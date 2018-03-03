DHQ Faisalabad nurses protest ‘sexual assault’ on colleague by ward boy

FAISALABAD: The nurses of the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital on Friday held a protest demonstration against a ward boy who allegedly attempted to sexually assault one of their colleagues.

The security guards and ward boys of the DHQ hospital subjected the reporters and cameramen to torture and injured four of them for covering the protest.

The nurses claimed that the ward boy tried to assault their fellow nurse when she was alone in a room. The victim informed her colleagues about the incident and they suspended their services in all the wards. The nurses and ward boys also exchanged harsh words and some of the nurses subjected the suspect to torture and tried to blacken his face. However, their attempt was foiled by his colleagues. The ward boys also refused to perform their duties in solidarity with their colleague.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani took notice of the incident and formed an eight-member committee under the additional deputy commissioner (headquarters) to probe the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.

Hospital guards, ward boys torture journalists for coverage

Due to the strike, the patients suffered a lot and requested the staff to resume their duties.

When the reporters and cameramen reached the hospital to cover the protest, the hospital guards and ward boys subjected them to torture.

Four media persons, including Abid Hussain of Abb Takk News and Ali of Geo News, sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 was called for treatment of the reporters and cameramen who were expelled from the hospital by the administration.

The journalists also staged a demonstration and demanded action against the ward boys and guards who had tortured their colleagues.

A heavy contingent of police also reached the hospital to avoid any further clash.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018