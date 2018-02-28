2 Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-LoC firing by Indian security forces

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom when Indian troops initiated "unprovoked" firing across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Pakistan army’s media affairs wing, the casualties occurred in Bhimber sector, located in the southernmost Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector. Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said in a late night press release.

The ISPR identified the deceased soldiers as 32-years old Sepoy Muhammad Munir Chohan, a resident of village Rakri Chohan in tehsil Forward Kahuta of district Haveli, and 28-years old Sepoy Aamir Hussain, a resident of Danna village in tehsil Samahni of district Bhimber.

Pakistan army troops reportedly responded to Indian firing and reports of substantial damage to Indian posts were received.

The heavily militarised LoC that splits the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir between Pakistan and India has been constantly witnessing an exchange of fire in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by the two armies in November 2003.

Resultantly, a number of civilian casualties have occurred in AJK.

According to AJK State Disaster Management Authority, 14 civilians have lost their lives while another 62 have been wounded in AJK in the ongoing year due to Indian shelling.