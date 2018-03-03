PTI concerned over falling reserves
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has expressed concern over falling foreign exchange reserves and claimed that the reserves are sufficient only for imports of less than three months.
PTI leader Asad Umer, while sharing statistics, claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan had only $12.3 billion in reserves.
In addition to this, he said, in December last year, the government did a record borrowing of $2.5 billion through bonds besides doing short-term borrowing of $6.3 billion.
“So factually we have only $6 billion in foreign exchange reserves which can only cover one month’s imports. Besides, the government has paid $4.8 billion in circular debt to private companies despite claims of former finance minister Ishaq Dar that the government has completely paid the circular debt.
The foreign exchange reserves continue to fall at alarming rate and they dropped to $350 million only last week,” the PTI leader said.
PML-N’s MNA joins party
Meanwhile, PML-N Member of National Assembly from NA-81, Faisalabad, Nisar Ahmed Jatt, on Friday met PTI chief Imran Khan and announced his joining of the PTI.
Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018
Comments (13)
After ruling for five years and leaving economy in pieces, PMLN will blame all the failures on past governments.
We have a unique system of check and balance...our federal reserve fall but the reserve of all are politicians go up in the banks far far away...we pay the taxes and they balance is in their account...
the figures are horrific,some one should think seriously.
Change the government, the situation will change for the better
PTI to concentrate on their falling popularity. They look like like a rudderless ship lost in a fantasy world. IK too busy with a new found distraction.
It was 5 billion dollars in 2012 -13 it will improve its just matter of time when CPEC will be fully functional
Dear Asad PTI is responsible for falling reserves and falling business in Pakistan by creating Political uncertainity, why you are punishing the Businessmen of Pakistan and ordinary citizens? If you are patriotic Pakistani then you should not have done this and instead wait for your turn in elections
Poor public still wants and gives thumbs up to PMLN more metro buses, orange trains and motorways.
They do not understand what is happening to their beloved country.
Then don't let Wall Street find out reserves are done to $12.3 billion.
He should be more concerned about PTI falling vote bank.
PMLN reserves are increasing.
Look for the money in accounts of present government Ministers.first..
Pakistan is heading towards default. Default will bring disaster for the economy you can not even imagine!!