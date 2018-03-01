Former Banigala UC officials deny issuing NOC for Imran Khan’s estate
ISLAMABAD: A former chairman and secretary of the Bhara Kahu union council told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a no-objection certificate (NOC) was not issued for the construction of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s 300-kanal Banigala estate.
At the SC’s last hearing, on Feb 22, a three-judge bench had ordered the verification of a site plan submitted to the court on behalf of Mr Khan by his counsel Babar Awan.
The SC has taken suo motu notice of a case, based on a letter written by Mr Khan inviting the court’s attention towards encroachment on the Botanical Garden, unregulated construction in the Banigala area, denuding due to large scale tree felling and the pollution of Rawal Lake by sewage.
Statement submitted by former UC chairman before SC calls certificate bearing his signature fake
In a handwritten statement in Urdu that was submitted before the court on Wednesday, the Bhara Kahu UC chairman from 1987 to 1991, Mohammad Yaqoob Malik, stated that he did not issue an NOC in 1990 for any housing society or approve the site plan for Mr Khan’s estate, and declared the certificate bearing his signature presented before the court to be a fake.
The statement claimed that someone had fabricated the document, which also stated Mr Malik’s name incorrectly.
The union council secretary in 2003, Mohammad Umar, also stated that he had never issued an NOC in this regard and denied issuing the certificate submitted before the court.
Mr Umar also said that since there was no computerised system in place during that period, all the certificates were handwritten. He said the building plan was summoned by his office, but was never produced.
The concerned revenue officer contended in his report that when the land was purchased, revenue officials were not provided with an NOC from the interior ministry or Mr Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Khan’s identity card.
Ms Khan also did not appear before the revenue officer when the land was purchased, and no one appeared on her behalf in four of the mutations, the report stated, although retired Maj Pervaiz Malik did appear in one mutation.
The five mutations were sanctioned by circle revenue officer/tehsildar Imtiaz Mehmood Janjua on Jan 29, 2005.
The land in Khasra no.1939, which measures 300 kanals and five marlas, was gifted to Mr Khan by Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, who was given general power of attorney by Ms Khan to gift all the land to Mr Khan.
The report said that this affidavit, which was attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, mentioned: “That a land measuring 300 kanals and five marlas in Khasra No. 1939 situated in the revenue estate of Village Mohra Noor Tehsil and District Islamabad was purchased by Imran Khan.”
“Likewise the land was transferred in my name [Jemima Khan] through mutations …. By my ex-husband Imran Khan as a ‘Benami Transaction’,” the report quoted the affidavit, adding after the separation and divorce of Ms and Mr Khan, Ms Khan did not intend to keep the land with her.
In his complaint to the SC, Mr Khan had asked the court to take notice of the mushrooming of unregulated and unplanned commercial construction in the picturesque Banigala area of Islamabad, as well as continuous large-scale encroachment on the Botanical Garden and national park.
Mr Khan had warned that unless the trend was halted it would spell disaster for the wellbeing of future generations, particularly since Pakistan is one of the greatest victims of global warming.
In his letter, he had said that he had spoken to relevant figures in the CDA over the years to draw their attention to the continuous transgressions of the law in Banigala, but to no avail.
Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2018
What a disgrace! Certified Sadiq and Amin being fully exposed.
vow, you deny issuing noc in 1990. And what actions have you taken so far since 1990 to stop construction of that house, must have sent 100s letters....
Now it is your turn pls face the begal .
i guess now its time for Imran Khan to taste his own medicine. But this should not stop everybody is under the law and whoever did wrong should be punished and punished in a sense that any monetary gain should be taken over by the state.
Is IK still sadiq and ameen?
A certified ''saadiq and ameen'' built house without permission? It cannot be the UC is a liar. Because IK is above the law UC must understand it.
Mr. Clean or Mr. Fake?
This is called "Aa bayl mujhay maar". Imran had complained about others doing unplanned constructions in Banigala and has been trapped in fraudulently building his estate on Farmland under fake documents.
PMLN using dirty tricks for personal life vilification of IK. Has IK ever reported to embezzle public funds like Sharifs who have reportedly looted billions of rupees from national exchequer - juast look at Panama papers, Ashiana Schemes corruption, Multan Metro Corruption Scam, Jati Umra Area road building at Govt expense, Sasti Roti Scheme and above all motorways and so on.
So 300 kanal land! What’s the difference between him and sharifs or zardaris? No wonder why MR Niazi said once that only rich people in Pakistan should run for political offices. Pakistanis, you all need to wake up and take charge of your own fate...
You cannot trust anybody in Pakistan.. sorry Khan Sb! You should’ve lived in UK and enjoyed your life. This is corrupt nation. RIP
A UC officer from Sharif mafia.. No wonder
I am certain Mr Khan would say that if his building is illegal even it should be demolished...
It’s amazing that after all these years chairman still remembers not issuing any certificate. Confirmation of corruption within his department even in those days.
Oops!
When you play the blame game it surely does comes back around towards you.
Why was this chairman quiet when IK’s case was being heard by the SC? Why did he decide to open his mouth now? Is this at the behest of PML-N mafia
However above does n’t mean that there should n’t be any investigation
Shareef khandan up to old trick.
@Shan come on learn to face the reality!!! If calibiri font can make headlines then why not a simple logic that land transfer and approvals were not computerised in 2003 and every Pakistani who dealt with transfers and approvals before 2006 knows it quite well!!!
Need complete investigation and do the justice accordingly.
pakistan
@Shan exactly
I Don't think this is such a big issue , he has built a house and that too on his own land .
Let's not pass judgements just yet. Let the case be resolved first.
NOC if applicable is mandatory for construction but what about NOC for other houses / buildings of most influential people of this country . What were authorities doing at the time of construction and later on ?
Were the concern authorities sleeping, when all this was happening and house was built.
@Shabbir Agreed. Mind boggling ,incomprehensible and indigestible.
@Listen Lol. Nice attempt at creating false equivalence. The guy didn't deny that the signature or stamp is his, merely said he couldn't have issued the NOC since they weren't using computers back then. That's something that can be verified by looking up record from 2003. It isn't necessary that the draft had to be prepared by him anyway, a lawyer could have drafted it. The document can also be forensically examined and I'm sure nothing like calibri will come up. The guy also claims he asked to submit design so if he didn't sign any NOC, how did he know that IK planned to construct a house. They didn't think this propaganda through very well it seems.
@Patriot .FYI IK petitioned SC to stop construction in the area after his mansion was built illegally. PML has nothing to do with that.