DHQ Faisalabad nurses protest ‘sexual assault’ on colleague by ward boy

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated March 03, 2018

FAISALABAD: The nurses of the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital on Friday held a protest demonstration against a ward boy who allegedly attempted to sexually assault one of their colleagues.

The security guards and ward boys of the DHQ hospital subjected the reporters and cameramen to torture and injured four of them for covering the protest.

The nurses claimed that the ward boy tried to assault their fellow nurse when she was alone in a room. The victim informed her colleagues about the incident and they suspended their services in all the wards. The nurses and ward boys also exchanged harsh words and some of the nurses subjected the suspect to torture and tried to blacken his face. However, their attempt was foiled by his colleagues. The ward boys also refused to perform their duties in solidarity with their colleague.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani took notice of the incident and formed an eight-member committee under the additional deputy commissioner (headquarters) to probe the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.

Hospital guards, ward boys torture journalists for coverage

Due to the strike, the patients suffered a lot and requested the staff to resume their duties.

When the reporters and cameramen reached the hospital to cover the protest, the hospital guards and ward boys subjected them to torture.

Four media persons, including Abid Hussain of Abb Takk News and Ali of Geo News, sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 was called for treatment of the reporters and cameramen who were expelled from the hospital by the administration.

The journalists also staged a demonstration and demanded action against the ward boys and guards who had tortured their colleagues.

A heavy contingent of police also reached the hospital to avoid any further clash.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018

Comments (10)

1000 characters
M.Saeed
Mar 03, 2018 10:45am

Lawlessness everywhere. What else to expect in a country of lawless lawmakers and law enforcers?

khan
Mar 03, 2018 10:53am

The ward boys also refused to perform their duties in solidarity with their colleague. WHAT AN ABSURT REASON FOR SUCH SOLIDARITY - THEY ALL NEED TO BE SUSPENDED N FIRED FOR GOOD.

Haroon
Mar 03, 2018 11:00am

Torture is a bit a word to use. Nurses tortured ward boys and they inturn tortured cameramen: is torture that common?!

Tortured
Mar 03, 2018 11:01am

Bizarre!

Zak
Mar 03, 2018 11:25am

Shabaz Sharif has lost it, bad administration, based on nepotism. And now he hopes to be PM, to ruin the country

AsIf
Mar 03, 2018 12:05pm

Sheer madness...what is happening to this country

imdadali
Mar 03, 2018 03:06pm

after through inquiry, if allegation proves true, strict action may be initiated against ward boys and guards.

Omer (USA)
Mar 03, 2018 03:30pm

8 member committee that will do absolutely nothing! Justice has to be served and it should be fair!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 03:40pm

What a shame?

mas
Mar 03, 2018 04:03pm

All the ward boys siding with the accused need to be fired along with the security personals responsible for assaulting the newsmen. All the discharged ward boys names should be blacklisted.

