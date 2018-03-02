DAWN.COM

Pakistan won’t act as US proxy, says Asif

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated March 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s interests could not be sacrificed for the sake of American interests.

He was talking to journalists after inaugurating a seminar titled “The economic benefits of the modern Silk Road — CPEC” organised by a local think tank Pak-China Institute.

“Unlike past, we would not, under any circumstances, act as a US proxy. We will not sacrifice our interests for serving US interests,” the foreign minister said, adding that there were “difficulties in the relationship”.

He echoed a decision taken by the National Sec­urity Committee earlier this week according to which policies would be formulated and implemented in the light of national interest.

Foreign minister attributes problems in ties with Washington to policies of 1980s and ‘Musharraf’s surrender’ after 9/11 attacks

Pakistan and United States are currently enga­g­ed in a secret dialogue to fix their dysfunctional relationship. Conflicting statements have lately been issued by US officials creating confusion about the progress being made in the dialogue.

Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel had in a testimony before a US House of Representatives panel on Tuesday mentioned the “positive indicators from Pakis­tan”. Mean­while, US Nat­ional Security Council official Lisa Curtis, who visited Islamabad earlier this week, talked about continuing presence of Haqqani network and other terror sanctuaries on Pakistani soil and the deficiencies in Pakistan’s counter-illicit financing regime.

Foreign Minister Asif said Pakistan’s interests were paramount and would remain top priority. “They will be defended at every cost.”

The minister attributed the problems in ties with the US to the policies followed in the 1980s and what he described as “Musharraf’s surrender” after 9/11.

In reply to a question about the US call for a Pakistan-India dialogue, he said Washington should first balance its policy towards South Asia. “US policy is tilted towards India. It can act as an honest broker if it balances its policy for the region. It can then play a role,” he maintained.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert had on Wednesday, while responding to a question at the daily media briefing about ceasefire violations at the Line of Control, said: “We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that.”

Centcom Commander Gen Votel, meanwhile in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, said: “The enduring tension between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan remains un-reconciled.”

Afghan peace initiative

Foreign Minister Asif welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of recognising Taliban as a political force as part of a number of confidence building measures proffered to kick-start talks for a peace agreement.

“We welcome his [President Ghani’s] offer to talk directly to Taliban. It is a good initiative and should be supported,” he said.

Asked if Pakistan could extend any help, the minister said: “We are as much keen for Afghan peace process as much as we love our own peace.”

He was of the opinion that all neighbours of Afghanis­tan would be ready to extend a helping hand in the process if required.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Czar
Mar 02, 2018 07:56am

I am always scared what he will say causing more embarrassment.

Indian for peace
Mar 02, 2018 09:04am

Never say never again !

Wahab
Mar 02, 2018 09:26am

Proud to be a Pakistani

Bhola Bhala
Mar 02, 2018 10:01am

Sir, every day you are giving a warning to the US. Do you think they are listening?

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 02, 2018 10:16am

The regional relations are to be decided by the regional stakeholders not the outsiders...

Khanm
Mar 02, 2018 10:19am

Indeed dysfunctional...but we are both america and pakistan are suffering from electile dysfunction...look who we have elected...

Jawad
Mar 02, 2018 10:49am

shocking foreign minister . It was better to not have one than have this one .

Dipak
Mar 02, 2018 11:23am

In past u s a was very good bcos of giving aids and arms. Now not good .

Agnostic
Mar 02, 2018 11:25am

Too late to realize it. I hope our security establishment will also learn the lesson from its mistakes it made in the past.

A. Ali
Mar 02, 2018 11:35am

These statements are cursor for the next government... as this PMLN govt is making heaps of problems fir new govt as sitting govt will never get another chance to rule the country... but these people have forget to envisage that all corrupts will stand inside the bars. And all those who plundered the treasury and posted their money outside will be held accountable and money be brought back to Pakistan.

This govt is anti people of Pakistan... wonder what kind of people are supporting them....

A shah
Mar 02, 2018 12:32pm

He should tweet this

A shah
Mar 02, 2018 12:33pm

So that means yes then

Last Word
Mar 02, 2018 01:19pm

True, Pakistan should not act as US proxy as it has its own proxies.

Syed Imtiaz Ali
Mar 02, 2018 01:25pm

@Bhola Bhala Indeed

M.Sethi
Mar 02, 2018 02:06pm

Well and truly said.Now put this rhetoric into action instead and show the nation and the world that you mean it !

Shahid
Mar 02, 2018 02:16pm

He should listen and think before saying anything. His untimed, unnecessary and vain talk has already done enough damage. And he is FM.

Imranaziz
Mar 02, 2018 03:54pm

It's time for us to be no one's proxy. We don't need a master to tell us what to do. We need to be a proud sovereign nation. If our idea of standing up to US is by being the rubber stamp of China. Then we are replacing current with a different fox in sheep's clothing

