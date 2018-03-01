Viral video of kid bowling in backyard draws Wasim Akram comparisons
A video of a kid bowling with a silky smooth left-arm action in a backyard has gone viral on Twitter — even the great Wasim Akram could not help but notice the kid's raw talent.
The shalwar kameez-clad kid, who doesn't seem older than 10 years, can be seen bowling multiple deliveries to a single stump with superb control and accuracy.
Soon after the video was uploaded on Twitter, Akram took notice of it, saying:
While some saw a bit of of Akram in the kid, others likened him to Mohammad Amir.
It remains unknown who and from where the kid is, but many on Twitter have urged people of influence to find and nurture him into an asset for Pakistan cricket.
We are an extremely talented nation. Kudos to you kid!
Support this kid to make him a real "gem" for Pakistan Cricket!
Comparing amir to Wasim Akrams calibre is laughable. Im sure there are many other boys like this one in the video. Swinging with a tape ball and cricket ball is two different things.
Such talents must be harnessed.
Good luck hero
Nice bowling. Line and length is best.I am from India. But it's request Pakistani brothers please support this kid. Want to see him in Pakistani Cricket team.
I am Hindu(Brahmin). But still will say "Ya Allah" make Pakistan strong country(because in the end I know God is one.So no matter what you say to him. In the end if we see we all do pray by saying different name of God). After all Pakistan is our brother. Thanks to all
my goodness, just like Muhammad Amir. Exactly like him.
I'm big cricket fan and even bigger fan of Pakistani bowlers. Yes I admit you guys are better than in Indian producing top notch bowlers. Wishing to see Pakistan bowling talent give trouble to every team in the world apart from India.
Seriously, polish this talent for future strike.
MashaAllah.
Great.
Find him Dawn.. you can do it
Raw Talent !
Still better line & length then Wahab Riaz
Fast, Speed, Accuracy, Beautiful Action, Nice Wrist position. Great natural Talent. A great bowler in the making. God Bless You. God Bless This Nation where without basic facilities in the hands of poverty legends are born.
seen this video on twitter.he is bowling with exceptional accuracy and swinging the ball.
May Government gives a little attention to Hockey.The parallel sleeping talent would also awake up. Appreciate appointing Coach but he will be helpless if no talent like legend Sami, Islah, Hassan Srdar, Shehnaz,Assad Malick.
Wasim Akram should act responsibly this time and help fund Kid's education, not get him dropped out like himself
Need to groom this young boy..PCB to take care of thing promising talent
Waseem Akram was not great he got away from match fixing allegation but he is tainted
@Punjabi Munda(India) We love you too...:)
I'm Indian, but I must admit that Pakistan has good talent in fast bowling. Unfortunately most of them just fizzle away. Hope this kid becomes the next Akram.
amazing!!!! wishing this kid all the best....
It is a game changing incident. the whole world could be a better place soon.
He just remind me my childhood. Just kidding!
@Punjabi Munda(India) well said !
Lovely.... fascinating to watch
Help him please
Amazing kid. Flawless action.
Great talent. Find him and nurture him, do not let this talent go waste.
@Punjabi Munda(India) From another Punjabi, many thanks. You have a big heart.
Yes, Future international Bowler. Nice
They need to find him and get him in the under 15 program and groom for under 19 program... Someone please do not let this rare opportunity slip by...
This kid does have a nice and smooth action. What is more impressive is the backing and support he seems to be getting from his elders/parents. Keep it up kid!
Send him to India we can give him better life and make him star
@Asif haters gonna hate!
Indeed he is next Wasim, please nurture him.
The best way to nurture this talented cricket whiz is to draft him into our current test team. Let us see how he performs in real life.
Its in air and land.
More like amir than wasim but brilliant nonetheless Most fast bowlers vary their actions as they progress. 2Ws did the same, both developed a smooth effortless actions as their career progressed. The finest example of a fast bowler in their twilight trying to mitigate loss of pace is Waqar who replaced the loss of few yards with deadly accuracy and swing control
Wasim Akram is such a great bowler he destroyed the career of Krishnamacharya Srikkanth... Srikkanth is my favourite batsman... but the brilliance of Wasim Akram is equally great.
Best wishes to the boy and hope Pakistsn utilizes his talent to the fullest
Beautiful arm action. Face pointing to the stumps at time of delivery ...wow