.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Match called off due to rain in Sharjah

Dawn.comUpdated March 02, 2018

Match called off due to rain — PSL
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday was called off due to rain.

The Kings won the toss and opted to bat first before rain foiled their plans. The match officials waited for almost two and a half hours before taking a decision.

The sharing of points ends the Kings' 100 per cent record in the tournament. They now have seven points from four matches.

The Sultans, meanwhile, have five points to show from a quartet of games.

Both the Kings and the Sultans put on quite a show throughout the Dubai leg of the tournament, and managed to keep their fans and critics engaged in the three matches they got to play before the rain-marred fourth encounter.

Comments


Prof@uk
Mar 02, 2018 05:08pm

With 8 batsmen, MS have better odds.

Riaz Uddin
Mar 02, 2018 07:26pm

If selection is made on merit Karachi will take lead in International Cricket Tournament. The remarkable performance of Karachi Kings speaks itself.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 02, 2018 07:42pm

Yes, rain, the Rehma of God Almighty can happen in the deserts of Sharjah-UAE too, where generally, the weather is hot, humid, salty, tough, brutal and rough.

