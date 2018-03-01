DAWN.COM

Syrian govt launches assault in Ghouta despite truce

ReutersUpdated March 01, 2018

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces launched a ground assault on the edge of the rebel-held eastern Ghouta enclave on Wednesday, seeking to gain territory despite a Russian plan for five-hour daily ceasefires, a war monitor and sources on both sides said.

Hundreds of people have died in 11 days of bombing of the eastern Ghouta, a swathe of towns and farms outside Damascus that is the last major rebel-held area near the capital. The onslaught has been one of the fiercest of the civil war, now entering its eighth year.

The UN Security Council, including President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest ally Russia, passed a resolution on Saturday calling for a 30-day countrywide ceasefire, but it has not come into effect, with Moscow and Damascus saying they are battling members of terrorist groups excluded from the truce.

Russia has instead called for daily five-hour local ceasefires to establish what it calls a humanitarian corridor so aid can enter the enclave and civilians and wounded can leave.

The first such truce took place on Tuesday but quickly collapsed when bombing and shelling resumed after a short lull.

There were no air strikes during Wednesday’s five-hour ceasefire, but heavy bombardment resumed in the afternoon, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported. There has been no sign of aid delivered to the besieged area.

Moscow and Damascus have accused rebels of shelling the corridor to prevent people leaving. Rebels deny this, and say people will not leave eastern Ghouta because they fear the government. A senior US general accused Moscow of acting as “both arsonist and firefighter” by failing to rein in Assad.

Wednesday’s ground assault targeted the Hawsh al-Dawahra area at the eastern edge of the rebel-held area.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2018

Haider
Mar 01, 2018 11:44am

How can we blame the West when The Syrian Government is itself involved in the genocide of thousands of its Citizens including children and women.

Burhan The Tigher
Mar 01, 2018 11:50am

Shame for so called Isamic Organization. Shame for Iran and Saudi Arbia . Shame for those who do't stop this blood bath. I am ashamed my self when saw these innocent children getting killed.

May almighty give Syrian innocent public strength, Passion. Bashir Alasaad you are cruel.

We kashmirs always pray for whole Umma..

Babu
Mar 01, 2018 01:00pm

Syria has to establish authority over Ghouta at any cost, there can be no 2 rulers of the same area. Rebels have to be flushed out. World should support Assad, we cannot afford separatists movements in each and every second country. Feel sorry for suffering of common people.

Tayyab
Mar 01, 2018 01:21pm

What's really happening in Syria. Who to blame, the government in power the people or ISIS. Whoever made the mess of Syria won't be forgiven.

Tooba
Mar 01, 2018 03:13pm

@Babu Nonsense

