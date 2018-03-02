Energy sector circular debt touches record Rs922bn
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’ energy sector’s circular debt is estimated to have gone beyond a record Rs922 billion mark by end of November 2017.
According to a report submitted to the parliament this week, the Ministry of Finance has put the amount of circular debt at Rs472.678bn as of November 30, 2017.
The report, however, did not explain that another Rs450bn debt was separately parked with Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) — a subsidiary of the power division — created to raise funds from commercial banks and is financed through surcharges built into the consumer tariff.
Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan reported that the amount of the said circular debt (Rs472.678bn) of the sector payable to power generators, short term in nature, did not appear in annual State Bank report of 2016-17. The report only indicated long-term loans payable by economic groups of domestic and foreign financial institutions.
The finance ministry’s report put the payables to oil and gas sector at Rs103bn, including Rs89.4bn to Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The dues to oil and gas companies had stood at Rs71bn in December 2013.
This is despite the fact the PSO had reported Rs285bn receivables from the power sector earlier this month. This also meant that the federal government’s capping plan three years ago to trim down the circular debt to Rs204bn by mid-2018 was falling apart.
The ministry reported payables to Hub Power Company at Rs70bn in November this year, slightly lower than Rs75bn in 2013. By contrast, the dues to Kot Addu Power Company surged to Rs73bn in November FY18 against Rs41bn in 2013. Likewise, the bills to AES also increased to Rs19bn compared to Rs11bn four years ago.
Including these major companies, total payables to all the independent power producers were reported at Rs288bn this year versus Rs270bn in 2013. Payables to Wapda hydro and others were reported by MoF at Rs52bn this year in contrast to Rs138bn four years ago.
As such, the total fresh flow of circular debt has now reached Rs472bn as of November 30, 2017 after clearance of Rs480bn in 2013, soon after the PML-N came into power.
The finance ministry reported servicing of PHPL debt at Rs17.558bn but did not report the total stock of debt on PHPL books that now stands at about Rs450bn compared to Rs335bn in 2013.
Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari recently conceded that the power sector losses which amounted to about Rs120bn were now estimated at Rs360bn per annum as transmission and distribution losses dropped only 1.2 per cent in four years while the supply increased significantly.
This was despite the fact that the power division had reported to the cabinet committee on energy in August 2017 that overall recoveries had improved to 93pc compared to 88-89pc in 2014. A series of surcharges were imposed over the last four years and oil prices witnessed a historic fall.
The additional costs to consumers included about Rs4.50 per unit through a series of surcharges, like tariff rationalisation and financing cost etc, and about Rs1.50 per unit by withholding notifications on tariffs determined by the regulator 2015-16 onwards.
Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2018
Congratulations. Good going.
Nothing to worry about. With Iron Brother by our side, we will have so much cheap power that we will export it to all our neighbours. Maybe give it for free as a gesture of goodwill. Just wait and watch
The bubble soon to burst!
Another failure on part of the Government. I hope the burden is not passed on to the consumers who have been paying their bills on time.
so by the time new government will come it will be above 1 trillion rupees easily . Incompetency and no will to solve this issue has caused havoc with development budgets specially little room for hydroelectric and renewable energy projects where fuel cost is minimal.In the end average Pakistani suffers the most...
good omen
Prepare for load shedding in Summers
Pakistani economic pundits have advised to turn this circular debt into a spherical debt.
Oh what do you think??
DO you remember? Britishers came to India as traders and then become rulers. After Sri Lanka and African countries, Pakistan will soon proxy ruled by China. May be Karachi port will be leased to China soon.
Once CPEC is finished this amount is nothing.
Our Chinese friends will save us.
We need Dr Shahid Masood to completly expose the present scenario as nothing from the government mouth is true.
Debt will convert into surplus when CPEC is operational
Good luck to next Govt :)
Thanks Nawaz shareef for huge debts on Pakistan.
This is very sad that the fuel problem has bedeviled our country since the beginning and the bureaucracy did nothing to solve this problem on a permanent basis. Adhocism in fuel policy was continued deliberately as a huge part of its import bill was misappropriated as commission, and therefore the authorities let the imported fuel system to ride along. Electricity is a secondary form of energy, but no attempt was made to produce it from cheap sourced such as garbage, water-flow, coal, sun, wind, nuclear etc. Our country thus remains bogged down in dollar loans and remains unsteady.
So much for PMLN promises. Is this what Nawaz Sharif meant when he said he would end loadshedding in 2018? That it wouldn't really happen and that too at a terrible price.
But Sharif brothers say all is well.
Those who are talking of CPEC here, I am sure, don't even know 1% of what cpec is!! Cpec is Chinese business program, no free lunch for us. It's all about China's profit and under the table gain for our politicians
Disturbing. Each and every government in Pakistan's history, ever after the demise of Quaid e Azam, has simply spent extravagantly, collecting debts for the nation. In recent times, the energy sector circular debt has become a special bane for us. Just because a few influential people want to get big kickbacks .
They should install prepaid meters. That's what a neighbouring country did to fix this problem.
Pakistan’s state companies are not hired on merit and they do not understand basics of business survival and profitability. As a result dues are not paid by Power Generating companies to fuel suppliers such as PSO, Sui Gas and Oil Refineries. On the other hand Power or Electricity Generating companies are not paid in time by government agencies and depts. including dept of defence and their cantonements. PML-N govt in their first year paid around Rs 450 billions to remove circulat debt but failed to break the bad practices That create circular debt. Other countries rightly look down upon us. Some honesty and courage is needed to break the cycle of circular debt.