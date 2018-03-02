DAWN.COM

Left assails Modi’s intransigence, counsels talks with Pakistan

Jawed NaqviUpdated March 02, 2018

NEW DELHI: India’s parties of the left are losing patience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “no talks” policy with Pakistan, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the largest parliamentary group in the pack, gave expression to the frustration on Thursday, calling for an early resumption of dialogue with Islamabad.

“The Modi government’s policy towards Pakistan has reached a dead end,” the CPI-M said in the latest issue of the party organ, Peoples Democracy. “Despite all its bluster and nationalistic posturing on Kashmir, the Modi government must realise that a dialogue with Pakistan is an essential part of arriving at a political settlement on the Jammu & Kashmir issue.”

Understood to have been penned by former party chief Prakash Karat, who edits the weekly paper, the party pressed the government to work on restoring the 2003 ceasefire agreement together with a resumption of the comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan.

The call came as a host of countries in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood and beyond gathered in Kabul to resolve the sticking regional issue that drives much of diplomacy in South Asia.

Having called off the dialogue with Pakistan in August 2015, the Indian government has steadfastly maintained that there can be no talks till alleged cross-border terrorism stops. “The surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September 2016 were touted to be India’s firm response to cross-border terrorism. The then Defence Minister Manohar Parikar claimed that after continuous ceasefire violations for the past few years, this was the only befitting reply,” the CPI-M recalled.

“However, the aftermath of the surgical strikes show a steady increase in the shelling and firing across the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir. Since the ceasefire was put in place in November 2003, the year 2017 witnessed the highest number of violations so far.”

The constant shelling and artillery fire have taken the lives of scores of civilians on both sides, the party noted, echoing a concern voiced by other communist and left groups. On the Indian side thousands have had to be evacuated from their homes. In Uri sector, 2,000 villagers have taken refuge in Uri town since February 22. Schools have been closed intermittently and livelihoods disrupted, the party said.

“The surgical strikes have not stopped the attacks by extremists from across the border on army and BSF camps, the latest being the attack on the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and the CRPF camp in Srinagar.”

The CPI-M said the Modi government’s “one-dimensional” view that all protests and separatist demands are Pakistan-inspired has prevented it from taking any serious step for a political dialogue within Jammu & Kashmir. “It’s purely security and militaristic approach that has further worsened the situation in the valley.”

The editorial noted that it was in such a situation that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stated in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly that “dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed.... we have to talk since war is no option”. This was immediately refuted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Modi government.

“Ram Madhav, General Secretary of the BJP, retorted that terrorism and talks cannot go together,” the CPI-M recalled.

It said that by closing off all avenues for talks with Pakistan, the Modi government has painted itself into a corner. “There has been no let up in the militant attacks within the valley and the ceasefire on the Line of Control is in tatters. The price being paid by the security forces and the civilian population, in terms of casualties, is escalating.

“There is an urgent need to back off from this blinkered confrontationist stance. First of all, there should be talks to restore the ceasefire and peace on the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir.

Confidence building measures must be initiated. This can be done along with the government making it clear that it will continue to take firm measures to check cross-border infiltration of extremists.

“Simultaneously, the government should initiate talks for the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan. Despite the “no talks” approach the national security advisers of the two countries have met in third countries, the CPI-M noted.

India has also invited the Pakistan commerce minister to participate in the informal WTO ministerial meeting in Delhi in the third week of March. This must be followed up with talks on how to restart the dialogue.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018

PAK INDIA RELATIONS Pakistan

Comments (105)

Umer
Mar 02, 2018 09:38am

Some sense coming out from India.

LT
Mar 02, 2018 09:39am

Left parties have less than 10 seats out of 544 seats in parliament. That shows how irrelevant they are!

Shail
Mar 02, 2018 09:44am

As a public indian view , let me tell me here, people are right now not in mood to talk with Pakistan. 90% people are with Modi.

People are even pressing Modi to take actions againts Pakistan. So There is no chance of Talking.

