on pack. gr8 decision. Hope its implemented in letter and spirit.

Haroon
Mar 03, 2018 06:21pm

Good decision. I just read that it can cause cancer. Salute to our Justice system that offers some sensible judgements. Pakistan Zindabad

Logical
Mar 03, 2018 06:25pm

Even salt is imported from China . Cpec is in full effect.

Zakota
Mar 03, 2018 06:30pm

Now it will be sold after mixing with table salt

A shah
Mar 03, 2018 06:46pm

Time to Kick Chinese out

Aravind
Mar 03, 2018 06:46pm

Good decision. Wish Indian government also takes note of this and bans it in India. It is indeed hazardous for health.

Gerry dcunha
Mar 03, 2018 06:55pm

All food items produced in china are dangerious for health and cause of cancer.

matana
Mar 03, 2018 06:58pm

I'm live in China and rarely people use it here, it's a n overrated Ingredient that's all.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 07:00pm

East or West, Khewra mountains rock salt is the best.

Wajih Qidwai
Mar 03, 2018 07:04pm

I think we should dismantle the assemblies and rest of the department and handover everything to Courts, because they are the active ones only

khan
Mar 03, 2018 07:07pm

Whats wrong with stupid and crook traders. Pakistan has mountains of Salt, and they import n sell Chinese salt.

Ram
Mar 03, 2018 07:17pm

Its a good movement

SAT
Mar 03, 2018 07:29pm

Pakistan has mine of black salt which is very safe. It should be using that and not imported salt. I am sure salt from the sea water is also being manufactured in Pakistan. There is no need to import any salt fro abroad.

Zac
Mar 03, 2018 07:36pm

MSG has been given a bad name and is not really scientifically backed. The latest data shows that MSG doesn't deserve the wrong publicity.

Intriguing comments
Mar 03, 2018 07:45pm

Monosodium glutamate its genetic name, is a food additive, or a taste enhancer. In small quantities it's OK. In large consumption its injurious. As simple as that, instead of banning an awareness is better.

Issak
Mar 03, 2018 07:52pm

A few years ago baby milk powder imported from China to Canada and USA was found to have hazardous ingredients ..it was promtly banned... similarly canned fish, vegetables and packed condiments contain poisonous substances....not to forget a deadly street drug called fentanyl manufactured in China is creating a huge crisis of users deaths in North America..!

Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 08:06pm

It’s hilarious at best. Scientifically it’s well proven that extra salt is not good for health. There is no scientific proof that MSG per say is worst than regular salt. That is why it’s not banned by FDA. Regular salt is sodium chloride and so called Chinese salt ( it has nothing to do being Chinese it’s made in many other countries as well) is monosodium glutamate, glutamine is an amino acid in body and part of our protein building blocks. Please don’t get lost in words Chinese salt. Educate community so that they can understand that any extra salt is bad for health. Courts are not the places for education. Hope it helps.

Tranquality
Mar 03, 2018 08:18pm

Is this not a job of the concern health department(s) or municipality etc. to ensure imports are edible and fit for human consumptions. Why supreme court has to jump and correct things every now and then?

Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 03, 2018 08:20pm

Monosodium Glutamate is deadly. It must be fully banned. Its also present in other food items like Knorr cubes and Maggi Noodles etc. Its requested that a detailed investigation be made into all food items for sale and anything containing this noxious substance, be immediately confiscated from market and production shut down.

Canadian
Mar 03, 2018 08:21pm

All edibles produced and exported by China are below standard, poor quality and unsafe for consumption. In north America, no one likes to purchase China made edibles.

alla bux
Mar 03, 2018 08:23pm

@Pervez Ajinomoto is NOT salt (the one you get from the sea) The Himalayan salt or the pink salt can also be used as replacement of the sea salt and in the west it is sold as 'healthy salt'. But you can not use 'Chinese Salt' to replace the sea salt. It is called a flavor enhancer.

Jysen
Mar 03, 2018 08:28pm

MSG is flavour and taste enhancer which is added to almost all kinds of seasoning items used for preparing food. Many countries have already banned it . Noodles contain this chemical in substantial quantities and so it is better to avoid taking noodles. Children below 9 years should never be exposed to the harmful MSG. You should do very well to take anything from China with a pinch of salt.

Moby Moby
Mar 03, 2018 09:00pm

This is also the supreme courts job?

Javed
Mar 03, 2018 09:12pm

Why in the World are we importing salt from anywhere? Are the salt mines in Kharian all used up and the Arabian sea has quit being salty as well?

