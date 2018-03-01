Viral video of kid bowling in backyard draws Wasim Akram comparisons

A video of a kid bowling with a silky smooth left-arm action in a backyard has gone viral on Twitter — even the great Wasim Akram could not help but notice the kid's raw talent.

The shalwar kameez-clad kid, who doesn't seem older than 10 years, can be seen bowling multiple deliveries to a single stump with superb control and accuracy.

Soon after the video was uploaded on Twitter, Akram took notice of it, saying:

While some saw a bit of of Akram in the kid, others likened him to Mohammad Amir.

It remains unknown who and from where the kid is, but many on Twitter have urged people of influence to find and nurture him into an asset for Pakistan cricket.