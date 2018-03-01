DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi police begin arresting people for throwing garbage in the open

Imtiaz AliMarch 01, 2018

Email


A few days after the Sindh government imposed a ban on dumping of household, industrial and hospital waste in the open, the Karachi police have started taking action against citizens for throwing garbage and registering cases against them.

Police arrested two suspects who allegedly threw garbage on a main road in Karachi's old city area, said Nabi Bux SHO Adil Khan.

The officer said two persons namely Abdul Qadir and Irfan were arrested and a first information report (FIR) was registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was registered on behalf of the state.

The arrested men were presented before a local court which released them on bail, said the SHO.

Khan said the action was taken after the provincial government recently imposed a ban on dumping of trash outside the home instead of at designated places and burning of garbage, which causes environmental pollution and health hazards.

Similar action against throwing garbage outside homes was also taken in Garden, Saudabad and Khawaja Ajmer Nagri areas.

The Sindh home department on recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed water commission had banned dumping of household, industrial, commercial and hospital waste in open spaces of residential and commercial areas.

The ban has been imposed in light of environmental and health hazards caused by the open disposal of waste.

The home department had authorised the SHO of concerned police stations to take action against the violators of the ban.

The Sindh government has been struggling to contain Karachi's garbage emergency for years. In neighbourhoods across the city mounds of garbage can be observed piling up everywhere.

There is no reliable data about the amount of solid waste the metropolis generates on a daily basis, though estimates suggest it runs into thousands of tonnes.

Much of the waste ends up in dumps, alleyways and open spaces where it remains for weeks if not longer, while some of it is burnt in bonfires that unleash a vile miasma that chokes the entire locality.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Maqbool
Mar 01, 2018 10:47pm

Not too late to be part of civilized world

Nayyar Rashid
Mar 01, 2018 10:49pm

I believe it is a non bailable offence... How did the magistrate released them on bail....

Fatih khan
Mar 01, 2018 10:56pm

Now we're on the right track!

Pakistani
Mar 01, 2018 11:03pm

Well done

Hassan (Karachi)
Mar 01, 2018 11:19pm

FINALLY! And I hope this is implemented by all Sindh Police in Karachi even after the elections. Sindh Police should have a hotline for people to report reckless behavior of citizens.

Gypsy
Mar 01, 2018 11:30pm

Great move, must be imposed all over the city

Changez Khan
Mar 01, 2018 11:54pm

put them behind bars

arshad
Mar 01, 2018 11:55pm

What about Dumper Load of Garbage being dumped beside roads in Mehran Town ??

Entire Mehran town roads are blocked due to this. The SHO has been sleeping for months as this has been going on for months.

Karim
Mar 01, 2018 11:56pm

The root cause is exploding Population and no resulting infrastructure in place. It can only get worse.

J.J.Baloch
Mar 01, 2018 11:56pm

Hope for the good.

Rana
Mar 02, 2018 12:01am

Did the karachi police talked with authorities to provide trash bins first? Where would prople throw their trash if the authorities do not provide any method .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Legal guillotine

Legal guillotine

Today’s expansive judicial power is rooted in our own judicial history, besides being a global phenomenon.

Editorial

March 02, 2018

Kabul’s bold offer

THROUGH a pall of extreme violence, a glimmer of hope has appeared. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani opened a peace...
March 02, 2018

Pakistanis at Gitmo

ALTHOUGH reduced to a few dozen prisoners — six of them Pakistani nationals — Guantanamo Bay has held terror...
March 02, 2018

Moody’s report

DESPITE the challenges faced by Pakistan’s financial system, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic given ...
March 01, 2018

Disarray at PSX

THE wrangling amid the board of directors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange is testimony to the enduring power of the...
March 01, 2018

Mobile phone suspension

IN the long fight against militancy, the state has faced a number of new difficulties and made many mistakes. Yet,...