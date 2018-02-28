4 security personnel martyred in Quetta blast

At least four security officials lost their lives and several others suffered injuries as a result of an explosion in the outskirts of Quetta, DawnNews reported.

The blast targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in the Darvaish Belili area of the provincial capital. There were also reports of firing in the area soon after the blast.

The exact nature of the blast could not be ascertained as yet, however, a security official told DawnNews that "it seems to be a suicide attack".

A heavy contingent of police, Levies and Frontier Corps personnel have reached the site of the blast.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment, where emergency has been imposed.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway in the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are collecting evidence from the site of the explosion.

The incident comes hours after two police officials were martyred when assailants opened fire at the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti on Quetta's Samungli Road.

A series of similar attacks targeting police and other law enforcement officials have rocked the city. Earlier this month, four FC personnel were gunned down in an incident of firing on Quetta's Saryab Road.

The adviser to Balochistan chief minister on information, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, said: "Terrorists involved in the attack at law enforcers would be brought to book".