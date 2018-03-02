Left assails Modi’s intransigence, counsels talks with Pakistan
NEW DELHI: India’s parties of the left are losing patience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “no talks” policy with Pakistan, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the largest parliamentary group in the pack, gave expression to the frustration on Thursday, calling for an early resumption of dialogue with Islamabad.
“The Modi government’s policy towards Pakistan has reached a dead end,” the CPI-M said in the latest issue of the party organ, Peoples Democracy. “Despite all its bluster and nationalistic posturing on Kashmir, the Modi government must realise that a dialogue with Pakistan is an essential part of arriving at a political settlement on the Jammu & Kashmir issue.”
Understood to have been penned by former party chief Prakash Karat, who edits the weekly paper, the party pressed the government to work on restoring the 2003 ceasefire agreement together with a resumption of the comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan.
The call came as a host of countries in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood and beyond gathered in Kabul to resolve the sticking regional issue that drives much of diplomacy in South Asia.
Having called off the dialogue with Pakistan in August 2015, the Indian government has steadfastly maintained that there can be no talks till alleged cross-border terrorism stops. “The surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September 2016 were touted to be India’s firm response to cross-border terrorism. The then Defence Minister Manohar Parikar claimed that after continuous ceasefire violations for the past few years, this was the only befitting reply,” the CPI-M recalled.
“However, the aftermath of the surgical strikes show a steady increase in the shelling and firing across the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir. Since the ceasefire was put in place in November 2003, the year 2017 witnessed the highest number of violations so far.”
The constant shelling and artillery fire have taken the lives of scores of civilians on both sides, the party noted, echoing a concern voiced by other communist and left groups. On the Indian side thousands have had to be evacuated from their homes. In Uri sector, 2,000 villagers have taken refuge in Uri town since February 22. Schools have been closed intermittently and livelihoods disrupted, the party said.
“The surgical strikes have not stopped the attacks by extremists from across the border on army and BSF camps, the latest being the attack on the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and the CRPF camp in Srinagar.”
The CPI-M said the Modi government’s “one-dimensional” view that all protests and separatist demands are Pakistan-inspired has prevented it from taking any serious step for a political dialogue within Jammu & Kashmir. “It’s purely security and militaristic approach that has further worsened the situation in the valley.”
The editorial noted that it was in such a situation that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stated in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly that “dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed.... we have to talk since war is no option”. This was immediately refuted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Modi government.
“Ram Madhav, General Secretary of the BJP, retorted that terrorism and talks cannot go together,” the CPI-M recalled.
It said that by closing off all avenues for talks with Pakistan, the Modi government has painted itself into a corner. “There has been no let up in the militant attacks within the valley and the ceasefire on the Line of Control is in tatters. The price being paid by the security forces and the civilian population, in terms of casualties, is escalating.
“There is an urgent need to back off from this blinkered confrontationist stance. First of all, there should be talks to restore the ceasefire and peace on the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir.
Confidence building measures must be initiated. This can be done along with the government making it clear that it will continue to take firm measures to check cross-border infiltration of extremists.
“Simultaneously, the government should initiate talks for the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan. Despite the “no talks” approach the national security advisers of the two countries have met in third countries, the CPI-M noted.
India has also invited the Pakistan commerce minister to participate in the informal WTO ministerial meeting in Delhi in the third week of March. This must be followed up with talks on how to restart the dialogue.
Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018
Some sense coming out from India.
Left parties have less than 10 seats out of 544 seats in parliament. That shows how irrelevant they are!
As a public indian view , let me tell me here, people are right now not in mood to talk with Pakistan. 90% people are with Modi.
People are even pressing Modi to take actions againts Pakistan. So There is no chance of Talking.
If any party propose talking, they will loose in elections and people will not like it
Pakistan no need to give attention to india
CPI-M is in the opposition and has 9 members of Parliament in a house of 545.Does anyone in their right senses feel their opinion counts??
Who care of CPI-M view..... these are outdated parties
Modi is doing the right thing
Who cares what communist party and Mr karat thinks! They are dinosaurs of Indian politics, struggling to survive.
Who cares about the left ? They do not have the mandate of the people, why would a govt which has the mandate of the people should listen to these guys ?
The Left is a declining political group in India heading towards complete decimation. Its views have very little relevance and few takers in the country today. What it says doesn’t count for much and it is in no position to influence Modi government.
Fortunately for India, the left parties are irrelevant
The 'Left' is not a viable political force in India. What it says doesn't matter. They do not represent any significant Indian constituency.
Always do opposite what communist party says
Current BJP foreign policies including Pakistan brings breath of fresh air in knowing how to handle these neglected area for so long. People not in majority should keep their ideas with themselves to implement when majority citizens allow them a chance. Till then keep your precious ideas to yourselves and allow the government in power to execute their strategies.
Talks are not helpful. Build a wall.
