Afridi picks up knee injury, ruled out of PSL for 10 days

Dawn.comUpdated March 02, 2018

Karachi Kings' Pakistan Super League 2018 campaign was dealt a major blow on Friday when it was revealed that their superstar all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be unavailable for the next 10 days due to a knee injury, DawnNews reported.

"An MRI scan on Shahid Afridi's knee has detected an infection," Afridi's spokesperson told the media. "He has been advised at least 10-day rest by doctors. His condition will be monitored after few days to decide the course ahead."

Later on, the Kings painted a less gloomy picture, adding: "Shahid Afridi's MRI scan suggests slight muscular swelling around the right knee area. Further tests will clear everything."

If the prognosis proves to be accurate then Afridi will end up missing a major part of the remainder of the league matches, although he could still come back in time for the play-offs.

Omar
Mar 03, 2018 12:11am

Sigh of relief for Karachi kings!

Syed
Mar 03, 2018 01:44am

Don't need old players anymore.

Syed D
Mar 03, 2018 03:01am

We will miss you, pray for quick recovery.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2018 03:06am

Part of the great game of cricket.

