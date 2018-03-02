After Kabul peace meeting, US sees hope for negotiated end to Afghan war
The United States dared to permit itself renewed hope on Thursday that the longest war in its history may be closer to a negotiated settlement, after Afghan-led talks went better than expected.
After 17 years of guerrilla conflict and several diplomatic false starts, American officials take nothing for granted ─ and they still expect the spring thaw to herald more fierce fighting.
But they were pleased, both publicly and privately, by this week's international conference in Kabul, which they see as a step towards talks between President Ashraf Ghani's government and the Taliban.
Ghani played his role to a tee, holding out his hand to the Taliban and suggesting that if they join talks they could be recognised as a political party with a legitimate role in Afghanistan's future.
Washington, even under war-skeptic President Donald Trump, will not seek a unilateral deal with the Taliban to extricate itself from the long, inconclusive conflict, but will instead encourage an Afghan dialogue.
And, just as US policymakers have concluded the still improving US-backed Afghan military cannot win a decisive victory, they now believe the Taliban must understand it will never retake Kabul.
Much could yet go wrong, and US officials are keen to insist that their remaining forces in Afghanistan will continue to support Kabul's troops and target extremists until conditions are ripe for peace.
But ─ in Kabul and in Washington ─ they are permitting themselves a measure of satisfaction that Trump's vaunted South Asian strategy has begun to gain traction with Kabul and regional players.
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert made it clear that Washington is glad that Ghani used the conference to signal to the absent Taliban that “there are no preconditions for peace.”
Since a US-led intervention in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks overthrew the Taliban regime, the militant group has been under pressure to renounce its hardline ideals.
But Ghani and US officials now accept that the Taliban can enter peace talks without first accepting the country's new democratic constitution and its protections for women and minority groups.
The hope is that the group will definitively split from internationally oriented extremists like Al Qaeda and find a role in a new Afghanistan, with an evolving constitution ─ as the “end condition” of talks.
“Along with that there has always been the understanding, even the expectation, that constitutions are living documents,” one senior US official told AFP, predicting that compromises would be made.
Foreign backer
US officials were also pleased that, during the two-day meeting with world and regional powers in Kabul, President Ghani was restrained in his criticism of Pakistan.
Washington shares Kabul's intense annoyance at Pakistan's alleged support for the Afghan Taliban. Some of Ghani's previous angry speeches have antagonised Islamabad, which denies such accusations.
Under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, US commandos infiltrated Pakistan to kill Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Now, under Trump, Washington has delayed billions of dollars in aid and advanced equipment for the Pakistani military in order to underline its anger at the alleged support for militant groups.
But the US also wants Kabul and all the regional parties to the dispute to sign up for the peace process, and they were heartened that the Kabul talks passed without a major Afghan-Pakistan row.
The Taliban, of course, did not attend the Kabul talks ─ indeed they condemned them ─ and instead issued a letter calling on the US to negotiate directly with them an end to fighting.
'Courageous stand'
For Washington, however, this is seen as posturing. There's no question of a unilateral deal to exclude the central government, and Trump has signed off on an indefinite “conditions based” military presence.
The senior official ─ pointing to what US ambassador John Bass hailed as Ghani's “very courageous stand” ─ admitted that he and colleagues following the long conflict are prone to skepticism.
But he was clear: "This meeting exceeded expectations."
That means eventually, US government will be shaking hands of the next Afghan President, who will most likely be a Taliban.
A day will come, when the US will also recognize IS as a legitimate polticial force, after fighting it for decades and spending $ hundreds of billions on useless wars.
Only INDIA can solve Afghanistan problem
its not going everywhere, main caveat is withdrawal of US troops from Afghan soil,without that happening, Taliban will not lay down arms, this request has been for ages by them,its as simple
Just talks is not enough concrete actions are needed for a peaceful settlement!
So finally.you all agreed to talk.were you all deaf when we were saying the same thing.
Only Afghan can save their country from further disaster. For this President Ghani will have to take some bold decisions.
Trump is going to make Afghanistan great again.
Real peace in Afghanistan is subject to Taliban participation and recognition of Taliban is also subject to abidance of International laws and respect of world community and culture, pray the peace will prevail in Afghanistan and the India and Pakistan will also settle their heightened disputes amicably alongwith Iran and US will also reach to some settlement which is probably a dream but is only a realistic solution for achieving real peace and surely possible.
No harm in hoping.
I am sure without US involvement Afghans can handle their issues. US should start packing to leave Afghanistan with no condition. It will be good for the region and the world.
The mighty finally comes to his senses.
Taliban ruled Afghanistan then, then US/Allied tried a misadventure.....17 long years.....total failure, Karzai or Ghani....both stooges failed and now US wants to negotiate with Taliban and they will officially be running Afghanistan again- the Taliban. What a disgrace to the USA.
The offer of political talks with Taliban is a good step in the violence-filled history of Afghanistan,but extra hope should not be kept from such candid offer as US has a history of spoiling the peace and the initiatives taken for peace. Moreover asharaf ghani must ensure that Indians should be kept at bay if he wants the much desired peace in his country as india has particlar interests in this part of region and she could only fulfil her interests if Afghanistan remains in civil war.
Taliban are deceivers. If USA troops leave, they will once again overrun Afghanistan. If the US troops stay put, then they will be subject to suicide blasts.
so in the end its Pakistan stance thats vindicated! good for the peace for whole region by ending this war and leave Afghanistan
The elephant in the room is US exit from Afghanistan. Maybe they can be offered some monetry incentive to decolonize Afghanistan and leave the region.
With the new cold war beginning between Russia and US, US will need to use Taliban again - its a no brainer that they want to be 'friends' again. The question is, how this will impact Pakistan and how our foreign office will use this period, given we have a had to deal with insurgency, militancy and co sequential terror and corruption.
As long as all the invaders and the invading forces don't permanently leave the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, peace remains an illusion in that part of the world.
Good news. There should be end to the sufferings of Afghans.
If Taliban are accepted as party to negotiate with, then the Taliban have won and US lost. Rest is all face saving gimmicks.