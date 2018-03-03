Pakistan's free trade agreement talks with Turkey nearing collapse
KARACHI: The commerce ministry has asked the government for clearance to take a long simmering dispute with Turkey to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) after prolonged discussions on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries have hit an impasse.
At issue is grant of GSP+ status by Turkey that Pakistan argues is an obligation given that Turkey and the European Union are part of a customs union. The ministry is arguing that out of the countries that enjoy GSP+ status with the EU, Turkey has extended the same status to all except Armenia and Pakistan.
Also, Pakistan has asked for a reversal of a set of additional duties that the Turkish government imposed on Pakistani products having high export potential in the Turkish market back in 2011.
Ankara’s refusal to grant GSP+ status at heart of simmering dispute
In the seven rounds of FTA talks held since February 2015, Pakistan has repeatedly raised the matter of additional duties but no breakthrough has been achieved.
The products in question are cotton fabrics, apparel and home textiles, carpets, manmade fibres, plastics and footwear. The additional duties range from 20 to 50 per cent, bringing the total duties on these critical products to between 28 and 67pc when combined with other duties also applicable on them.
As a result, Pakistan’s exports to Turkey plummeted from $906 million in 2011 to $282m in 2017, a decline of 69pc.
The commerce ministry believes that the Turkish government is under an obligation to extend GSP+ status to Pakistan because the former is a member of the EU customs union, a demand that was first presented to the Turkish authorities in 2014. It was in response to this demand that the Turkish government proposed an FTA instead, talks for which were launched the following year.
In the seventh round of FTA talks in June 2017, Pakistan asked either for an extension of GSP+ status by Turkey or for the two countries to grant tariff concessions to each other, extending the lowest tariff that they may have granted to any other country under any FTA. For its part, the Turkish side, according to a source from the Pakistani team present at the meeting, proposed a 25pc reduction in the additional duties imposed in 2011, with the reductions spread over a five-year period and some of the duties possibly phasing out over 11 years.
Pakistan rejected that proposal, and the commerce ministry asked the top political leadership to intervene and press the Turkish side to show greater flexibility.
It suggested that if the intervention failed retaliatory tariffs could be imposed on Turkish products. None of the two recommendations were, however, adopted.
In December last year, the matter was again discussed at the meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey Joint Working Group, which is different from the FTA talks.
The Turkish side, according to the source present at the meeting, said it is not offering GSP+ status to other countries beyond those that already enjoy it.
Another attempt was made to achieve a breakthrough on the sidelines of the WTO ministerial meeting later that month in Buenos Aires, Argentina, again without any success. In fact at that event no meeting between the Pakistani and Turkish trade delegations could take place.
The FTA talks between Pakistan and Turkey have been extended twice. Originally they were supposed to conclude in 2016, but the date was extended to May 2017.
At present, no further meetings are scheduled, and the commerce ministry has formally asked the cabinet for permission to take up the Turkish refusal to either reduce its additional duties or extend GSP+ status in line with the EU, with the WTO, thereby elevating the issue to a trade dispute between the two countries.
Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018
Comments (74)
Strange, isn't Turkey a close friend?
The importance of historical relationship between Turkey and Pakistan must take precedent over and above any any dispute related totrade dispute. Turkey have always been a fair partner and Pakistan must continue to work with Turkey to resolve the matter to mutual satisfaction. Taking matter to WTO is unacceptable and will not be appreciated by citizens of Pakistan.
Beware of Turks, they are too shrewd and ruthless in money matters!!
Why Pakistan Government is reluctant? Look to the fact that not even the Turkish President interfering with working of their commerce ministry when we have so called brotherly relations. Let the concerned commerce ministry people decide what to do.
Lol a fake friend country Turkey. If this is how Pakistans friends are treating Pakistan then how will others treat it.
Turkey's additional duties are unreasonable.
Our brotherly nation is not too treating us well?
Another set back to Pakistan.
Ummah at Display Once Again.
I found Turkish people very self centered. I hope, I am wrong.
money friends
Why does Pakistan require GSP status? Why does it not compete on equal terms with all nations? This is like starting on the 30 yard line for a 100m race
Even Turkey refuses Pakistan? Shows there is something drastically wrong with our Government.
I thought Turkey was a friend. They should support a country similar to theirs: Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad
Turkey is brother. They are not bound by EU lawss. Pakistan must understand it. Both countries need each other so this matter must not affect relation.
Where is the foreign ministry
Brotherly nations indeed, except when it comes to trade or money
Pakistan should stop asking for favours
We must stand on our 2 feet.
Turkey real brother also no more real, same as China and KSA
Why are they doing it to brotherly nation
Where we love our Turkish brethren, we should not bow down to the unjust intransigence of the Turkish counterparts. Pakistan needs to learn not to compromise on in its business interests.
bad omen
Haha ulema
In international relations, there are no brothers and sisters, only interests.
This is the status of brotherly Muslim friend.
Talk about brotherly countries
Shame on Turkey
Need learn how to walk on own feet. Can not piggyback on China Turkey all the time.
