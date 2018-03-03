Delhi takes care of Beijing’s sensitivities, avoids Dalai Lama events

NEW DELHI: In a departure from its stand on the Tibetans-in-exile, the Indian government will shun public events with the Dalai Lama in view of “very sensitive time” for bilateral relations with China, Indian Express reported on Friday.

The Express said the government has sent out a note asking “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the central and state governments to stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.

The Express quoted a note of February 22, which was sent by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha. Four days later, Mr Sinha put out a directive telling “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” that it is “not desirable” to participate in the events of the Tibetan leadership in exile. China calls the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetans, a “splittist” and a “dangerous separatist”.

In his note to secretaries and heads of government departments, Mr Sinha said participation in these events “should be discouraged” and “accordingly, you are requested to ensure appropriate action in the matter”. He quoted Mr Gokhale’s note to underline “the sensitive nature of the subject”.

Mr Gokhale is a former ambassador to Beijing, and had requested Mr Sinha to issue a “classified circular advisory advising all Ministries/Departments of Government of India as well as State Governments not to accept any invitation or to participate in the proposed commemorative events”.

In his note, the foreign secretary stated: “We understand that this includes a large public event titled ‘Thank You India’ being organised at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on 1 April, 2018. The Dalai Lama set-up also intends to invite a number of Indian dignitaries. These are likely to be followed up by additional events in Delhi as well as other States of India.”

“The proposed period will be a very sensitive time in the context of India’s relations with China. Participation by senior leaders or government functionaries, either from the Central Government or State Governments, is not desirable, and should be discouraged,” Mr Gokhale wrote to the Cabinet Secretary.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “Government’s position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India. There is no change in that position. He is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India.”

As India’s ambassador to Beijing last year, Mr Gokhale had a difficult brief to handle relations between the neighbouring countries as they soured after a months-long standoff in the Doklam sector of Sikkim.

He sent the note to Mr Sinha a day before he flew to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018