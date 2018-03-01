DAWN.COM

Navy responds to distress call by Iranian vessel

A ReporterUpdated March 01, 2018

Pakistan Navy ship Shamsheer’s medical team approaches the Iranian fishing vessel on Wednesday.—INP
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship Sham­sheer on Wednesday provided medical assistance to an Iranian fishing vessel in the open sea.

Shamsheer was conducting maritime security operations when it received Iranian ship Burwari’s distress call and responded immediately. The captain of the fishing vessel — with a 17-member crew — needed medical assistance for a patient onboard who had burnt his feet.

The navy’s medical team provided the requisite help, including medicines, bandages and distilled water. The team also demonstrated medical aid procedure to the ship’s master so that they could meet such emergencies in future. He thanked Pakistan Navy for their assistance.

Earlier on Tuesday, two other Iranian fishing boats — Arman and Yaseen — with a combined crew of 19 found themselves stranded in the open sea off the coasts of Gwadar and Pasni due to engine failure.

They were provided food, medicine and technical assistance by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Basol which was on a routine patrolling mission in the area.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2018

Niaz khan
Mar 01, 2018 09:18am

Called huminity and also muslim brothrhood

Faisal
Mar 01, 2018 09:27am

Keep an eye why they are entering into our waters.

