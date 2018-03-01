US general dispels impression of friction with Pakistan
WASHINGTON: A top US general has dispelled the impression that the United States and Pakistan were on a collision course, saying they valued the military-to-military relationship with Pakistan.
Gen Joseph Votel — who as head of the Central Command is responsible for all US military operations in the Pakistan-Afghan region — told a congressional panel on Tuesday that the US had preserved the valuable military-to-military relationship with Pakistan and attempted to increase transparency and communication with military leaders.
In doing so, the US continues to press its serious concerns about Pakistan’s alleged provision of sanctuary and support to militant and terrorist groups that target US personnel and interests, he added.
“Achieving long-term stability in Afghanistan and defeating the insurgency will be difficult without Pakistan’s support and assistance,” said Gen Votel while explaining why he believed maintaining this military-to-military relationship was important.
The US commander pointed out that the military had recently seen some “positive indicators” from Pakistan, which led to believe that Islamabad was becoming more responsive to US concerns about alleged militant safe havens in the country.
“Recently, we have started to see an increase in communication, information sharing, and actions on the ground in response to our specific requests — these are positive indicators,” Gen Votel told the House Armed Services Committee.
However, he said, Pakistan had not yet made a strategic shift, which could satisfy Washington. “Ongoing national counterterrorism efforts against anti-Pakistan militants throughout the country have not yet translated into the definitive actions we require Pakistan to take against Afghan Taliban or Haqqani leaders,” he added.
Gen Votel also told the committee that the “enduring tension between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan remains unreconciled” and militants operating out of remote areas in Pakistan continue to threaten Afghanistan and India.
He said the Afghan problem was “compounded by increasing cross-border terrorist attacks and fires between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” which hinders both countries’ abilities to coordinate on border security.
Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2018
Comments (10)
US is literally begging Pakistan to help them find a way out of this Afghan mess.
How this is possible that Pakistan has taken positive steps within one and half month and US is being satisfied with pakistan. US was not satisfied with pakistan from the last seventeen years of fight. Pakistan achieved that goal withing one month.
Americans have airlifted ISIS fighters into Afghanistan and turned a blind eye to TTP fighters who are both used to damage and kill Pakistanis. Americans (or should I say CIA) are not serious partner.
The US Generals must admit the fact that they have lost the war in Afghanistan.
The US senate and congress, pentagon, military and intelligence agencies and think tanks have nothing else to do but talk and discuss Pakistan every single day. Bravo Pakistan.
US coming back on line.
None sense. We need to stay as far as possible from these most advance but useless military. They will use us and then ditch us when they dont need us. Read the history. Better stick with China. They are our neighbor country and have always stood by us.
End all war co-operation with Americans and normalise the relationship to dolomatic and economic one. We do not want more wars nor can our economy deal with it while Americans are pretty happy with wars across the Muslim World.
Sure I do not see any friction. What a joke.
US is in denial.