Let this aspect not be over emphasized as hardly one or two states and very few law makers are from this party in India. Left has already been almost wiped out, after Bengal state went out of the left in the last few elections.
CPI is on the verge of an end from Indian politics.... no one ask them in India ... they dont have any support in public.
So talk to a country who is killing our innocent sons at the border?
PM Modi won't consider CPIM and their thoughts seriously on Foreign Relationship with neighbors
9 seats party should not interfere in national policy...
Communism is going to vanish from the world very soon. Never take their voice as legitimate.
The policy of Modi government to deal with Pakistan is best available option, should be continue.
For the first time, after a long time, left parties are in news. Big article but in Pakistan. Lefts are almost gone from indian political map but the thoughts expressed need some consideration.
Some people are scared after strong response by Pakistan on LOC
Modi was not voted to power for improving relations with Pakistam. Communist are non existent in India except for 2 state, anything they say is irrelevant
Since General bajwa took command Indian army have suffered casualties hence appoint COAS who have commanded the rawalpindi core as a three star general
Pakistan should respond India plead for talk positively
Indian lefties are weaklings. Ignore them.
Pakistan should respond India plead for talk positively
India pleading for talks that means sanity have prevailed
@Umer These sense coming out from Communist party ie very little q small fraction of parliament and have almost zero influence among people.Hence Indian public don't take them seriously.
Left parties are neglected lot by people. They wanted to attract attention. That's all.
Left holds no relevance in India politics. Modi is still very strong here and even Congress is struggling to find a foothold. Honestly, the common mood in India at present, isn't in favor of any "official" transactions with Pakistan.
Left are considered to be jokers with no political relevance. Thier presnece is limited to small places of muslim majority areas and hence catering to thier vote banks. Only such people want talks with Pakistan.
Paradoxically left is no more left in Indian political scenario
No thanks. No talks with India. But be careful, this might encourage leftists back at home.
In India there is no parties like LEFT, RIGHT , EAST or WEST , there is only one strong party that is Bharatiya Janata Party.
Left parties are worthless in India. No one listens to them. On 3rd these left govt will be routed out from Tripura state. Gud to see pakistanis giving importance to untouchable party.
Sense will one day prevail in otherwise hindutva-charged belligerent Modi regime.
"CPI-M has reached a dead end.” - Indians
Right is right and left is left out
No talks ..... the Left has not been elected by India to design foreign policy so their opinion does not count.
@Umer Dawood Ibrahim too is sensible to you ,whileFATF does not make sense to you.
Unfortunately sensible and peaceful politicians are a minority in India.
Left parties are almost out of power in most of the Indian states. No one cares about their suggestions.
Modi jee will never do what the communists want. Communists are hated by Indians. Then, hitting the dead end itself is a policy. So, India is on the correct path. No talks. There will never be talks. War is preferable.
@BhaRAT sounds good and makes us feel good. But at best a fantasy. I cannot think of a reason why India would want to intiate a peace talk with us. We are the struggling ones currently at recieving end of negative attention of the world. And more or less our policies are now being determined either by US or China. If they talk they would talk to those countries to pressurise us.
Who cares about a party who has 9 members out of the 544 Parliament. India can afford the status quo. Just don't bother.
Communist Party of India-Marxist do they exist ?. Well, we don't care about them in India
@Shail. Which people are pressing Modi to take action against Pakistan? Is it his party members? Most welcome to try.
@Shobhit Who cares about the left? But do care about the people. Consider the plight of affected people on both side of the border. And do care about the soldiers on both sides of the border. Afterall, they are human beings too.
Are communist still relevant in India ?There is hardly any fresh young leader there in that party.
communists are dying community in India and no one takes them seriously.
Left is kept alive only by left leaning media. I am yet to come across a leftist in my real life. And I have worked in various states in India.
As they say, the Left is not Right ...
I doubt Indian public wants any talks or interaction with Pakistanis.
Cpm in India is a fringe group having less than 2% vote. They can say anything as Indian Constitution ensures freedom of speech to all citizens.
@Shail And where exactly did you get the 90% figure? There is a possibility that you don't even make 1 percent of nation. I don't speak on behalf of all countrymen but I can tell that I am 100 % in favour of talks and any settlement in larger interest of all people but it must happen with a government that actually represents its country men and women, instead of taking instructions from establishment and I have not seen any positive or negative mood swings in people around me except the BJP-RSS trolls online.
Very little of the left is left, in other words they are irrelevant
Do you people have any idea how many seats this left parties have in the parliament now. They have lost all social and political relevanve here. They live in lullaby land and in new delhis political parties and luncheons and functions.
Not talking to Pakistan is not even an issue in India. The main Opposition party Congress is not asking for the resumption of dialogue. The writer is creating a sense of false hope by giving undue importance to the Left parties who matter very little in today's Indian politics.
@Ashok The reason you haven't met a leftist is because you say you have "worked" in every state in India. Leftists don't believe in work, only in living off the system, so you probably didn't run into any.