You know you have inept people in government when even Turkish trade relations are collapsing. Turkish and Pakistani people are said to be brother nations, but even the best of brothers can change sides when one is ultra corrupt.
And this by the only friend in the world that Pakistan has.
Pakistan getting snubbed from everywhere?
If a country does not want to grant you GSP+ staus, it is their own sweet will. How can any one force it ?
Boycott Turkey
Turkish thinks by voting in favour of pakistan at international forum it can take advantage over business with Pakistan. This is what happen if pakistan keeps depending on other countries instead of standing on its own leg. In business only interest matters .
Never trust a country like Turkey.
Time to turn our backs on Turkey
Another wonder of sharif govt
So what, Turkey is a brotherly country.
The only vote in FATF needs something in return.
Like Europeans!
Turkey is supporting Pakistan when no one is in the world. That must be rewarded by Pakistan.
Pakistan has to learn and learn fast. When Trump says "America first" he means what he says and puts it to action. He is going to slap tariffs on Steel and Aluminium imports from China and rest of the world to save American jobs. This is how things work. Know what your interests are and know your priorities. Stop calling nations "brotherly" dont keep fooling the nation with ridiculous platitudes.
Every country's leader looks after their country's interest ...... our leaders look after their own interests and that he s why we end up in such situations.
It's unbelievably amazing to note how people here by enlarge blame everyone else in this world for every failure of theirs. Please don't be scared of the truth, it may be bitter but only way to get stronger. As an Indian I truly love your country and people of Pakistan. I hope that, day is not far to see peace, prosperity and deep love among us and in this region.
External affairs ministry is redundant. Feel sorry for the common people in Pakistan.
Pakistan foreign ministry is completely failed and losing fronts everywhere. Pakistan is increasingly becoming isolated in the world.
Business and Friendship are separate, just because a shopkeeper is your buddy does not mean that you should expect him to give you a discount at his personal expense. Trade disagreements between USA and India are well known.
But Turkey is one of the best friends and key supporters of the land and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since last 70 plus years. Something is wrong somewhere in this whole episode.
Pakistan must agree to everything that Turkey asks for. Turkey is a blood brother of Pakistan!
The Turks are shrewd businessmen.
No.problem export these items to China
Real friend of Pakistan is only Turkey who voted against FATF resolution.
Religious Brotherhood is not larger than the National Interests! But Pakistanis refuse to accept it.
Its better not to have brothers !!
@Shy Guy : Correct. Military cooperation between the two countries is good. They should work on that. Minor issues can be solved if concerns of Turkey are accommodated.
Look for friends in respect and not in Religious brotherhood.
If Pakistan shows not more but this much interest in trading with India, it won't need another market.
Simply incapable leadership in Pakistan, why not our head of state visit Turkey and get it resolved directly with the president of Turkey, this is what other countries's head of state do when they see an impasse or issue between two friendly countries.
Why is Turkey acting like this ? Arent Pakistanis the descendents of Turkey and dont they share the same Islamic faith.
Where is Erdogan now?
Turkey is a true and only friend of Pakistan as evident from recent FATF meeting. In the last FATF meeting, even Saudi and China both left Pakistan and only Turkey stood behind Pakistan as a rock. Hence Pakistan should not loose the trade agreements with Turkey even if Pakistan has to make some small sacrifice for this. Better to have agreement and start trading and gain market gradually. Turkey is gate way to Europe. So Pakistan should sign the agreement and not loose Turkey Business.
A friendly country is collecting the fees for their services!!
I hope Turkiye comes to a reasonable understanding with Pakistan.
Most of the hostile comments seem misguided, and Indian.
I am totally shocked at Turkey's behaviour toward Pakistan.I always thought Turkey was the best friend of Pakistan but after reading this Report it is apparent how frustrated Pakistan is with Turkey.Either you are a friend or you are not.
Asking for trade concessions is just a different form of begging. Even friends can only do so much. You are already planning to borrow more from IMF. Wake up and put your house in order.
First china and Saudi have back stabbed Pakistan. Now Turkey.
When we have friends like these who needs enemies.
The Turks have a reputation which is unique of its kind in Greece, other European countries etc.
I think every country should start to produce its own stuff which would mean good things for it's own economy by creating wealth and employment.
@Ady lol people like you cannot affect brothership between two great nations. if you dont know what business is, then go and read more!! this is no charity! both countries shall check their interests accordingly and find a mutual understanding IA.
Pakistan is the only country that thinks of other nations as "brother" (e.g., Turkey, Saudi Arabia). This is unique to Pakistan. No other country thinks of other nations as brothers. Alliances or animosities are forged on the basis of national interest only.
Think 100 times before any agreement with Turks. They are too shroud. In fact as dangerous as Chinese.
Pakistan's foreign policy has collapsed, Pakistan is not able to convince close friends. The leaders are busy rebuking state institutions and state's ministry of finance has been led by a corrupt brother in law of prime minister. they are going to harm even more..