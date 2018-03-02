DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Stock Exchange ends week on positive note

Dawn.comMarch 02, 2018

Email


The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed its week on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 230 points to close at 43,740.

The index showed some mixed activity in the first half of the trading session but adopted a positive momentum in the second half. It hit a day's low of 43,412 points and reached a day's high of 43,759 points near the end of the trading.

Volumes edged up as 229.9 million shares worth Rs9.6 billion changed hands compared to 211.94m shares worth Rs10b traded on the previous trading day. Of the 415 traded scrips, 191 advanced, 207 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

Overall, the engineering sector dominated trading with 37.38m shares traded, while the chemical and cement sectors followed with 28.09m and 25.85m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by:

  • Dost Steels Ltd: 11.4m shares traded [+1.02pc];

  • TRG Pak Ltd: 10.8m shares traded [+4.04pc];

  • Byco Petroleum: 9.7m shares traded [+3.51pc];

  • Aisha Steel Mill: 9.7m shares traded [4.97pc];

  • Pak Elektron: 8.7m shares traded [+0.68pc].

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Legal guillotine

Legal guillotine

Today’s expansive judicial power is rooted in our own judicial history, besides being a global phenomenon.

Editorial

Updated March 02, 2018

Kabul’s bold offer

Through a pall of extreme violence, a glimmer of hope has appeared.
Updated March 02, 2018

Pakistanis at Gitmo

Years of arbitrary detention makes the case for the prison’s closure even more compelling.
Updated March 02, 2018

Moody’s report

The rating outlook on Pakistan’s banking system is “stable”.
March 01, 2018

Disarray at PSX

THE wrangling amid the board of directors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange is testimony to the enduring power of the...
March 01, 2018

Mobile phone suspension

IN the long fight against militancy, the state has faced a number of new difficulties and made many mistakes. Yet,...