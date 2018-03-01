DAWN.COM

Viral video of kid bowling in backyard draws Wasim Akram comparisons

Dawn.com March 01, 2018

Image from Twitter
A video of a kid bowling with a silky smooth left-arm action in a backyard has gone viral on Twitter — even the great Wasim Akram could not help but notice the kid's raw talent.

The shalwar kameez-clad kid, who doesn't seem older than 10 years, can be seen bowling multiple deliveries to a single stump with superb control and accuracy.

Soon after the video was uploaded on Twitter, Akram took notice of it, saying:

While some saw a bit of of Akram in the kid, others likened him to Mohammad Amir.

It remains unknown who and from where the kid is, but many on Twitter have urged people of influence to find and nurture him into an asset for Pakistan cricket.

Comments (43)

ProudPakistani
Mar 01, 2018 04:44pm

We are an extremely talented nation. Kudos to you kid!

Pro Pakistani
Mar 01, 2018 04:45pm

Support this kid to make him a real "gem" for Pakistan Cricket!

Asif
Mar 01, 2018 04:45pm

Comparing amir to Wasim Akrams calibre is laughable. Im sure there are many other boys like this one in the video. Swinging with a tape ball and cricket ball is two different things.

Sangat Singh
Mar 01, 2018 04:48pm

Such talents must be harnessed.

MG
Mar 01, 2018 04:51pm

Good luck hero

Punjabi Munda(India)
Mar 01, 2018 04:51pm

Nice bowling. Line and length is best.I am from India. But it's request Pakistani brothers please support this kid. Want to see him in Pakistani Cricket team.

I am Hindu(Brahmin). But still will say "Ya Allah" make Pakistan strong country(because in the end I know God is one.So no matter what you say to him. In the end if we see we all do pray by saying different name of God). After all Pakistan is our brother. Thanks to all

ak
Mar 01, 2018 04:53pm

my goodness, just like Muhammad Amir. Exactly like him.

J Yeddyurappa
Mar 01, 2018 04:56pm

I'm big cricket fan and even bigger fan of Pakistani bowlers. Yes I admit you guys are better than in Indian producing top notch bowlers. Wishing to see Pakistan bowling talent give trouble to every team in the world apart from India.

Voice
Mar 01, 2018 04:57pm

Seriously, polish this talent for future strike.

Amer Rao
Mar 01, 2018 04:59pm

MashaAllah.

Saad Khan
Mar 01, 2018 05:00pm

Great.

Raja
Mar 01, 2018 05:01pm

Find him Dawn.. you can do it

Analysis
Mar 01, 2018 05:02pm

Raw Talent !

zalmay
Mar 01, 2018 05:09pm

Still better line & length then Wahab Riaz

Lahore---
Mar 01, 2018 05:11pm

Fast, Speed, Accuracy, Beautiful Action, Nice Wrist position. Great natural Talent. A great bowler in the making. God Bless You. God Bless This Nation where without basic facilities in the hands of poverty legends are born.

fairy
Mar 01, 2018 05:13pm

seen this video on twitter.he is bowling with exceptional accuracy and swinging the ball.

Asif
Mar 01, 2018 05:21pm

May Government gives a little attention to Hockey.The parallel sleeping talent would also awake up. Appreciate appointing Coach but he will be helpless if no talent like legend Sami, Islah, Hassan Srdar, Shehnaz,Assad Malick.

weq
Mar 01, 2018 05:22pm

Wasim Akram should act responsibly this time and help fund Kid's education, not get him dropped out like himself

Zafar Ahmed
Mar 01, 2018 05:32pm

Need to groom this young boy..PCB to take care of thing promising talent

Khurram
Mar 01, 2018 05:43pm

Waseem Akram was not great he got away from match fixing allegation but he is tainted

Jason
Mar 01, 2018 05:43pm

@Punjabi Munda(India) We love you too...:)

John Dinesh
Mar 01, 2018 05:54pm

I'm Indian, but I must admit that Pakistan has good talent in fast bowling. Unfortunately most of them just fizzle away. Hope this kid becomes the next Akram.

CALCUTTA MAN
Mar 01, 2018 05:57pm

amazing!!!! wishing this kid all the best....

Panocha
Mar 01, 2018 06:04pm

It is a game changing incident. the whole world could be a better place soon.

Shan
Mar 01, 2018 06:08pm

He just remind me my childhood. Just kidding!

Hamed Quraishi
Mar 01, 2018 06:12pm

@Punjabi Munda(India) well said !

Nadeem
Mar 01, 2018 06:21pm

Lovely.... fascinating to watch

MasterBaba
Mar 01, 2018 06:34pm

Help him please

Dilip Mittal
Mar 01, 2018 06:36pm

Amazing kid. Flawless action.

Ask king
Mar 01, 2018 06:38pm

Great talent. Find him and nurture him, do not let this talent go waste.

rathorew
Mar 01, 2018 06:42pm

@Punjabi Munda(India) From another Punjabi, many thanks. You have a big heart.

GLY Mendon
Mar 01, 2018 07:01pm

Yes, Future international Bowler. Nice

Peace
Mar 01, 2018 07:09pm

They need to find him and get him in the under 15 program and groom for under 19 program... Someone please do not let this rare opportunity slip by...

American Raja
Mar 01, 2018 07:14pm

This kid does have a nice and smooth action. What is more impressive is the backing and support he seems to be getting from his elders/parents. Keep it up kid!

Amit
Mar 01, 2018 07:20pm

Send him to India we can give him better life and make him star

Shahid Mahmood
Mar 01, 2018 07:26pm

@Asif haters gonna hate!

Ash India
Mar 01, 2018 07:35pm

Indeed he is next Wasim, please nurture him.

Mujhe Kyun Nikala
Mar 01, 2018 07:41pm

The best way to nurture this talented cricket whiz is to draft him into our current test team. Let us see how he performs in real life.

SATT
Mar 01, 2018 07:42pm

Its in air and land.

MNKhan
Mar 01, 2018 07:51pm

More like amir than wasim but brilliant nonetheless Most fast bowlers vary their actions as they progress. 2Ws did the same, both developed a smooth effortless actions as their career progressed. The finest example of a fast bowler in their twilight trying to mitigate loss of pace is Waqar who replaced the loss of few yards with deadly accuracy and swing control

Thamil K
Mar 01, 2018 07:58pm

Wasim Akram is such a great bowler he destroyed the career of Krishnamacharya Srikkanth... Srikkanth is my favourite batsman... but the brilliance of Wasim Akram is equally great.

Abdul
Mar 01, 2018 07:59pm

Best wishes to the boy and hope Pakistsn utilizes his talent to the fullest

PKS
Mar 01, 2018 08:05pm

Beautiful arm action. Face pointing to the stumps at time of delivery ...wow