If any party propose talking, they will loose in elections and people will not like it

Hulkman
Mar 02, 2018 09:47am

Pakistan no need to give attention to india

Rajesh
Mar 02, 2018 09:50am

CPI-M is in the opposition and has 9 members of Parliament in a house of 545.Does anyone in their right senses feel their opinion counts??

ajay
Mar 02, 2018 09:50am

Who care of CPI-M view..... these are outdated parties

Veer
Mar 02, 2018 09:51am

Modi is doing the right thing

Ritesh
Mar 02, 2018 10:08am

Who cares what communist party and Mr karat thinks! They are dinosaurs of Indian politics, struggling to survive.

Shobhit
Mar 02, 2018 10:11am

Who cares about the left ? They do not have the mandate of the people, why would a govt which has the mandate of the people should listen to these guys ?

Sosing
Mar 02, 2018 10:13am

The Left is a declining political group in India heading towards complete decimation. Its views have very little relevance and few takers in the country today. What it says doesn’t count for much and it is in no position to influence Modi government.

Chaitannya Mahatme
Mar 02, 2018 10:17am

Fortunately for India, the left parties are irrelevant

Anon
Mar 02, 2018 10:18am

The 'Left' is not a viable political force in India. What it says doesn't matter. They do not represent any significant Indian constituency.

Dr. Malaria
Mar 02, 2018 10:19am

Always do opposite what communist party says

Melbourne se Holi ki shubhkaamanayen
Mar 02, 2018 10:19am

Current BJP foreign policies including Pakistan brings breath of fresh air in knowing how to handle these neglected area for so long. People not in majority should keep their ideas with themselves to implement when majority citizens allow them a chance. Till then keep your precious ideas to yourselves and allow the government in power to execute their strategies.

Ashish Kumar
Mar 02, 2018 10:29am

Talks are not helpful. Build a wall.

Rkk
Mar 02, 2018 10:31am

Let this aspect not be over emphasized as hardly one or two states and very few law makers are from this party in India. Left has already been almost wiped out, after Bengal state went out of the left in the last few elections.

raja
Mar 02, 2018 10:31am

CPI is on the verge of an end from Indian politics.... no one ask them in India ... they dont have any support in public.

helloWorld
Mar 02, 2018 10:35am

So talk to a country who is killing our innocent sons at the border?

SHUBHAM
Mar 02, 2018 10:39am

PM Modi won't consider CPIM and their thoughts seriously on Foreign Relationship with neighbors

Kartikey
Mar 02, 2018 10:48am

9 seats party should not interfere in national policy...

Desi Dimag
Mar 02, 2018 10:50am

Communism is going to vanish from the world very soon. Never take their voice as legitimate.

Nis
Mar 02, 2018 10:50am

The policy of Modi government to deal with Pakistan is best available option, should be continue.

DVK
Mar 02, 2018 10:54am

For the first time, after a long time, left parties are in news. Big article but in Pakistan. Lefts are almost gone from indian political map but the thoughts expressed need some consideration.

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 10:54am

Some people are scared after strong response by Pakistan on LOC

Citizen
Mar 02, 2018 10:55am

Modi was not voted to power for improving relations with Pakistam. Communist are non existent in India except for 2 state, anything they say is irrelevant

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 10:57am

Since General bajwa took command Indian army have suffered casualties hence appoint COAS who have commanded the rawalpindi core as a three star general

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 10:59am

Pakistan should respond India plead for talk positively

World Peace
Mar 02, 2018 10:59am

Indian lefties are weaklings. Ignore them.

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 10:59am

Pakistan should respond India plead for talk positively

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 11:00am

India pleading for talks that means sanity have prevailed

Rahim, Karachi
Mar 02, 2018 11:01am

@Umer These sense coming out from Communist party ie very little q small fraction of parliament and have almost zero influence among people.Hence Indian public don't take them seriously.

Balakrishnan
Mar 02, 2018 11:02am

Left parties are neglected lot by people. They wanted to attract attention. That's all.

Rahul
Mar 02, 2018 11:06am

Left holds no relevance in India politics. Modi is still very strong here and even Congress is struggling to find a foothold. Honestly, the common mood in India at present, isn't in favor of any "official" transactions with Pakistan.

