Islamabad, Moscow hold talks, agree to improve ties
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Friday agreed to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation to enhance the “existing positive momentum in ties”.
“Both sides agreed on the need to further capitalise on the positive trajectory of the overall bilateral relations by exploring avenues for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation,” Foreign Office said after the 12th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability.
The platform that provides for structured dialogue between the two countries has existed since 2003. The meeting was held at the level of senior officials.
Russian delegation was led by deputy foreign minister, while the Pakistani side by special secretary
The Pakistani side was led by Special Secretary Amb Tasnim Aslam, whereas the Russian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
“The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the regional and global developments, including with respect to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation,” the FO said.
Ties between Moscow and Islamabad have been improving for years now and the two have taken great strides since 2007, when the ties were renewed after a long estrangement during the cold war.
Pakistan and Russia in 2014 signed a defence cooperation accord and in 2015 they inked a technical cooperation accord providing for arms supplies and cooperation in weapon development.
During Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s visit to Moscow last month, the two sides agreed to form a military commission to enhance their defence cooperation.
Despite the upswing in ties, the two countries have moved very tentatively on nuclear cooperation. Moscow, for instance, is backing India’s bid for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. However, it is not blocking Pakistan’s candidature. Moreover, it’s not ready to discuss the prospects of nuclear cooperation.
Trade and economic cooperation is another area where the two countries have been lagging behind.
Russia has particularly been interested in cooperation in the energy sector and has been pressing Islamabad to implement the agreements reached in the inter-governmental commission.
The Foreign Office maintained that the two sides enjoyed commonality of approach and convergence on a range of contemporary issues. The evolving geostrategic landscape and more specifically India’s growing closeness with the US and the lingering conflict in Afghanistan have been major contributors to promoting convergence between the two sides.
“The two sides expressed high degree of satisfaction over their close coordination, cooperation and consultations at various international forums,” the FO noted.
Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018
Under the prevailing circumstances, what other options do they have?
Nice decision after USA reactions.
Pakistan defeated Moscow in the 80s
How much ever Pakistan tries, it cannot break Moscow's ties with Delhi. Pakistan needs to shed it's zero sum mentality first. Just because India is getting closer to US does not mean India is not proritizing its Russian ties or that Russia would embrace Pakistan. At best Pakistan can hope to have normal relationship with Russia like any two countries would have, inspite of causing great losses to Russia in Afghanistan in the past. It is basically a survival stake for Pakistan.
SME's of both Russia and Pakistan can enjoy excellent business relation B2B, provided Banking facilities are available.
High up in the skies be Pak-Russian ties. With peace both will flirt and for peace none to hurt.
All Pakistan does is talk about improving relations and sign MoUs. Both mean nothing
Both have nothing to offer to each other than some comforting words.
Last year few Pakistani were not allowed to enter Russia.thara best example of relationship
All good signs. Regional countries should unite for security and prosperity.
With over 80 billion dollar free money, the relationship with the most generous USA is in trouble and now Pakistan wishing for good relationship with Russia, that has no free money to gift to Pakistan.
Good. Pakistan should not pursue a zero-sum game. We need a fiercely independent foreign policy. We should strive to align our interests with both the USA and Russia. In international relations, nothing is permanent except the national interest of the states.
Russia, China, Turkey, North Korea and Pakistan; the new besties.
Business in cash only .
This is an excellent move by FO . As India is moving closure to USA, Russia is also looking to improve ties with Pakistan as they know the importance of the location of Pakistan.
Pakistan helped breakup old USSR. Russians must be thankful for that. Russians have been fighting Islamic militants for which Pakistan must be thankful for. Both of them have valuable insight to share. Most natural friendship if you ask me.
Keep dreaming!!