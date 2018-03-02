Chief Justice asks if the Supreme Court can annul ‘incompetently passed’ law
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday asked a senior parliamentarian point blank about his opinion on the Supreme Court’s authority to strike down a law if made incompetently by parliament or a provincial assembly.
“Does the Supreme Court have the authority to declare ultra vires any law if made incompetently by parliament or if it impinges upon or breach the fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution or if it is in conflict or expressly militates against a particular provision of the Constitution,” the chief justice asked senior counsel Farooq H. Naek.
“Please answer in a loud and clear manner because you are not only a senior lawyer but also a seasoned parliamentarian who has also served as chairman of the Senate,” the chief justice said.
Mr Naek said the third category under which the chief justice had asked about striking down a law because it militated against the particular provision of the Constitution came under the grey area.
Counsel argues that court has no authority to read into Constitution
A three-judge SC bench, headed by the chief justice, was hearing a Sindh government’s petition challenging the Sept 7 Sindh High Court verdict that had restrained the provincial government from removing or transferring Inspector General Allah Dino Khowaja.
Legal observers were of the view that the observation made by the chief justice was a reaction to open criticism of the Supreme Court’s recent judgement barring ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
What would survive if the court, while interpreting a law, found out that the subordinate legislation was in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, the chief justice observed, adding that this was a simple question not like algebra, but people did not understand things.
“We acknowledge the supremacy of parliament everyday,” the chief justice reiterated. He asked how many laws the Supreme Court had struck down so far and then went on to answer by stating that only a few.
Unfortunately, when people discussed issues, they did not understand the niceties of laws and they undoubtedly spoke as a layman, he said, adding that their interpretation was different from the one that came from the experts of law.
Farooq Naek argued that the court could not read into or add into the Constitution unless an amendment was made by parliament.
Instead of destroying the law, “we can read down the law,” the chief justice observed.
“But I will still humbly say that the court has no authority to read into the Constitution,” the counsel argued and cited a Supreme Court judgement authored by former chief justice Mian Ajmal.
He argued that after the 18th Constitution Amendment, the police service had been delegated to the domain of the province and, therefore, SHC’s interference in the posting of the IG was a clear violation of the amendment. Restraining the provincial government from passing laws or orders was against the sanctity of parliament, he argued.
At this, the chief justice observed that in case the counsel insisted on this point, the court would have to hear all the provinces otherwise its judgement would prejudice their rights. He said he might have to constitute a larger bench so that judges from other three provinces could also be part of the bench to hear and settle the matter.
The court then issued a notice to the attorney general and adjourned the hearing to March 7.
Dual nationality
The same bench was informed that so far only 204 of the 30,000 federal government officers of grade-17 and above had volunteered by accepting that they were dual nationals.
Establishment Secretary Maroof Afzal told the bench hearing a suo motu case about dual nationality that only 13 officers from four occupational groups — Pakistan Administrative Services (PSA) or DMG, Police Services Pakistan (PSP), Office Management Group (OMG) and Secretariat Group — were dual nationals.
But the chief justice disputed the figures and observed that accepting dual nationality might not entail any punishment, but concealing facts from the apex court was a serious crime.
The court asked the civil officers to volunteer within 10 days that they were dual nationals for which no adverse action would be taken. After 10 days, it said, the window of opportunity would be closed and the concealment would be taken as disregard and disobedience to the Supreme Court orders and appropriate action would be taken.
“If someone conceal, then we have the mechanism by asking Nadra to track down,” the chief justice said.
The court directed the foreign affairs secretary as well as secretaries of the services concerned of the four provinces to appear before it at the next hearing.
During the proceedings, the court asked about the travel history of fugitive senior Karachi police officer Rao Anwar who was wanted in connection with the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.
But the court was told that information about it was not handy as many people went outside the country on iqama.
Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018
Comments (17)
It seems, corrupt mafia want to run the country in their own way, without being accountable to any law and institution! They want free hand, full power and control of army, judiciary and NAB, so that can take advantage of our consitution and institutions. Will this be allowed under any pressure or dispelled once for all? We have to wait patiently and see, how our honorable judiciary and army react to the current political moves in the near future!
Yes Sir, you can! Integrity, transparency, and the desire to do the right thing, are the attributes that can best describe you and your fellow judges. The critical need of the hour is to do, exactly what you are doing. What can you say of a country, where a disgraced former prime minister leads a life of opulence in a palace maintained by a thousand servants. Reminds one of Nero, who was fiddling while Rome was burning.
But the court was told that information about it was not handy as many people went outside the country on iqama.
How interesting but not true. All travellers are photographed and recorded irrespective of the fact that they are dual nationals or even foreigners.
After this particular statement, it becomes more important for the government to record all government officials, security officials, members of parliament and other important people who have Iqama. This is ridiculous that a Federal Minister or PM has Iqama or work permit of another country. We need to respect out own country first before we expect other countries to respect poor Pakistan.
If highest court of the land doesn't have the authority to interpret and provide rulings on the constitution then who's authorized to do so? Parliamentarians are only authorized to legislate and have no authority to provide rulings on the law. All around the world highest courts provide judgements on the law and Pakistan can't be a country where nobody is authorized to do so.
NO, SC can only send back the law to the parliament for review. Parliment is supreme.
Let them have power enough power ...pmln and their cronies will pass a law that only NS and his family can rule...they will pass a law to change democracy into a dynasty...what a joke we have become...they never pass a law that safeguard the interest of this nation or the interest of poor people...it all about elite class...
This CJ has left Iftikhar Chaudary behind when it comes to ambitions.
Parliament is the supreme legislative body. It can make laws and amend them. The laws cannot contravene the Constitution. Any amendments to the constitution have to be ratified by all the provinces.
Supreme Court on interprets the laws made by parliament.
Why ask now, the SC has already done that.
A big salute to honorable chief justice for upholding the rule of law & for making untouchable, powerful rulers accountable ....
@Najum Typical PPP & PMLN supporter
It was a clever from CJ. Several key riders in the question asked were 'please answer in a loud and clear manner because you are not only a senior lawyer but also a seasoned parliamentarian who has also served as chairman of the Senate'. And the answer was it fell in 'grey area'. And that is what they desire in the political arena. Good luck Pakistan.
CJ should focus on implementation of existing laws first , there is plenty of job to do there. Leave the law making to the people who are there. No one is perfect but we as a nation have a habit of pointing others failures and not our own.
Parliament knows nothing except how to save the corruption of Mian Nswaz Sharif.
Quite surprised Pakistan doesn't have the concept of "Judicial Review". In India the Supreme Court has reviewed the laws passed by the Parliament and struck down many laws when found unconstitutional.
Peoples of Pakistan have the authority of legistation through their elected members of NA. No institution have the right to change laws. Now its peoples duty to elect good peoples of their choice. Only elected NA of peoples of Pakistan have the right to amend/ add new laws. Its my right, its your right.
@Adi 1000% agreed.