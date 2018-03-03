Delhi takes care of Beijing’s sensitivities, avoids Dalai Lama events
NEW DELHI: In a departure from its stand on the Tibetans-in-exile, the Indian government will shun public events with the Dalai Lama in view of “very sensitive time” for bilateral relations with China, Indian Express reported on Friday.
The Express said the government has sent out a note asking “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the central and state governments to stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.
The Express quoted a note of February 22, which was sent by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha. Four days later, Mr Sinha put out a directive telling “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” that it is “not desirable” to participate in the events of the Tibetan leadership in exile. China calls the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetans, a “splittist” and a “dangerous separatist”.
In his note to secretaries and heads of government departments, Mr Sinha said participation in these events “should be discouraged” and “accordingly, you are requested to ensure appropriate action in the matter”. He quoted Mr Gokhale’s note to underline “the sensitive nature of the subject”.
Mr Gokhale is a former ambassador to Beijing, and had requested Mr Sinha to issue a “classified circular advisory advising all Ministries/Departments of Government of India as well as State Governments not to accept any invitation or to participate in the proposed commemorative events”.
In his note, the foreign secretary stated: “We understand that this includes a large public event titled ‘Thank You India’ being organised at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on 1 April, 2018. The Dalai Lama set-up also intends to invite a number of Indian dignitaries. These are likely to be followed up by additional events in Delhi as well as other States of India.”
“The proposed period will be a very sensitive time in the context of India’s relations with China. Participation by senior leaders or government functionaries, either from the Central Government or State Governments, is not desirable, and should be discouraged,” Mr Gokhale wrote to the Cabinet Secretary.
In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “Government’s position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India. There is no change in that position. He is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India.”
As India’s ambassador to Beijing last year, Mr Gokhale had a difficult brief to handle relations between the neighbouring countries as they soured after a months-long standoff in the Doklam sector of Sikkim.
He sent the note to Mr Sinha a day before he flew to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.
Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018
Comments (29)
Recent comments of Dalai Lama didn't go well with many in establishment here. Moreover, its just a function of his 60 yrs. in India. Govt. has already stated its position on Dalai Lama, which is consistent in political terms.
It's a quid pro quo.
Modi the king of diplomacy
No choice for Delhi.
China will prevail over free societies like India in the short term.
Indian Foreign Minister clarified that no restriction notice issued against participating in the events of Tibetian Spiritual Leader His Holiness. Dalailama. Indian people regards His Holiness with great respect and full freedom for their religious activities in India.
A good learning, don't mess with superpower.
Modi is buckling under Chinese pressure.
Modi is a pragmatic and competent leader promoting Indian interests in an effective way.
Modi is the most opportunistic leaders in Indian History
China has never equally supported India's claim to Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan, through which it has made the CPEC ignoring Indian protests and sentiments. Cannot agree with the directive to stay away from the celebrations of the existence of Tibet Leadership in Exile. China wants India to acknowledge that Tibet is part of China. We need to respond on a reciprocal basis.
Love, Dalai Lama, The spiritual leader.
Truth be told, battle is not in favor of India right now as our economy can handle short war but not long. We know facts and we are working on it. Modi needs to keep moving India.
Good decision by India.
False. India has officially said that we will not change our stance on the spiritual leader or for the freedom of Tibetians. We do not bow to any Iron or Titanium. India will stand up to any wrong doing by China.
Everyone takes care of Beijing’s sensitivities
China did not oppose Pakistan being placed in the grey list to please India. Now India is ensuring that government officials don't participate in Dalai Lama's function to please China. This is called diplomacy.
So much for india standing up to china.
After all the posturing by India! Bowing to the dragon.
Tibet was annexed and Tibetians don't like Chinese.
Mr Modi, You have given wrong message to world by this action.!!
There is always give and take between countries. This favor is certainly not for free. Dehli knows also what it needs from Bejing.
Now this explains why China voted in favour of putting financial restrictions on Pakistan. Give and take between 2 regional powers, China and India.
This move is part of larger game. We will soon know.
Two superpowers showing maturity
What other options racist Modi and his crooked and biased cronies have?
This spiritual leader with its followers adds to the population of India. I don't know why Chinese are afraid of Tibetans they don't do any thing against China just live in India talk about One China policy of China. They don't claim their left homes in China and look towards Indian govt for everything and that too in India. They are enjoying their life in India.
That's called Politics Great going PM Modi
This is a diplomacy [give and take].