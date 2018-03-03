US, Pakistan inch towards better relations
WASHINGTON: The United States has assured Pakistan that it does not want to sever bilateral ties with this important ally while Islamabad extended its “wholehearted support” to the US-backed Afghan offer of peace talks with the Taliban.
The two statements supplement renewed efforts to improve relations between the US and Pakistan which were once close allies in the war against terror.
The move for improving ties began last week when Washington sent a senior Trump aide to Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders. And on Thursday, official sources in Washington told Dawn that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will visit Washington next week for a series of meetings with senior American officials.
In an interview to VOA radio in Kabul on Friday, US State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said the US was not thinking of cutting ties with Pakistan. She also assured Islamabad that the US considered Pakistan essential to resolving the Afghan imbroglio.
Asked if Washington could sever its relations with Pakistan, Ms Well said: “On the contrary, we are backing Pakistan against all militant groups.”
In Islamabad, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Pakistan “wholeheartedly supports Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s latest offer of peace talks to the Taliban because “it’s a good move and a healthy move towards restoring peace in Afghanistan”.
Earlier, a top US general also dispelled the impression that the United States and Pakistan were on a collision course. “We have preserved the valuable military-to-military relationship with Pakistan” while working to increase transparency and communication with military leaders, Gen Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command told a congressional panel in Washington this week.
In Washington, diplomatic observers are describing Foreign Secretary Janjua’s March 6-8 visit to Washington as a positive development, noting that it follows a surprise trip to Islamabad last week by a senior Trump official, Lisa Curtis, who spoke of the need to build a new relationship with Pakistan after her talks with senior Pakistani officials.
Official sources told Dawn that Secretary Janjua is also slated to visit Nepal next week with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but may have to skip that trip for important bilateral talks in Washington, which may include another meeting with Ms Curtis, the US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia.
Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2018
Welcome to the club.
Good! Excellent. It's good for peace.
Have the causes of our differences been resolved? Will the continuing change of goal post stop? Unless such questions are resolved, and under the circumstances put in writing, as the smaller aggrieved party Pakistan must remain careful.
Don't make a deal that involved US continuing to back-stab Pakistan from Afghanistan.
Oh, no! Haven't we been here before? Anyone remembers how many times? Do we have to carry on like this always? Better stop breathing down our back and leave us alone. We can do well without your interference and benevolence.
good omen
US is desperate for Pakistan help.
Pakistan wants good relations and peace with America and all humanity. It is nice to hear that a small temporary bump is eliminated for truly and sincere and peace loving Pakistan having fresh embrace with America.
No one wants to forget over 70 years of good Pak - US relations, which must continue far beyond for ever.
Must maintain good relations with American by balancing our foreign policy and ensuring the national interest is not compromised.
Pakistan is now dancing on US tune. Smart moves by Trump.
US will keep the drones flying and firing.
Laton key bhoot baton sey nahin mantey.
In order to have peace in the region, it is important that all players like US, Pakistan and Afghanistan work together to achieve their ultimate goal. Bilateral cooperation, trust on each other and sincere efforts from all sides will help maintain peace in Afghanistan - there is NO other way!
Good news. Pakistan should strive to improve relations with every state of the world including USA, Russia, India, and even Israel. There is no permanent friendship or enmity in the world of diplomacy. We need to understand that national interests come first than any other thing.
US is scared of CPEC
Losing United States as a friend is not good. US has helped Pakistan so much since it's creation.
Lets see how far this goes.
This is the reason Pakistan has little respect ;USA has insulted us and our government is dancing to their tunes.
It depends how much Pakistan makes its input for peace.
What other options do they have but to further consolidate, reinforce and strengthen their 70 plus years old and historic friendly relations based on mutual respect, integrity and equitabe treatment?
Acting Assistant Secretary? Lets be honest, its all a drama. Actions speak louder than words
US U -turn.
Pakistan must get divorce from this evil
This is a welcome news.
Progress by inch is great progress
I hopes the inch turns in to feet.
One day you say relations getting better, next day you issue warnings! Which direction is it heading?