Munnabhai LLB
Mar 02, 2018 11:12am

Left are considered to be jokers with no political relevance. Thier presnece is limited to small places of muslim majority areas and hence catering to thier vote banks. Only such people want talks with Pakistan.

Ravana
Mar 02, 2018 11:13am

Paradoxically left is no more left in Indian political scenario

pervez
Mar 02, 2018 11:13am

No thanks. No talks with India. But be careful, this might encourage leftists back at home.

Ängry ¶itbull ©
Mar 02, 2018 11:16am

In India there is no parties like LEFT, RIGHT , EAST or WEST , there is only one strong party that is Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jjacky
Mar 02, 2018 11:22am

Left parties are worthless in India. No one listens to them. On 3rd these left govt will be routed out from Tripura state. Gud to see pakistanis giving importance to untouchable party.

Agnostic
Mar 02, 2018 11:23am

Sense will one day prevail in otherwise hindutva-charged belligerent Modi regime.

Anuj
Mar 02, 2018 11:27am

"CPI-M has reached a dead end.” - Indians

Tryste
Mar 02, 2018 11:29am

Right is right and left is left out

People
Mar 02, 2018 11:39am

No talks ..... the Left has not been elected by India to design foreign policy so their opinion does not count.

Dr Hilaria.
Mar 02, 2018 11:46am

@Umer Dawood Ibrahim too is sensible to you ,whileFATF does not make sense to you.

Pugmark
Mar 02, 2018 11:47am

Unfortunately sensible and peaceful politicians are a minority in India.

Indian
Mar 02, 2018 11:50am

Left parties are almost out of power in most of the Indian states. No one cares about their suggestions.

PakPukudenguta
Mar 02, 2018 11:52am

Modi jee will never do what the communists want. Communists are hated by Indians. Then, hitting the dead end itself is a policy. So, India is on the correct path. No talks. There will never be talks. War is preferable.

Imranaziz
Mar 02, 2018 11:56am

@BhaRAT sounds good and makes us feel good. But at best a fantasy. I cannot think of a reason why India would want to intiate a peace talk with us. We are the struggling ones currently at recieving end of negative attention of the world. And more or less our policies are now being determined either by US or China. If they talk they would talk to those countries to pressurise us.

John
Mar 02, 2018 12:00pm

Who cares about a party who has 9 members out of the 544 Parliament. India can afford the status quo. Just don't bother.

sdm
Mar 02, 2018 12:02pm
  • What is left of the left parties? They are out of Bengal, BJP is becoming the second largest party. Tripura they are out in this elections. The only place they have some base is Kerala, even in Kerala the BJP is growing.
  • These are parties that will say "Why did you invite Nawaz sharif for swearing in" and then forget that and say talk with pakistan. They have no set stand, just oppose the ruling party.
Indian
Mar 02, 2018 12:03pm

Communist Party of India-Marxist do they exist ?. Well, we don't care about them in India

Neo
Mar 02, 2018 12:05pm

@Shail. Which people are pressing Modi to take action against Pakistan? Is it his party members? Most welcome to try.

Neo
Mar 02, 2018 12:09pm

@Shobhit Who cares about the left? But do care about the people. Consider the plight of affected people on both side of the border. And do care about the soldiers on both sides of the border. Afterall, they are human beings too.

Rana
Mar 02, 2018 12:13pm

Are communist still relevant in India ?There is hardly any fresh young leader there in that party.

neutral
Mar 02, 2018 12:15pm

communists are dying community in India and no one takes them seriously.

Ashok
Mar 02, 2018 12:21pm

Left is kept alive only by left leaning media. I am yet to come across a leftist in my real life. And I have worked in various states in India.

BUDDHIMAN LOKE
Mar 02, 2018 12:27pm

As they say, the Left is not Right ...

Basha
Mar 02, 2018 12:29pm

I doubt Indian public wants any talks or interaction with Pakistanis.

Ramakrishnan Kinattukara
Mar 02, 2018 12:30pm

Cpm in India is a fringe group having less than 2% vote. They can say anything as Indian Constitution ensures freedom of speech to all citizens.

