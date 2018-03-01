DAWN.COM

JIT declares Shahid Masood's claims about Zainab's murderer false

Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 01, 2018

A report submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday regarding television anchor Dr Shahid Masood's claims about 6-year-old Zainab's killer states that all 18 of the revelations made by Masood were false and baseless.

The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show that Zainab's rapist and murderer, Imran Ali, was a member of a pornography gang, which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.

His claims about the bank accounts, however, were rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its report to the joint investigation team (JIT) that was formed earlier by the Punjab government to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.

A JIT, separately formed by the SC to investigate Masood's claims, said in the report submitted to court today that Masood was unable to support any of his claims with evidence.

The report said that Masood's allegations regarding the killer belonging to an international ring connected to child pornography are false and that there is no evidence regarding the existence of any international bank accounts in Ali's name.

"The convict is a poor man and there is no evidence of any international bank accounts in his name," the report said, also ruling out any influential politician backing Imran Ali.

The JIT report also said that Masood's claim that someone would try to prove Ali to be clinically insane during trial was also false.

"Shahid Masood has failed to substantiate his claims with proof," the JIT said.

While hearing the case earlier, the chief justice had warned Masood of dire consequences if his claims proved to be false.

"If your news turns out to be untrue, [then] you cannot even imagine what will happen," the chief justice had warned the TV anchor.

F Khan
Mar 01, 2018 12:51pm

TPR Champion.

From the west bank of Sindhu river
Mar 01, 2018 12:51pm

Now let's see what CJP has to say about this ?

Onecaring
Mar 01, 2018 12:55pm

So, what now?

Umer
Mar 01, 2018 01:11pm

Hope he learns from all this.

Capt Khan
Mar 01, 2018 01:15pm

Let us see what SJ will do now.

LOYAL
Mar 01, 2018 01:17pm

There should strict action against him to set an example for media to report responsibly and not to sensationalise.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 01, 2018 01:17pm

This is why, it is important that you make sure that what you say and claim is substantiated and true. Otherwise, it will backfire and you should be ready for it's adverse consequences. This is what will happen to Dr Shahid Masood!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 01, 2018 01:19pm

Dr. Shahid Masud deserves punishment for making false claims.

Johar
Mar 01, 2018 01:20pm

Interesting what will SC do now?

Right
Mar 01, 2018 01:21pm

No one answered that for six days where was she kept and what happened to her during these six day from her abduction and than killing.

Undiplomatic
Mar 01, 2018 01:28pm

Supreme Court should put a lifetime ban on his appearance on electronic media.

Guest68
Mar 01, 2018 01:33pm

Looking forward to see "what are the unimagined consequences " the scp/cjp will deliver on this case now.

Dr Ahmed
Mar 01, 2018 01:43pm

Dear chief justice Please teach him some lesson.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 01, 2018 01:48pm

A common trend among the so-called TV anchors who always strive to sell the news on their channels instead of it's authentification first.

on FLIP SIDE
Mar 01, 2018 01:52pm

I think SCP should not make life of journalists difficult - news is a news not always a fact. Dr Shahid had nothing to gain from what he said!

ARIF
Mar 01, 2018 01:56pm

Let us see how he defends his stand now. The best is to apologize but it does not seem that he will apologize.

ALI khan
Mar 01, 2018 02:01pm

This man needs to be put in jail for wasting the courts time, and for wasting precious government resources. He should also be given a bill for the wastage.

Ghar_Damad
Mar 01, 2018 02:02pm

And what's the punishment for spreading falsehood, rumours, fear in the society? The channel should be taken off air for at-least one year and the anchor should be banned for at-least 5 years

KM
Mar 01, 2018 02:02pm

His show is very sub-standard. To boost up his ratings, he keeps creating stories. Whoever gave him doctorate, should take it back.

M. Emad
Mar 01, 2018 02:03pm

Punish Shahid Masood.

DR. SMH
Mar 01, 2018 02:06pm

He must be punished without mercy to set an example for other political commentators and anchors to stop sensationalization and distortion of the facts on electronic media!!

Irfan
Mar 01, 2018 02:08pm

I don't know whether Shahid Masood is right or wrong here. What I do know is this case will never be solved if there is some giant mafia involved.

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Mar 01, 2018 02:09pm

Looking forward to see how Dr. Shahid Masood will be dealt with upon this development by Supreme Court as in Pakistan to put allegation on someone is easy common as we seen the allegation of corruptions on Zardari also by Shahid Masood but never proves the allegation by him or others. This practice should be stopped and their must be strict legislation for this crime too.

