Punjab Assembly calls for amendment in NAB Ordinance

Arif MalikFebruary 28, 2018

Punjab Assembly on Wednesday expressed concern over the recent actions taken by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) demanded of the federal government to amend the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 to prohibit the use of "illegal powers".

"Harassing senior officials, insulting them, highlighting their names in media, and doing character assassination on the part of NAB is illegal and unethical," read the resolution passed by the provincial assembly.

The resolution, which was presented by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, urged all institutions including NAB to ensure upholding basic human rights, and ethical values in accordance with the Constitution. It also asked the federal government to take measures to discuss the issue in the parliament.

The provincial government also demanded to eliminate the plea bargain clause from the ordinance.

