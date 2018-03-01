DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Elderly Pakistani couple evacuated from embattled Ghouta

AFPMarch 01, 2018

Email


Mohammad Akram, a Pakistani national who has been living in Syria since 1974, speaks during an interview with AFP prior to his evacuation, in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 28, 2018. — AFP
Mohammad Akram, a Pakistani national who has been living in Syria since 1974, speaks during an interview with AFP prior to his evacuation, in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 28, 2018. — AFP

An elderly Pakistani man and his wife have fled Syria's embattled Eastern Ghouta, the Red Crescent said on Thursday, the only known civilians to have left since a “humanitarian pause” took effect.

The rebel enclave outside Damascus has seen some of the worst bombardment and fighting of the Syrian civil war since Russia-backed government forces launched an assault on February 18.

The evacuation comes after a “humanitarian pause” announced by Russia came into effect on Tuesday following days of air strikes and clashes that killed 600 civilians.

“An elderly Pakistani couple were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon from Eastern Ghouta,” a medical source with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent said.

Jaish al-Islam, a dominant rebel faction in the enclave, also said the Pakistani couple had left.

“A Pakistani family made up of a man and his wife have been evacuated,” the faction's Mohamed Alloush said on Twitter.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the couple were the only people among the besieged enclave's 400,000 residents to have left since the “humanitarian pause” started on Tuesday.

Russia this week ordered the daily five-hour pause in the enclave and said it was guaranteeing civilians safe passage to flee.

But Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said the Pakistani couple were leaving the enclave not because of “this pause” but as a result of months of negotiations by the Pakistani embassy.

Mohammad Fadhl Akram, 73, and his wife Saghran Bibi were evacuated to Damascus.

But they had to leave his two sons, three daughters and 12 grandchildren behind, he told AFP in the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma before leaving.

“I hope God protects them,” said Akram, who wore a warm hat and sported a trimmed white beard. “I don't want anything else.”

Eastern Ghouta has been under siege by regime forces since 2013, with residents facing severe food and medical shortages even before the latest assault.

The Russian announcement fell far short of a full 30-day ceasefire voted for by the United Nations Security Council that has yet to be implemented.

Dozens of trucks loaded with relief supplies have been unable to enter the enclave.

More than 340,000 people have been killed since the civil war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Akzis KSA
Mar 01, 2018 07:46pm

What on earth was he doing in Syria?

Panocha
Mar 01, 2018 07:48pm

How did he end up over there.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Tax culture

Tax culture

The world over, revenue collection has never been a pleasant task.

Editorial

March 01, 2018

Disarray at PSX

THE wrangling amid the board of directors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange is testimony to the enduring power of the...
March 01, 2018

Mobile phone suspension

IN the long fight against militancy, the state has faced a number of new difficulties and made many mistakes. Yet,...
Updated February 28, 2018

Still ‘missing’

AN air of stultifying inaction has descended over the issue of enforced disappearances, even as people continue to ...
Updated February 28, 2018

Saudi Arabia reforms

Allowing song and dance while crushing dissent does not indicate a progressive direction.
February 28, 2018

Measles wake-up call

THE country’s challenges vis-à-vis health issues are both formidable and well known. Unfortunately, the focus on...