Pakistan ready for one-on-one mediation with Taliban, says Asif

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 01, 2018

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday extended support to Kabul's proposed political process seeking to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political group, and said Pakistan is ready for one-on-one talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Asif's statements come a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the second Kabul Process conference offered recognition of the Taliban as a political group and asked the group to take part in peace talks "to save the country".

The offer adds to a series of signals from both the Western-backed government and the Taliban suggesting a greater willingness to consider dialogue.

The Afghan president said the process would be accompanied by coordinated diplomatic support including a global effort to persuade Pakistan, which Kabul has regularly accused of aiding the Taliban, of the advantages of a stable Afghanistan. Ghani also renewed an offer of talks with Pakistan, which Islamabad welcomed.

"The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are actually discussions between two political forces, and Pakistan will support it," Asif told a group of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investors today.

"Pakistan is also ready for one-on-one mediation with the Afghan Taliban," he added,

The foreign minister observed that "some institutions" portray their own interests as being in the greater national interest, and that "this habit will also be changed soon".

"The effects of the 80s and the Musharraf era still exist, Pakistan will not make the same mistakes now and keep American interests above its own," Asif asserted.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is currently going through an period of uncertainty but he is "completely certain that we will come out of it."

Commenting on the US' recent interest in Pak-India dialogue, Asif said, "The US can have an interest in Pak India discussions, but before that it should create some balance in its South Asia policy."

Ghani's framework

President Ashraf Ghani has proposed a ceasefire and release of prisoners as part of a range of options including new elections, involving the militants, and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

“We are making this offer without preconditions in order to lead to a peace agreement,” the president had said at the 'Kabul Process'.

“The Taliban are expec­ted to give input to the peace-making process, the goal of which is to draw the Taliban, as an organisation, to peace talks,” he said, adding that he would not “pre-judge” any group seeking peace.

He said the Afghan government would provide passports and issue visas to Taliban members and their families and open an office for them in Kabul. Ghani said his government would also work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

In addition, Taliban prisoners could be released and their names removed from international blacklists, while security arrangements could be made for Taliban agreeing to join a process of reconciliation. Former fighters and refugees could be reintegrated and provided with jobs.

In return for Ghani’s offer, the Taliban would have to recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law, including the rights of women, one of the priorities for Afghanistan’s international partners.

Taliban officials have acknowledged that they have faced pressure from friendly countries to accept talks and said their recent offers to talk to the United States reflected concern that they could be seen to be standing in the way of peace.

Explore: What is Ashraf Ghani's plan to end Afghanistan's 40-year conflict?

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Khalid
Mar 01, 2018 04:08pm

Well done please do

Khalid
Mar 01, 2018 04:12pm

Well done

Zak
Mar 01, 2018 04:52pm

Divide politics is not in countries interest and neither is parroting our non well wisher countries point of view. The ‘ institutions’ have kept the country safe from the enemy, while the politicians have kept the heir leader safe from the opposition. One works for the nation, the other for its own self party interest. Not a good foreign minister.

Meow
Mar 01, 2018 04:58pm

Please tweet..

Suresh Kumar
Mar 01, 2018 05:09pm

Of course of are friends. No doubt.

Nomansland
Mar 01, 2018 05:42pm

Of course you are ready !!

ExMohajirInUK
Mar 01, 2018 06:00pm

Good initiative, but I don't see this happening anytime sooner. Lets hope for the best

M Syed
Mar 01, 2018 06:39pm

@Khalid Well done

KAZIM REZA
Mar 01, 2018 07:10pm

If Pakistan keeps its own interests above America's ...let's a see.

Chacha
Mar 01, 2018 07:42pm

Make sense

Abdul
Mar 01, 2018 07:57pm

The discussions are an internal issue of Afghanistan and Pakistsn should keep of it

RAJu
Mar 01, 2018 08:39pm

@Zak yes,agreed.thanks to the "institutions"only 50%of land is lost.

Haider
Mar 01, 2018 08:45pm

Pre requisite for any peace in Afghanistan is complete withdrawal of US occupation force.

