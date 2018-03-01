JIT declares Shahid Masood's claims about Zainab's murderer false
A report submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday regarding television anchor Dr Shahid Masood's claims about 6-year-old Zainab's killer states that all 18 of the revelations made by Masood were false and baseless.
The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show that Zainab's rapist and murderer, Imran Ali, was a member of a pornography gang, which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.
His claims about the bank accounts, however, were rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its report to the joint investigation team (JIT) that was formed earlier by the Punjab government to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.
A JIT, separately formed by the SC to investigate Masood's claims, said in the report submitted to court today that Masood was unable to support any of his claims with evidence.
The report said that Masood's allegations regarding the killer belonging to an international ring connected to child pornography are false and that there is no evidence regarding the existence of any international bank accounts in Ali's name.
"The convict is a poor man and there is no evidence of any international bank accounts in his name," the report said, also ruling out any influential politician backing Imran Ali.
The JIT report also said that Masood's claim that someone would try to prove Ali to be clinically insane during trial was also false.
"Shahid Masood has failed to substantiate his claims with proof," the JIT said.
While hearing the case earlier, the chief justice had warned Masood of dire consequences if his claims proved to be false.
"If your news turns out to be untrue, [then] you cannot even imagine what will happen," the chief justice had warned the TV anchor.
Comments (57)
TPR Champion.
Now let's see what CJP has to say about this ?
So, what now?
Hope he learns from all this.
Let us see what SJ will do now.
There should strict action against him to set an example for media to report responsibly and not to sensationalise.
This is why, it is important that you make sure that what you say and claim is substantiated and true. Otherwise, it will backfire and you should be ready for it's adverse consequences. This is what will happen to Dr Shahid Masood!
Dr. Shahid Masud deserves punishment for making false claims.
Interesting what will SC do now?
No one answered that for six days where was she kept and what happened to her during these six day from her abduction and than killing.
Supreme Court should put a lifetime ban on his appearance on electronic media.
Looking forward to see "what are the unimagined consequences " the scp/cjp will deliver on this case now.
Dear chief justice Please teach him some lesson.
A common trend among the so-called TV anchors who always strive to sell the news on their channels instead of it's authentification first.
I think SCP should not make life of journalists difficult - news is a news not always a fact. Dr Shahid had nothing to gain from what he said!
Let us see how he defends his stand now. The best is to apologize but it does not seem that he will apologize.
This man needs to be put in jail for wasting the courts time, and for wasting precious government resources. He should also be given a bill for the wastage.
And what's the punishment for spreading falsehood, rumours, fear in the society? The channel should be taken off air for at-least one year and the anchor should be banned for at-least 5 years
His show is very sub-standard. To boost up his ratings, he keeps creating stories. Whoever gave him doctorate, should take it back.
Punish Shahid Masood.
He must be punished without mercy to set an example for other political commentators and anchors to stop sensationalization and distortion of the facts on electronic media!!
I don't know whether Shahid Masood is right or wrong here. What I do know is this case will never be solved if there is some giant mafia involved.
Looking forward to see how Dr. Shahid Masood will be dealt with upon this development by Supreme Court as in Pakistan to put allegation on someone is easy common as we seen the allegation of corruptions on Zardari also by Shahid Masood but never proves the allegation by him or others. This practice should be stopped and their must be strict legislation for this crime too.
The anchor should get proper punishment for reporting falsely at this level.
I've lost respect for this man after this blunder.
This guy has been making false claims for quite sometimes. I used to believe him. Imagine if SC would not have taken notice, this guy would have been misguiding the masses for quite some time to come.
The powerful know how to protect themselves in a corrupt society!
Dr. Shahid Masood must be punished. Banning for one complete year from any media appearance can a good option too.
As expected
Test of SC now. How SC treat him
Supreme Court should take stern action against the said anchor and ban his show for life time.
Shame
He shall be punished in such a way that no one ever dare to circulate such baseless news next time.
No Surprise
Give him exemplary punishment to bring some responsibility in journalists comunity
what a shame. I had a great impression of this man. He turned out to be the most immature journalist today.
Superfluous statements must now be stopped by our media people.
I like this man. But the law must be followed . If he has failed to provide evidence he must be punished.
Now he should be duly punished as promised by CJ.
DR SH got carried away .He should verify everything before going on air .
Exemplary punishment is required to sensationalize a tragedy for TRP and personal fame.
Finally accountability of anchors also start.
Let's see what happens now.
Oh no how Doctor can be wrong? Judging his past history, all his claims and analysis were proved right. There is something wrong with the JIT.
PEMRA or advertising standards should be the ones' holding an enquiry, or perhaps the Investigating Officer of the crime could have taken the matter to a judicial magistrate, I cannot see how the busy Supreme Court has anything at all to do do with this minor infraction which happens to be in the public gaze because it concerns a public personality.
@F Khan It’s TRP
Give him exemplary punishment as well
A drama created and hyped by the anchor turned out to be baseless and fictitious. Shame on you anchor.
Where there is smoke there is fire
I'm happy that such brutality may not have happened to little Zainab. I'm not so happy to hear that Shahid masood who seems to be a stand-up citizen and speaks truth to justice, may have some negative consequences due to his premature aligations.
His credibility has already taken a huge blow
Should be punished, and an exemplary one
We already knew that.
I like Dr Shahid Masood, he is probably the most learned anchor, some of his analysis are outstanding, however, sometimes he gets carried away by his emotions, I don't know how he leveled false accusations----- Was it a trap? His enemies were waiting for such an opportunity, I hope in future he should be more careful.
Should be punished severely. Make him example for people who spread lies.
Not everything Dr. Shahid said is false. Kasur pornography ring was not false, high up have connections to it. Things might come out sometime. More research on dark and deep web is needed...
@ALI khan and what about the people who are looting the government resources and don't care about tax payer money.