Pakistan Stock Exchange ends week on positive note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed its week on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 230 points to close at 43,740.

The index showed some mixed activity in the first half of the trading session but adopted a positive momentum in the second half. It hit a day's low of 43,412 points and reached a day's high of 43,759 points near the end of the trading.

Volumes edged up as 229.9 million shares worth Rs9.6 billion changed hands compared to 211.94m shares worth Rs10b traded on the previous trading day. Of the 415 traded scrips, 191 advanced, 207 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

Overall, the engineering sector dominated trading with 37.38m shares traded, while the chemical and cement sectors followed with 28.09m and 25.85m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by: