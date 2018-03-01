Washington urges Delhi, Islamabad to hold talks
WASHINGTON: The United States has urged India and Pakistan to sit down and talk about the issues that increase tensions between South Asia’s two nuclear-armed neighbours.
“We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that,” said US State Department’s Spokesperson Heather Nauert said when reminded at a Tuesday afternoon news briefing that cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan has continued unabated for the past several weeks.
The Indian media reported on Tuesday that Indian and Pakistani foreign secretaries may meet in Kabul this week on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan, which began on Wednesday.
If it happens, this would be the first face-to-face meeting between senior officials of the two countries since December 2017, when Indian and Pakistani national security advisers met in Bangkok.
Responding to a question about the Kabul conference, Ms Nauert said the United States would participate in this meeting. “We’re pretty enthusiastic about it, at least in terms of our participation and our long-term hopes for Afghanistan,” she said.
Ms Nauert said although the conference was about Afghanistan, the participants would also talk about “the broader region,” which included both Pakistan and India.
“We look forward to being a part of that meeting.”
She noted that delegations from Afghanistan, India, and the United States met in the Afghan capital on Tuesday on the margins of the Kabul Process Conference for the fourth round of US-India-Afghanistan trilateral consultations.
They discussed US and Indian civilian assistance to Afghanistan, “as well as regional issues of mutual interest to the three countries,” said the US official.
Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2018
Comments (27)
Talk, talk, talk, ............; Result ZERO.
India is not favourite anymore.Pakistan shouldn't talk to India. India is a poor country it will increase burden on us if any dialogue resumed with India
India does not want to talk, only fight. Pakistan should cease all contact and interaction with India till it improves its behavior.
Point of no return, all voices on deaf ears.
My heart start to feel happy but my mind know nothing is going to be happening.
Peace is the only solution to all problems. Indian leadership and Pakistan leadership must stop treating each other as enemies. Enough of hatred on both sides.
Talks have proved futile.
The US Generals must admit the fact that they have lost the war in Afghanistan
good luck
We should not attend the conference at Kabul.
No need! USA stay away
Splendid News!
We urge Washington and Tehran to hold talks.
These talks will keep India and Pakistan away from war and at peace. Nawaz Sharif was already doing that.Pakistan may even skip going into dark from grey in June on a very critical issue on which even Saudis and China left Pakistan, only with Turkey to side with it. That spelled big trouble to Pakistan.
Pakistan gets biggest expat remittance from Saudis, and big financial help from China, very crucial for its economic survival due to very low exports .Paks have to keep respecting Saudis and China as well and listen to America on this advise, because Saudis and China( not Turkey) did what really hurt Pakistan.Only Turkey sided with Pakistan all the way through. But this was not enough as Pakistan needed Saudis and China help to be even in a panel of six countries.
Wishing peace and happiness for Pakistan and all its neighbors and for all humanity.
Talks should be on Kashmir.
No point in talking until India stops accusing Pakistan of sending terrorists to its soil.
The Americans don't know what they're talking about
It's our internal matter between two brothers. It's best for US to stay out and stop being the police of the world. Last time we invited them India was broken into many pieces, each of the three became a third world nation and UK become rich.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Talks should resume
We must talk now.
I think US shuld just concentrate on Afghanistan and stop telling India how it should deal with pakistan. We can manage that way better than you can.
With racist Modi and his crooked and biased cronies at the helm in New Delhi, any and all types of talks are useless and futile.
Just ensure that Pakistan never gets the opportunity to get even with India and that India gets every opportunity to cause harm to Pakistan by all means possible and with your full fledged support. While this drama is on, carry on with your overtures of showing to the world of your so called neutrality in the treatment meted out to these two countries. Make sure that press conferences are held regularly calling on the two sides to resolve the issues between them amicably and peacefully. That will present a pious picture of the super power to the world at large.
Talks,my foot.
@Azam What is the topic and what are you talking about? Your statement makes no sense to me.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan You are lone warrior sir. Your outlook is always positive,even in worst scenarios. Salutation from India.
@Prateik But we must keep trying. Trying and failing is better than not trying at all. Who knows, some miracle might happen.