Shailesh
Mar 02, 2018 12:50pm

@Shail And where exactly did you get the 90% figure? There is a possibility that you don't even make 1 percent of nation. I don't speak on behalf of all countrymen but I can tell that I am 100 % in favour of talks and any settlement in larger interest of all people but it must happen with a government that actually represents its country men and women, instead of taking instructions from establishment and I have not seen any positive or negative mood swings in people around me except the BJP-RSS trolls online.

Shekmat
Mar 02, 2018 12:59pm

Very little of the left is left, in other words they are irrelevant

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Mar 02, 2018 12:59pm

Do you people have any idea how many seats this left parties have in the parliament now. They have lost all social and political relevanve here. They live in lullaby land and in new delhis political parties and luncheons and functions.

inder singh bisht
Mar 02, 2018 01:03pm

Not talking to Pakistan is not even an issue in India. The main Opposition party Congress is not asking for the resumption of dialogue. The writer is creating a sense of false hope by giving undue importance to the Left parties who matter very little in today's Indian politics.

Random Indian
Mar 02, 2018 01:05pm

@Ashok The reason you haven't met a leftist is because you say you have "worked" in every state in India. Leftists don't believe in work, only in living off the system, so you probably didn't run into any.

Jyoti
Mar 02, 2018 01:14pm

Unless there emerges a clear leadership in Pakistan the idea of an talks is absurd. Modi has the mandate an he can deliver an unpopular agreement but who is his counterpart in Pakistan who do so. We hope a strong leadership in Pakistan will emerge soon to settle all issues once and for all while Modi is still there. Nothing can be expected out of RahulGandhi and his elk.

Akram
Mar 02, 2018 01:17pm

@Shail "If any party propose talking, they will loose in elections and people will not like it"

You hit the nail on the head. Modi was elected to be anti-Pakistani. How can he be seen to be initiating dialogue?

hemant
Mar 02, 2018 01:23pm

People of India have left the Left

Fiza
Mar 02, 2018 01:23pm

@Shailesh You are speaking only for yourself. If you dont know the ground facts, please stop posing as a national speak. You represent only a fraction of 130B+ population and it doesnt matter.

Yogi
Mar 02, 2018 01:35pm

@Shail true

Ghosh
Mar 02, 2018 01:35pm

1st Law of Indian Politics: "If the Left Parties say doing something will be good for India, it must be bad". It has remained so since the creation of the Communist Party of India in the 1920s.

From HearT
Mar 02, 2018 01:37pm

CPIM has no relevance in India

Patriotic Pakistani
Mar 02, 2018 01:37pm

The Modi government’s policy towards Pakistan has reached a dead end,” the CPI-M said in the latest issue of the party organ, Peoples Democracy. We have to take this observation very seriously as it is coming from a party that reached a dead end more than a decade ago So they are likely to know a thing or two about reaching a dead end.

Anonimous
Mar 02, 2018 01:41pm

Pakistan elected government does not have any say in foreign policy. What can be expected from talks with Pakistan government?

Mani
Mar 02, 2018 01:46pm

That's why left became irrelevant in indian politics ...

Dr BN Anand
Mar 02, 2018 01:46pm

The left parties are now left with just two govts. in the country. , in Tripura and kerala.. one is going to fall soon , may be to morrow when Tripura assembly elections results come. In Parliament, the tota Leftl strength is not even one dozen out of 544 seats. Left does not carry any political weight. Pakistan media making unnecessary expectations from this redundant party. Waste of time only.

V.Govindarajan
Mar 02, 2018 02:00pm

CPI M is no relevance in India. Karat & others have no personal credibility with the public Just to show off their presence they make some statements. I don't think any media house in India bothered to cover this statement. .

Jitendra
Mar 02, 2018 02:18pm

@Basha - sensible Indians know that a stable & peaceful Pakistan is good for india. Pakistan is not an individual. It's a diverse country of 20 crores people, with all kinds of opinions & types.

akil aka
Mar 02, 2018 02:25pm

We need to close the border with india for the next 50 years and look after ourselves....

