COAS hints at continuing Karachi operation
KARACHI: The military’s top command hinted on Thursday that the Rangers-led operation in Karachi, which has been continuing for more than four years, was not going to end anytime soon and that it would “continue to maintain normalcy” in the city.
The resolve came when Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the Karachi corps headquarters and Malir garrison underlined the importance of peace in Karachi.
“At corps headquarters, the chief of army staff was given update on security situation of the province especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the corps,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after his visit.
During his visit, Gen Bajwa appreciated efforts made by Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, for restoration of peace in Karachi.
The operation, which was launched in September 2013, has been successful in improving security situation in Karachi to a large extent as the city after witnessing years of bloodshed on sectarian, ethnic and political grounds has started to show signs of stability. However, the metropolis has witnessed a sudden surge in some other criminal activities in recent months with street crimes remained the top challenges for law-enforcement and security agencies.
The army chief’s message that “efforts” for sustainable peace in Karachi would continue suggested that the paramilitary force-led operation, that allows Rangers policing powers, would continue.
“The army chief hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan,” the ISPR statement said.
It said: “He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan. COAS said that efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the Province. Later, the army chief addressed officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.”
Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018
Comments (7)
Great work. That operation must not stop soon.
Pakistan army and Sindh Rangers have done a brilliant job in restoring peace and stability in Karachi
Pak Army Zindabad! Clean up Karachi and clean up Balochistan. Also, time to create a buffer zone in Afghanistan like what Turkey did in Syria.
Merely maintaining peace efforts is not enough and the dire need to maintain and develop infrastructure of the city which as been devastated. What about construction of streets, bridges, traffic management, garbage collection, water supply, metro project etc. etc.
Army has restored peace in Karachi which is commendable. However, facilities should also be developed in parallel while operation is underway as the population is suffering in absence of basic necessities.
Rangers need budget to expand and have Housing Schemes
Excellent work. Keep it up and hang on tough.