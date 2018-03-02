SC issues detailed judgement, bars Nawaz from acting as 'kingmaker'
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued its detailed judgement in the Election Amendment Act 2017 case, ruling that a person who is disqualified to be king can not be given a free hand to operate as a kingmaker.
The 51-page-long decision was authored by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and signed by two other judges.
The detailed judgement establishes that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as the head of a political party.
In the judgement, it is observed with reference to Nawaz Sharif that "a leader who himself is incompetent to hold any [public] office is pulling the strings of lawmakers like a puppet master; this is tantamount to mocking the judicial system, the constitution, the government and the values which these institutions uphold."
The judges also take the opportunity to clarify that news regarding the Panama Papers case was covered by international media and information regarding the offshore companies owned by different global personalities was brought to light.
It was only then that the names of Nawaz Sharif and his children came into the limelight, the judges recall.
Sharif was declared unfit to hold the prime minister's office following the Panama Papers' case hearing and subsequently he was "also removed from the party leader position".
Before the approval of the Election Amendment Act 2017, a person declared unfit to hold public office was also incapable of being a member of any political party.
Commenting on the law's passage, Paragraph 53 of the judgement reads: "To hold that a person who is disqualified to be king can nevertheless be given a free hand to operate as a kingmaker, who may despite lacking qualification and without going through the electoral process, act as a puppet master pull the strings and exercise political power vicariously would amount to making a complete mockery of the Constitution, the legislative process, the law, the government and values that we hold so dear and have consciously worked for, defended and incorporated in the Constitution. It is a cardinal principle of law and justice that what cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly."
The apex court's verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's return to the PML-N's helm as party president.
Comments (18)
judiciary has a way to manage the country to keep it safe and secure from transgressors
If MNS is incapable of ML(N) party head, how he could be a superior heard ( Quaid), SC should have taken Sue Moto for conducting the ML (N) meeting where he, himself appointed his younger brother Mian Shah Baz Sharif, as President of ML (N) and the in the same meeting Shahbaz Sharif suggested Part (ML(N) as Quaid means in Urdu which means super head. SC had been quite under which circumstances, he could be for life super head.The decision is still pending, he could be for life disqualified to hold an appointment as head of the party or chief executive. .
I totally agree with the judgement stating that a dishonest and disqualified person cannot be a head of party - no matter who is it or his political and social status be!
In the light of this decision by the Supreme Court ,how could the Muslim League (N) members accept Nawaz Shareef as their Qaid. While it might be expected of a Mafia to behave like this such stance by the members of a political party exposes them to contempt of court that should result in their disqualification for life from holding any constitutional position in any government entity like membership of national / Provincial assemblies / Senate and any other govt sphere.
Par excellent judgement, covering all bases but it has no affect on the working of PML(N). It is a family owned party supported by Sharif 's cronies. Now as always Nawaz Sharif remains a kingmaker, evident from the recent developments, he named his brother SS temporarily head of PML(N) while his brother SS named his elder brother MNS president of the party for life.
Thanks Judiciary. Pakistani nation salutes you and CJP sahib. Corrupt Sharif's have destroyed this country and it's institutions.
Bravo Judiciary..Zardari must meet the same fate..
Thank you Mr. Chief Justice. Please make sure to implement it too.
How can anyone take away fundamental right of people to participate in politics and make a party. It's then upto people of the country to vote for them or not. If Pervez Musharaff is qualified to head his political party how can Nawaz be not allowed to do the same.
It is said that if you cut the head of a snake, it still is capable to bite and inject poison in the body. The detailed verdict is loud and clear. Slowly, the shadow will also disappear. Matter of time.
Well done Apex court. Lets apply now the law on rank and file and weed out all these corrupt politicians holding Pakistan's progress in real terms as a hostage to their empty and hollow whims and slogans and calling cosmetic changes as progress.
Bravo CJP!
Who cares. He is still the leader. I love you mian SB.
This cannot be implemented...he is the King period.
The kingmaker wasn’t disqualified because of Panama he was disqualified because of Iqama.
The detailed judgment is indeed praise worthy; NS can not nominate or even influence the PML(N) decisions directly or indirectly any longer. His nominating Shahbaz Sharif thus becomes illegal and his adoption by PML(N) as "Quaid for Life" may result potentially in a ban on its activities. PML(N) should leave its callous attitude and stop digging deeper pit for itself as has been done in the past few months by NS, MN and their cronies.
NS still has the guts to accuse the judges of SC.
Hopefully, now NS and his daughter would learn to accept the verdict, or else, they will be behind bars soon.