Unless there emerges a clear leadership in Pakistan the idea of an talks is absurd. Modi has the mandate an he can deliver an unpopular agreement but who is his counterpart in Pakistan who do so. We hope a strong leadership in Pakistan will emerge soon to settle all issues once and for all while Modi is still there. Nothing can be expected out of RahulGandhi and his elk.
@Shail "If any party propose talking, they will loose in elections and people will not like it"
You hit the nail on the head. Modi was elected to be anti-Pakistani. How can he be seen to be initiating dialogue?
People of India have left the Left
@Shailesh You are speaking only for yourself. If you dont know the ground facts, please stop posing as a national speak. You represent only a fraction of 130B+ population and it doesnt matter.
@Shail true
1st Law of Indian Politics: "If the Left Parties say doing something will be good for India, it must be bad". It has remained so since the creation of the Communist Party of India in the 1920s.
CPIM has no relevance in India
The Modi government’s policy towards Pakistan has reached a dead end,” the CPI-M said in the latest issue of the party organ, Peoples Democracy. We have to take this observation very seriously as it is coming from a party that reached a dead end more than a decade ago So they are likely to know a thing or two about reaching a dead end.
Pakistan elected government does not have any say in foreign policy. What can be expected from talks with Pakistan government?
That's why left became irrelevant in indian politics ...
The left parties are now left with just two govts. in the country. , in Tripura and kerala.. one is going to fall soon , may be to morrow when Tripura assembly elections results come. In Parliament, the tota Leftl strength is not even one dozen out of 544 seats. Left does not carry any political weight. Pakistan media making unnecessary expectations from this redundant party. Waste of time only.
CPI M is no relevance in India. Karat & others have no personal credibility with the public Just to show off their presence they make some statements. I don't think any media house in India bothered to cover this statement. .
@Basha - sensible Indians know that a stable & peaceful Pakistan is good for india. Pakistan is not an individual. It's a diverse country of 20 crores people, with all kinds of opinions & types.
We need to close the border with india for the next 50 years and look after ourselves....
@Imranaziz Well said
Settling disputes through dialogues is the order of civilized world, especially post WWII.Always welcoming such sane voices..be it comes from left or others
@Shailesh Please speak for yourself.
All the left parties together hold just 2 states out of 29 in India. They are going to loose one of those remaining states tomorrow as election results will be out on 3rd March. To sum up, they don't have any say in Indian politics.
India is a democracy. All have the right to voice their opinion, and they do.
India is killing Pakistanis through cross-border firing on daily basis but interestingly they are blaming Pakistan for such situation.
Of course dialogue is the only long lasting solution which will benefit the common man on both sides of the border. But the question is how far is India reliable on following the solutions and commitment. The past experiences have shown that all such agreements are treated ad mere table agreements by India. India has to show that they are the leading country of the region in real sense. However, let us be optimist and move forward.
Left parties are left out from Indian politics already .. They have no relevance any longer
Left parties in India can’t do anything right
The way Indian readers are commenting here, it seems the Left in India isn't that irrelevant after all!
Left parties do not have significant role to play in Indian politics. They have issued such statement just to remain in the news. No body takes them seriously.
Why sane people of Indian remain silent!
As per Indians claim no one take them seriously than why comment section are flooded with Indians
Who cares
Left is useless, lost political junta, more loyal to the Chinese than the country they are born, live and enjoy life in. They are enemies of India, and if they were in Pakistan, they will be enemies of Pakistan as well.
Left in India is a fading party with expected defeat in Tripura. Their statement has no value.
Modi is a cancer to the peaceful coexistence of humanity. He is a divider
This is the right approach to bring peace in this region.
@Akram
Modi was just not elected for Anti Pakistani. Modi was elected for his work.
Look at the Gujrat. I am in Madhya pradesh and I know what is the level of Gujrat, what is the progress. What is the level of Indians reputation outside world after modi as myself was in Dubai.
You will not understand.
Where are leftists in India? They are dead horse and speak like this sometimes to just to make news.
irrelevant advise coming from people who did not even win their local elections ....
Left should worry about its own existence rather than advising India on foreign policy.
CPI M has been reduced to 9 seats out of 545 odd seats. Their opinion has as much weight as mine.
Name left signify itself coz it's not right. If one is not right nobody would listen/ pay attention to it. Bottom line is they are never right hence irrelevant.
Judging by the Indian readers who have taken the time out to post mostly elaborate comments on here, seems the leftist parties maybe unpopular in India but not entirely irrelevant. I think you do care what these parties say even if you disagree with them.
Irrelevant parties and their leaders making an effort to be taken seriously when they are a discredited lot.
Out of total 543 seats in Indian Parliament, CPI(M) has 9 seats compared to ruling BJP and it's allies having 336 seats. Shows how much that opinion counts.
The leftist parties & their communist ideology are a liability in India. Nobody cares what they have to say. The people of India are happy with the BJP government's policy with regards to Pakistan.