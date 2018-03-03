DAWN.COM

US, Pakistan inch towards better relations

Anwar IqbalUpdated March 03, 2018

WASHINGTON: The Uni­ted States has assured Pakistan that it does not want to sever bilateral ties with this important ally while Islamabad extended its “wholehearted support” to the US-backed Afghan offer of peace talks with the Taliban.

The two statements supplement renewed efforts to improve relations between the US and Pakistan which were once close allies in the war against terror.

The move for improving ties began last week when Washington sent a senior Trump aide to Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders. And on Thursday, official sources in Washington told Dawn that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will visit Washington next week for a series of meetings with senior American officials.

In an interview to VOA radio in Kabul on Friday, US State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said the US was not thinking of cutting ties with Pakistan. She also assured Islamabad that the US considered Pakistan essential to resolving the Afghan imbroglio.

Asked if Washington could sever its relations with Pakistan, Ms Well said: “On the contrary, we are backing Pakistan against all militant groups.”

In Islamabad, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Pakistan “wholeheartedly supports Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s latest offer of peace talks to the Taliban because “it’s a good move and a healthy move towards restoring peace in Afghanistan”.

Earlier, a top US general also dispelled the impression that the United States and Pakistan were on a collision course. “We have preserved the valuable military-to-military relationship with Pakistan” while working to increase transparency and communication with military leaders, Gen Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command told a congressional panel in Washington this week.

In Washington, diplomatic observers are describing Foreign Secretary Janjua’s March 6-8 visit to Washington as a positive development, noting that it follows a surprise trip to Islamabad last week by a senior Trump official, Lisa Curtis, who spoke of the need to build a new relationship with Pakistan after her talks with senior Pakistani officials.

Official sources told Dawn that Secretary Janjua is also slated to visit Nepal next week with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but may have to skip that trip for important bilateral talks in Washington, which may include another meeting with Ms Curtis, the US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 09:48am

Welcome to the club.

Saresh
Mar 03, 2018 10:18am

Good! Excellent. It's good for peace.

Iqbal F quadir
Mar 03, 2018 10:43am

Have the causes of our differences been resolved? Will the continuing change of goal post stop? Unless such questions are resolved, and under the circumstances put in writing, as the smaller aggrieved party Pakistan must remain careful.

Madeeh
Mar 03, 2018 10:45am

Don't make a deal that involved US continuing to back-stab Pakistan from Afghanistan.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 03, 2018 10:47am

Oh, no! Haven't we been here before? Anyone remembers how many times? Do we have to carry on like this always? Better stop breathing down our back and leave us alone. We can do well without your interference and benevolence.

abc
Mar 03, 2018 11:16am

good omen

GK
Mar 03, 2018 11:17am

US is desperate for Pakistan help.

Anwar Mahmood
Mar 03, 2018 11:51am

Pakistan wants good relations and peace with America and all humanity. It is nice to hear that a small temporary bump is eliminated for truly and sincere and peace loving Pakistan having fresh embrace with America.

No one wants to forget over 70 years of good Pak - US relations, which must continue far beyond for ever.

tauseef
Mar 03, 2018 12:04pm

Must maintain good relations with American by balancing our foreign policy and ensuring the national interest is not compromised.

CPEC-istan
Mar 03, 2018 12:55pm

Pakistan is now dancing on US tune. Smart moves by Trump.

Anand
Mar 03, 2018 12:59pm

US will keep the drones flying and firing.

Laton key bhoot baton sey nahin mantey.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 03, 2018 01:13pm

In order to have peace in the region, it is important that all players like US, Pakistan and Afghanistan work together to achieve their ultimate goal. Bilateral cooperation, trust on each other and sincere efforts from all sides will help maintain peace in Afghanistan - there is NO other way!

Undiplomatic
Mar 03, 2018 01:14pm

Good news. Pakistan should strive to improve relations with every state of the world including USA, Russia, India, and even Israel. There is no permanent friendship or enmity in the world of diplomacy. We need to understand that national interests come first than any other thing.

wellwisher
Mar 03, 2018 01:36pm

US is scared of CPEC

Khan
Mar 03, 2018 02:18pm

Losing United States as a friend is not good. US has helped Pakistan so much since it's creation.

Faras
Mar 03, 2018 02:27pm

Lets see how far this goes.

Mo Ash
Mar 03, 2018 02:27pm

This is the reason Pakistan has little respect ;USA has insulted us and our government is dancing to their tunes.

Diwa
Mar 03, 2018 02:29pm

It depends how much Pakistan makes its input for peace.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 03:27pm

What other options do they have but to further consolidate, reinforce and strengthen their 70 plus years old and historic friendly relations based on mutual respect, integrity and equitabe treatment?

Mare
Mar 03, 2018 03:56pm

Acting Assistant Secretary? Lets be honest, its all a drama. Actions speak louder than words

Zak
Mar 03, 2018 04:28pm

US U -turn.

Rasheed khan
Mar 03, 2018 04:50pm

Pakistan must get divorce from this evil

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 03, 2018 05:50pm

This is a welcome news.

Jawed fan
Mar 03, 2018 05:52pm

Progress by inch is great progress

Panocha
Mar 03, 2018 06:00pm

I hopes the inch turns in to feet.

MeToo
Mar 03, 2018 07:42pm

One day you say relations getting better, next day you issue warnings! Which direction is it heading?