Ali
Mar 01, 2018 02:17pm

The anchor should get proper punishment for reporting falsely at this level.

OTHER SIDE
Mar 01, 2018 02:25pm

I've lost respect for this man after this blunder.

ahmad
Mar 01, 2018 02:35pm

This guy has been making false claims for quite sometimes. I used to believe him. Imagine if SC would not have taken notice, this guy would have been misguiding the masses for quite some time to come.

Dr.Siddiqui
Mar 01, 2018 02:40pm

The powerful know how to protect themselves in a corrupt society!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 01, 2018 02:53pm

Dr. Shahid Masood must be punished. Banning for one complete year from any media appearance can a good option too.

Apache
Mar 01, 2018 02:57pm

As expected

Wajih Qidwai
Mar 01, 2018 03:06pm

Test of SC now. How SC treat him

Habib Canada
Mar 01, 2018 03:18pm

Supreme Court should take stern action against the said anchor and ban his show for life time.

Zafar Khan
Mar 01, 2018 03:20pm

Shame

Ali Raza
Mar 01, 2018 03:23pm

He shall be punished in such a way that no one ever dare to circulate such baseless news next time.

Hameed Gul
Mar 01, 2018 03:25pm

No Surprise

Omer
Mar 01, 2018 03:27pm

Give him exemplary punishment to bring some responsibility in journalists comunity

Reji Nair
Mar 01, 2018 03:28pm

what a shame. I had a great impression of this man. He turned out to be the most immature journalist today.

Democrat1
Mar 01, 2018 03:31pm

Superfluous statements must now be stopped by our media people.

The Right Left
Mar 01, 2018 03:32pm

I like this man. But the law must be followed . If he has failed to provide evidence he must be punished.

Harmony-1©
Mar 01, 2018 03:45pm

Now he should be duly punished as promised by CJ.

Rizwan
Mar 01, 2018 03:49pm

DR SH got carried away .He should verify everything before going on air .

Concerned
Mar 01, 2018 03:49pm

Exemplary punishment is required to sensationalize a tragedy for TRP and personal fame.

GUEST
Mar 01, 2018 03:49pm

Finally accountability of anchors also start.

Just Someone
Mar 01, 2018 03:59pm

Let's see what happens now.

Wajahat
Mar 01, 2018 04:06pm

Oh no how Doctor can be wrong? Judging his past history, all his claims and analysis were proved right. There is something wrong with the JIT.

Imran Ahmed
Mar 01, 2018 04:22pm

PEMRA or advertising standards should be the ones' holding an enquiry, or perhaps the Investigating Officer of the crime could have taken the matter to a judicial magistrate, I cannot see how the busy Supreme Court has anything at all to do do with this minor infraction which happens to be in the public gaze because it concerns a public personality.

Shahid
Mar 01, 2018 04:32pm

@F Khan It’s TRP

Calhoun
Mar 01, 2018 04:49pm

Give him exemplary punishment as well

Shaukat
Mar 01, 2018 04:50pm

A drama created and hyped by the anchor turned out to be baseless and fictitious. Shame on you anchor.

Riyadh
Mar 01, 2018 05:00pm

Where there is smoke there is fire

Shab
Mar 01, 2018 05:02pm

I'm happy that such brutality may not have happened to little Zainab. I'm not so happy to hear that Shahid masood who seems to be a stand-up citizen and speaks truth to justice, may have some negative consequences due to his premature aligations.

Naxalite
Mar 01, 2018 05:04pm

His credibility has already taken a huge blow

zulfiqar
Mar 01, 2018 05:09pm

Should be punished, and an exemplary one

Ptolemy
Mar 01, 2018 05:10pm

We already knew that.

Ali
Mar 01, 2018 05:53pm

I like Dr Shahid Masood, he is probably the most learned anchor, some of his analysis are outstanding, however, sometimes he gets carried away by his emotions, I don't know how he leveled false accusations----- Was it a trap? His enemies were waiting for such an opportunity, I hope in future he should be more careful.

Iqbal Ahmed
Mar 01, 2018 06:14pm

Should be punished severely. Make him example for people who spread lies.

Hafeez, Canada
Mar 01, 2018 06:41pm

Not everything Dr. Shahid said is false. Kasur pornography ring was not false, high up have connections to it. Things might come out sometime. More research on dark and deep web is needed...

PakiForum
Mar 01, 2018 06:44pm

@ALI khan and what about the people who are looting the government resources and don't care about tax payer money.