Raghava
Mar 02, 2018 02:30pm

@Imranaziz Well said

sutapa
Mar 02, 2018 02:34pm

Settling disputes through dialogues is the order of civilized world, especially post WWII.Always welcoming such sane voices..be it comes from left or others

Rajesh
Mar 02, 2018 02:41pm

@Shailesh Please speak for yourself.

suresh
Mar 02, 2018 02:58pm

All the left parties together hold just 2 states out of 29 in India. They are going to loose one of those remaining states tomorrow as election results will be out on 3rd March. To sum up, they don't have any say in Indian politics.

Dilip
Mar 02, 2018 03:03pm

India is a democracy. All have the right to voice their opinion, and they do.

Azmeen
Mar 02, 2018 03:06pm

India is killing Pakistanis through cross-border firing on daily basis but interestingly they are blaming Pakistan for such situation.

Syed Hussain Akbari
Mar 02, 2018 03:07pm

Of course dialogue is the only long lasting solution which will benefit the common man on both sides of the border. But the question is how far is India reliable on following the solutions and commitment. The past experiences have shown that all such agreements are treated ad mere table agreements by India. India has to show that they are the leading country of the region in real sense. However, let us be optimist and move forward.

Tota Ram Verma
Mar 02, 2018 03:07pm

Left parties are left out from Indian politics already .. They have no relevance any longer

Tota Ram Verma
Mar 02, 2018 03:09pm

Left parties in India can’t do anything right

RigourMortis
Mar 02, 2018 03:19pm

The way Indian readers are commenting here, it seems the Left in India isn't that irrelevant after all!

Kailash Singh
Mar 02, 2018 03:19pm

Left parties do not have significant role to play in Indian politics. They have issued such statement just to remain in the news. No body takes them seriously.

George
Mar 02, 2018 03:45pm

Why sane people of Indian remain silent!

BhaRAT
Mar 02, 2018 04:07pm

As per Indians claim no one take them seriously than why comment section are flooded with Indians

Sanjay Patil
Mar 02, 2018 04:26pm

Who cares

camel brain
Mar 02, 2018 04:29pm

Left is useless, lost political junta, more loyal to the Chinese than the country they are born, live and enjoy life in. They are enemies of India, and if they were in Pakistan, they will be enemies of Pakistan as well.

rs
Mar 02, 2018 04:42pm

Left in India is a fading party with expected defeat in Tripura. Their statement has no value.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Mar 02, 2018 04:52pm

Modi is a cancer to the peaceful coexistence of humanity. He is a divider

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 02, 2018 04:53pm

This is the right approach to bring peace in this region.

Shail
Mar 02, 2018 04:58pm

@Akram

Modi was just not elected for Anti Pakistani. Modi was elected for his work.

Look at the Gujrat. I am in Madhya pradesh and I know what is the level of Gujrat, what is the progress. What is the level of Indians reputation outside world after modi as myself was in Dubai.

You will not understand.

MG
Mar 02, 2018 05:06pm

Where are leftists in India? They are dead horse and speak like this sometimes to just to make news.

Monsieur
Mar 02, 2018 05:08pm

irrelevant advise coming from people who did not even win their local elections ....

Observer
Mar 02, 2018 05:09pm

Left should worry about its own existence rather than advising India on foreign policy.

Fried Chillies
Mar 02, 2018 05:16pm

CPI M has been reduced to 9 seats out of 545 odd seats. Their opinion has as much weight as mine.

boby
Mar 02, 2018 06:04pm

Name left signify itself coz it's not right. If one is not right nobody would listen/ pay attention to it. Bottom line is they are never right hence irrelevant.

Neo
Mar 02, 2018 06:20pm

Judging by the Indian readers who have taken the time out to post mostly elaborate comments on here, seems the leftist parties maybe unpopular in India but not entirely irrelevant. I think you do care what these parties say even if you disagree with them.

Bhaijaan
Mar 02, 2018 06:44pm

Irrelevant parties and their leaders making an effort to be taken seriously when they are a discredited lot.

Majnu
Mar 02, 2018 06:52pm

Out of total 543 seats in Indian Parliament, CPI(M) has 9 seats compared to ruling BJP and it's allies having 336 seats. Shows how much that opinion counts.

Azad
Mar 02, 2018 07:01pm

The leftist parties & their communist ideology are a liability in India. Nobody cares what they have to say. The people of India are happy with the BJP government's policy with regards to Pakistan.

