'India-backed' terrorist group busted in Hyderabad, police claim

Mohammad Hussain KhanMarch 02, 2018

Hyderabad police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang which was reportedly getting funding from India to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and target security personnel in Sindh.

Hyderabad DIG Javed Alam Odho and SSP Pir Mohammad Shah held a joint press conference to share the details of the suspected terrorist group with the media.

The official said that the five-member group was led by the self-proclaimed chief of Sindhudesh Revolution Army (SRA), and it was targeting security personnel and Chinese nationals.

“The suspects were running a sub-nationalist group to launch a separatist movement in the province and, according to their own confession, they were trained and sponsored by India," DIG Javed Odho said, adding that the "suspects used to frequently visit India by crossing the border near Badin district".

SSP Shah said the suspects identified as Muzaffar Hussain Nanjgraj, Murtaza Abro, Shakeel Ghangro, Rafaqat Jarwar and Arbab Soomro, were arrested after an encounter in Aliabad area of the city in the wee hours of Friday.

Police also claimed to have recovered arms and explosives from their possession. “Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosive material weighing 12kg and weapons were recovered from their possession after last night’s encounter,” Odho said.

He further said that Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja has announced Rs0.5 million reward for entire police team of SSP Hyderabad, CIA in-charge Aslam Langah, and others for busting the gang.

Odho mentioned that suspect Muzaffar Hussain Nanjrajt, who travelled to India under codename Pankhaj, had confessed to his involvement in Rohri bypass explosion on Dec 2016, Mehrabpur explosion in March 2017, January 2018 blast in Qasimabad in which one ragpicker had died, as well as planting of a bomb outside Mehran University in Jamshoro in November 2017.

ahamed
Mar 02, 2018 08:34pm

Great job! Suspects must receive fair trial and punished according to the law. Make sure India govt know this.

M.Saeed
Mar 02, 2018 08:39pm

Good work. Now make an example out of them to add to the sabotage and terror works of Kulbhushan.

Rehman
Mar 02, 2018 08:59pm

This is shocking. We should now bring this to the whole world's attention, so that they understand how deeply India is involved in terrorism. The fact is most terrorists are Indians, and then when they get caught they pretend to be Pakistanis, so that they can malign us. We must do everything possible to bring this to the world's attention.

Hulkman
Mar 02, 2018 08:59pm

No need of dialogue with India.

Babla Singh
Mar 02, 2018 09:11pm

Show evidence and bring them international media.

jaguar
Mar 02, 2018 09:19pm

bravo Law enforcers!!!

nitin
Mar 02, 2018 09:21pm

Where are the proofs. Self confessions don't works in civilized world. It should be attached with sufficient proofs.

SNB
Mar 02, 2018 09:35pm

India is a global hub of terrorism, I must say!!!!

Shahbaz khan
Mar 02, 2018 10:08pm

Good jobe done by Hyderabad police.

kamal
Mar 02, 2018 10:09pm

I don't see any proof of India's involvement. Show the proof first!

Patriot PK
Mar 03, 2018 12:09am

India is a terrorist state; not going to change its nasty nature unless has a blood nose.

khan
Mar 03, 2018 12:37am

Good work but The government need to highlight the issue internationally and expose the involvement of foreign agencies sabotaging Pakistan image.

El Cid
Mar 03, 2018 12:47am

Awesome! We now have confirmed where these terror agents are coming from. Lot of such groups spread over.

